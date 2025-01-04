Elon Musk Gets a Ribbing for New X Algorithm Boosting 'Positive' Posts
Stabby-New Year: Knife-Wielding Criminal on the Loose in NYC After Attacking Two on Subway

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 04, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

If we had a media who did their jobs, they'd be pounding on the door of New York governor Kathy Hochul to ask her if she still thinks the subway is safe for New Yorkers to ride. Because 2024 ended terribly with a woman set on fire and a guy pushed in front of a moving subway, and 2025 is off to a bloody, violent start:

More from The New York Post:

A knife-wielding maniac with a history of mental illness and 53 prior arrests is wanted in connection with at least two stabbings in the subway this week, The Post has learned.

Cops searching for Jamar Banks were warned to use “extreme caution” when encountering him because he is believed to be armed with “a large knife,” according to a message sent to police officers and obtained by The Post.

Banks, 52, is known to frequent the No. 2 and No. 5 subway lines, authorities said in the message.

So let's recap this:

Authorities know who he is and the subway lines he frequents.

He has 53 prior arrests and a history of mental illness.

And he's still walking free in New York City. Good job, Democrats.

Why even bother looking for him? He'll be cut loose again and stab more people.

Nope.

Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days
Amy Curtis
Solid advice.

Pretty much.

If they just go softer on crime, criminals will see the error of their ways and stop.

They'll never do that.

They are not safe.

He did not 'slip through the cracks' -- he was set loose on the innocent people of New York.

Set loose by politicians who think it's racist to lock him up, and that's a worse crime than this guy stabbing people.

Make it make sense.

Sure will.

Not.

Completely useless.

But the DA and the politicians in Albany also bear responsibility for policies that encourage the catch-and-release of criminals like they're salmon.

