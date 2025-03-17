Monday Morning Meme Madness

A happy Monday morning to you, Twitchy friends … or maybe a tolerable Monday morning … Okay, we'll settle for bearable.

At least we now have something to look forward to every Monday - sharing the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw on Twitter/X in the past week with all of you!

Advertisement

Without further ado …

Yes, we had a hiccup with the X platform this past week when whiny cyber terrorists decided to attack the site. We're really roughing it when the site's not running smoothly. It'll be okay, Half Pint. Elon's working on it.

It took us a second to realize the Ingalls family had been JD Vancified. 😂

Yes, the JD Vance memes continued.

LOL. We have memes upon memes.

'Are you telling me they kept making JD Vance memes?'

'Yep.'

'Luckyyyy … '

When will it end? We're not sure. We're not sure we want it to.

JD Vance memes are inevitable. pic.twitter.com/9X9yl5giuH — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) March 10, 2025

Exactly!

The last one. 😂😂😂

This dude is brutal.

I did too and now I can’t unsee it 😂 pic.twitter.com/MTWcIaN2th — JJ the Chaos Jester (@blueorchidFLPA) March 10, 2025

She looks like she wants to speak to the manager.

Betty White was a comedy genius...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nr2IrnRoww — Mimshack🦋 (@Mimshack20) March 10, 2025

She was one of a kind!

HAHAHA!

HAHA! Guilty!

I've re-watched this so many times and I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/kG6e8Kz0Kh — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 10, 2025

LOLOLOL! It's funny every time.

We hope he got the job. 😂

BOOM! LOL.

He probably lost his job after this, but it was worth it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GXicBk12ET — Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) March 12, 2025

We can't blame him the least little bit.

Seriously, 'Chris P. Bacon', followed by the video of that ham torpedo … we wouldn't have been able to do it either.

The Penguin strikes again. Dad jokes for the win!

Even Chuck Norris has Chuck Norris jokes 😭 pic.twitter.com/3ceidzpIws — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 15, 2025

Chuck Norris doesn't tell Chuck Norris jokes. The jokes surrender themselves to him out of fear.

Bwahaha!

Autism is a hell of a drug 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SYbDpO4rOT — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 15, 2025

We GenXers did some stupid stuff, but we probably would have drawn the line at trailer hitches to the shin.

Advertisement

It's sad but true. 😂

Okay, that just hurts … because it's true.

The leading place for men over 40 to get injured is probably at family parties when they try to play sports with a 40-something-year-old body guided by a brain that thinks it's 20 years old.

This guy is so hilarious!

🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/aIgCtxbHMs — 🇺🇸 🦅Simple Man 🦅🇺🇸 (@Soaringeagle45) March 14, 2025

LOL! Somebody had to point this out eventually. Thank you, random funny internet man! 😂

Your faith in delicious tacos hath made you whole, my son!

Good morning all! Happy Friday

😬😂 pic.twitter.com/TiSMpjA7Qv — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) March 14, 2025

LOL, nice!

Dad’s got a point 😂



🎥: lilstace009 on IG. pic.twitter.com/XHWrIdtCOu — Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) March 15, 2025

HA!

LOLOLOL! And we're dead! 💀💀💀

We weren't ready for the plot twist. Well done!

Okay, that one got us like …

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Whatever you do, aim to create a family dynamics that allows the entire family to be one, loved, involved, supportive ad part of your healthy inner community circle pic.twitter.com/M5NB2kB6nk — Dr. God Abeg ooo (@josh_uglyasf) March 14, 2025

Now that's a fun family!

Accurate.

Ouch! 😂

Speaking of roaches …

LOLOLOL!

Who can relate? 😂

WE KNEW IT!!!

(Language Warning.)

Cop- You got any guns in the car?



No



Cop- You're going to need one. Let me grab you one - I'll be right back 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kpFsJT5K5i — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 15, 2025

Now that's funny!

It had to be done! LOL.

Would. 😂😂😂

It's true! Why is it true? 😂

Advertisement

Look, fellow white people … we can't deny this one. LOL.

People are going to be standing in front of his casket next week saying 'He looks really good'.

For our classic comedy selection of the week, following a suggestion from one of our readers, we went with Louie Anderson's debut on Johnny Carson's show.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Louie was a funny man who cast a large shadow. Seriously, he was one of the greats.

Didnt realize this is a universal dad phenomenon pic.twitter.com/mnpfhwc2nQ — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 15, 2025

Hey, dads gotta get ready for Monday morning like everyone else!

We hope you're just a little bit more ready for this Monday morning after some laughs. Now get out there and drop kick this Monday into next week … or maybe don't … it already has one.

Until we meme again …