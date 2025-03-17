Monday Morning Meme Madness

A happy Monday morning to you, Twitchy friends … or maybe a tolerable Monday morning … Okay, we'll settle for bearable.
At least we now have something to look forward to every Monday - sharing the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we saw on Twitter/X in the past week with all of you!
Without further ado …
Real 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BfETFoRwzV— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) March 10, 2025
Yes, we had a hiccup with the X platform this past week when whiny cyber terrorists decided to attack the site. We're really roughing it when the site's not running smoothly. It'll be okay, Half Pint. Elon's working on it.
It took us a second to realize the Ingalls family had been JD Vancified. 😂
Yes, the JD Vance memes continued.
March 10, 2025
LOL. We have memes upon memes.
"Gosh!"— Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) March 10, 2025
-JD Dynamite pic.twitter.com/LZJBR1qJvp
'Are you telling me they kept making JD Vance memes?'
'Yep.'
'Luckyyyy … '
My precious. pic.twitter.com/qBukQcdflo— Dumbass Photoshop (@DumbassPhotoshp) March 11, 2025
When will it end? We're not sure. We're not sure we want it to.
JD Vance memes are inevitable. pic.twitter.com/9X9yl5giuH— Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) March 10, 2025
Exactly!
MANO KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/jBrwjrxbar— sasha (@lobotoshasa) March 9, 2025
The last one. 😂😂😂
This dude is brutal.
I did too and now I can’t unsee it 😂 pic.twitter.com/MTWcIaN2th— JJ the Chaos Jester (@blueorchidFLPA) March 10, 2025
She looks like she wants to speak to the manager.
Betty White was a comedy genius...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nr2IrnRoww— Mimshack🦋 (@Mimshack20) March 10, 2025
She was one of a kind!
March 12, 2025
HAHAHA!
March 11, 2025
HAHA! Guilty!
I've re-watched this so many times and I can't stop laughing pic.twitter.com/kG6e8Kz0Kh— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) March 10, 2025
LOLOLOL! It's funny every time.
We hope he got the job. 😂
@fuzzychimpcom pic.twitter.com/OZPGaBJrBK— mke394 (@mke394) March 11, 2025
BOOM! LOL.
He probably lost his job after this, but it was worth it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GXicBk12ET— Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) March 12, 2025
We can't blame him the least little bit.
Seriously, 'Chris P. Bacon', followed by the video of that ham torpedo … we wouldn't have been able to do it either.
Good morning, X. 😁 pic.twitter.com/EfwwfIXbQV— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) March 11, 2025
The Penguin strikes again. Dad jokes for the win!
Even Chuck Norris has Chuck Norris jokes 😭 pic.twitter.com/3ceidzpIws— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 15, 2025
Chuck Norris doesn't tell Chuck Norris jokes. The jokes surrender themselves to him out of fear.
March 11, 2025
Bwahaha!
Autism is a hell of a drug 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SYbDpO4rOT— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 15, 2025
We GenXers did some stupid stuff, but we probably would have drawn the line at trailer hitches to the shin.
March 16, 2025
It's sad but true. 😂
Correct 😒 pic.twitter.com/D986G1EgRZ— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 11, 2025
Okay, that just hurts … because it's true.
The leading place for men over 40 to get injured is probably at family parties when they try to play sports with a 40-something-year-old body guided by a brain that thinks it's 20 years old.
This guy is so hilarious!— 🇺🇸 🦅Simple Man 🦅🇺🇸 (@Soaringeagle45) March 14, 2025
🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/aIgCtxbHMs
LOL! Somebody had to point this out eventually. Thank you, random funny internet man! 😂
Yes 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3rQX9g547L— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 11, 2025
Your faith in delicious tacos hath made you whole, my son!
Good morning all! Happy Friday— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) March 14, 2025
😬😂 pic.twitter.com/TiSMpjA7Qv
LOL, nice!
Dad’s got a point 😂— Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) March 15, 2025
🎥: lilstace009 on IG. pic.twitter.com/XHWrIdtCOu
HA!
Oh dear 👀 pic.twitter.com/LRXWkglRUn— Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) March 12, 2025
LOLOLOL! And we're dead! 💀💀💀
kek pic.twitter.com/c83ZTkF6CS— I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) March 15, 2025
We weren't ready for the plot twist. Well done!
Real pic.twitter.com/5g5VljXuw4— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) March 14, 2025
Okay, that one got us like …
Whatever you do, aim to create a family dynamics that allows the entire family to be one, loved, involved, supportive ad part of your healthy inner community circle pic.twitter.com/M5NB2kB6nk— Dr. God Abeg ooo (@josh_uglyasf) March 14, 2025
Now that's a fun family!
March 16, 2025
Accurate.
March 13, 2025
Ouch! 😂
March 16, 2025
Speaking of roaches …
March 17, 2025
LOLOLOL!
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/09n0In3uBg— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) March 16, 2025
Who can relate? 😂
March 16, 2025
WE KNEW IT!!!
(Language Warning.)
Cop- You got any guns in the car?— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 15, 2025
No
Cop- You're going to need one. Let me grab you one - I'll be right back 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kpFsJT5K5i
Now that's funny!
March 16, 2025
It had to be done! LOL.
March 16, 2025
Would. 😂😂😂
March 16, 2025
It's true! Why is it true? 😂
March 16, 2025
Look, fellow white people … we can't deny this one. LOL.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TOiYtBII67— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 16, 2025
People are going to be standing in front of his casket next week saying 'He looks really good'.
For our classic comedy selection of the week, following a suggestion from one of our readers, we went with Louie Anderson's debut on Johnny Carson's show.
Louie was a funny man who cast a large shadow. Seriously, he was one of the greats.
Didnt realize this is a universal dad phenomenon pic.twitter.com/mnpfhwc2nQ— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 15, 2025
Hey, dads gotta get ready for Monday morning like everyone else!
We hope you're just a little bit more ready for this Monday morning after some laughs. Now get out there and drop kick this Monday into next week … or maybe don't … it already has one.
Until we meme again …
