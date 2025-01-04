Stabby-New Year: Knife-Wielding Criminal on the Loose in NYC After Attacking Two on Subway

If we had a media who did their jobs, they'd be pounding on the door of New York governor Kathy Hochul to ask her if she still thinks the subway is safe for New Yorkers to ride. Because 2024 ended terribly with a woman set on fire and a guy pushed in front of a moving subway, and 2025 is off to a bloody, violent start:

Knife-wielding maniac on the loose in NYC after two subway stabbings, cops say https://t.co/a52vcnrsaq pic.twitter.com/UiOdK1B8a6 — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2025

More from The New York Post:

A knife-wielding maniac with a history of mental illness and 53 prior arrests is wanted in connection with at least two stabbings in the subway this week, The Post has learned. Cops searching for Jamar Banks were warned to use “extreme caution” when encountering him because he is believed to be armed with “a large knife,” according to a message sent to police officers and obtained by The Post. Banks, 52, is known to frequent the No. 2 and No. 5 subway lines, authorities said in the message.

So let's recap this:

Authorities know who he is and the subway lines he frequents.

He has 53 prior arrests and a history of mental illness.

And he's still walking free in New York City. Good job, Democrats.

Why even bother looking for him? He'll be cut loose again and stab more people.

You couldn’t pay me enough money to ride the subway in NYC — KCinQC (@qc_cin) January 4, 2025

Nope.

I've said it many times, and I'll say it again. Don't ride the NYC subways unless you absolutely have to. Then keep your head up, stay off your phone, and pay attention to your surroundings — Retired Tim 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) January 4, 2025

Solid advice.

So this is like a daily occurrence now, isn’t it? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) January 4, 2025

Pretty much.

If only there was equality and equity in NY, this would never happen. — Mama Knows Best (@factsanddata) January 4, 2025

If they just go softer on crime, criminals will see the error of their ways and stop.

The subway system might as well be the underground lair of the mentally insane. At this point NYC needs to declare a state of emergency and round these lunatics up — JP Martel (@JPMartel31) January 4, 2025

They'll never do that.

Are the NYC Subways still safe like you said @GovKathyHochul?



Or did this MANIAC just slip through the cracks? https://t.co/Ox0RZuFmqo — KBD (@IIKing_KobeII) January 4, 2025

They are not safe.

He did not 'slip through the cracks' -- he was set loose on the innocent people of New York.

Set loose by politicians who think it's racist to lock him up, and that's a worse crime than this guy stabbing people.

LOL!! You’re paying a congestion tax so this scumbag can jump turnstiles and stab people. Seriously. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/wNDsbfzDvS — JK Schu (@jk_schu) January 4, 2025

Make it make sense.

yes this will convince more people to ride the trains because of congestion pricing https://t.co/yeOZjMRb3P — NYJ/BKN/NYM4LIFE (@cfattovw) January 4, 2025

Sure will.

Not.

@NYPDTransit You arrested this guy 53 times and let him go every time..... You're completely useless, you do know that right. https://t.co/4eAgsUpSMI — Erick 1982 (@ErickR1982) January 4, 2025

Completely useless.

But the DA and the politicians in Albany also bear responsibility for policies that encourage the catch-and-release of criminals like they're salmon.