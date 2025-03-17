CNN Poll Shows That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Leader of the Democrat Party
DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs

justmindy
justmindy | 6:45 PM on March 17, 2025
Twitchy

DEI is a scam all on its own, but this particular DEI Chief took it to the next level.

Former UW-Madison diversity, equity and inclusion chief LaVar Charleston improperly approved lump-sum bonus payments, raises, and inappropriate travel and event expenses, leading to his dismissal from the role in January, university records released Friday show.

The Department of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement gave out both the second-highest number of bonuses and the second-highest dollar total of all university departments in 2024, amounting to $236,250 that year, records show. Some of the bonuses were as high as 8% or 9% of an employee’s base income, averaging $3,327 in bonuses per individual. Between 2022 and 2024, the department’s budget increased by 59%, from $7.9 million to $12.6 million in 2024. A large portion of that came from increases to salaries over that timespan, including a near tripling of student wages. Charleston himself made $364,207 in the role, receiving a more than $50,000 raise from the year prior.

Surely, the parents and students going into debt to pay tuition at that institution can't be happy to hear about all this waste.

Probably not, but maybe these universities need to look into what was going on with DEI funds themselves.

Like attracts like?

It's a way to launder money to Leftists.

He was just taking advantage of what was set before him. 

It should upset all of the alumnus.

The number is probably endless.

