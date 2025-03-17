BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO...
Filibusted! Scott Jennings Gleefully Calls Out Dems’ Hypocrisy Over Senate Rule They Once...
Sitting Steele: Former RNC Chair Anchors MSNBC Show and Warns About South African...
Plane Smart: Stephen Miller Mastermind in Flying Illegal Alien Gangs Out of U.S....
'In This Moment': Scripted Democrats All Repeat Same Phrase on Sunday Shows
Democracy! Democracy! Democracy! Chris Murphy Signals Democrats are Digging in Their Heels...
Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Me...
Democrat Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Back Trump’s Deportation of Violent Illegal Alien Gan...
VIP
Trump’s Turn: Lefties Cry Foul As the ‘Rules’ They Wrote Come Back to...
California Screamin’: Hollywood Has-Beens Rage at Chuck Schumer Over Passing GOP Spending...
She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We...
VIP
COVID Mea Culpas Fall Short: I Demand Real Accountability and Consequences
Drag Them, Queen! Kyrsten Sinema Continues Bashing Dems Over Filibuster Hypocrisy
Senatorial Smack Down: Fetterman Lets AOC Know Exactly What He Thinks About Her...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on March 17, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (RDNE Stock project from Pexels)

A happy Monday morning to you, Twitchy friends … or maybe a tolerable Monday morning … Okay, we'll settle for bearable.

At least we now have something to look forward to every Monday - sharing the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw on Twitter/X in the past week with all of you!

Advertisement

Without further ado …

Yes, we had a hiccup with the X platform this past week when whiny cyber terrorists decided to attack the site. We're really roughing it when the site's not running smoothly. It'll be okay, Half Pint. Elon's working on it.

It took us a second to realize the Ingalls family had been JD Vancified. 😂

Yes, the JD Vance memes continued.

LOL. We have memes upon memes.

'Are you telling me they kept making JD Vance memes?'

'Yep.'

'Luckyyyy … '

When will it end? We're not sure. We're not sure we want it to.

Exactly!

The last one. 😂😂😂

This dude is brutal.

She looks like she wants to speak to the manager.

Recommended

BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT’
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

She was one of a kind!

HAHAHA!

HAHA! Guilty!

LOLOLOL! It's funny every time.

We hope he got the job. 😂

BOOM! LOL.

We can't blame him the least little bit.

Seriously, 'Chris P. Bacon', followed by the video of that ham torpedo … we wouldn't have been able to do it either.

The Penguin strikes again. Dad jokes for the win!

Chuck Norris doesn't tell Chuck Norris jokes. The jokes surrender themselves to him out of fear.

Bwahaha!

We GenXers did some stupid stuff, but we probably would have drawn the line at trailer hitches to the shin.

Advertisement

It's sad but true. 😂

Okay, that just hurts … because it's true.

The leading place for men over 40 to get injured is probably at family parties when they try to play sports with a 40-something-year-old body guided by a brain that thinks it's 20 years old.

LOL! Somebody had to point this out eventually. Thank you, random funny internet man! 😂

Your faith in delicious tacos hath made you whole, my son!

LOL, nice!

HA!

LOLOLOL! And we're dead! 💀💀💀

We weren't ready for the plot twist. Well done!

Okay, that one got us like …

Advertisement

Now that's a fun family!

Accurate.

Ouch! 😂

Speaking of roaches …

LOLOLOL!

Who can relate? 😂

WE KNEW IT!!!

(Language Warning.)

Now that's funny!

It had to be done! LOL.

Would. 😂😂😂

It's true! Why is it true? 😂

Advertisement

Look, fellow white people … we can't deny this one. LOL.

People are going to be standing in front of his casket next week saying 'He looks really good'.

For our classic comedy selection of the week, following a suggestion from one of our readers, we went with Louie Anderson's debut on Johnny Carson's show.

Louie was a funny man who cast a large shadow. Seriously, he was one of the greats.

Hey, dads gotta get ready for Monday morning like everyone else!

We hope you're just a little bit more ready for this Monday morning after some laughs. Now get out there and drop kick this Monday into next week … or maybe don't … it already has one.

Until we meme again …

Tags: FUNNY JOKE JOKES MEME MEMES MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT’
Aaron Walker
Plane Smart: Stephen Miller Mastermind in Flying Illegal Alien Gangs Out of U.S. Thwarting Activist Judge
Warren Squire
Filibusted! Scott Jennings Gleefully Calls Out Dems’ Hypocrisy Over Senate Rule They Once Called Racist
Warren Squire
'In This Moment': Scripted Democrats All Repeat Same Phrase on Sunday Shows
Warren Squire
Sitting Steele: Former RNC Chair Anchors MSNBC Show and Warns About South African Nepo-Babies
Warren Squire
Signature Humor: White House’s Rapid Response 47 Account Shares Hilarious Biden Autopen Meme
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons To Be 'VOID … AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT’ Aaron Walker
Advertisement