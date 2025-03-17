DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs

DEI is a scam all on its own, but this particular DEI Chief took it to the next level.

LaVar Charleston, former DEI chief at @UWMadison, was fired from his position after he was caught improperly approving lump-sum bonus payments, raises, and travel/event expenses, according to newly released University records.



Some of these payments included a $50,000 raise for… pic.twitter.com/qNbe1jczS3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 17, 2025

Former UW-Madison diversity, equity and inclusion chief LaVar Charleston improperly approved lump-sum bonus payments, raises, and inappropriate travel and event expenses, leading to his dismissal from the role in January, university records released Friday show. The Department of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement gave out both the second-highest number of bonuses and the second-highest dollar total of all university departments in 2024, amounting to $236,250 that year, records show. Some of the bonuses were as high as 8% or 9% of an employee’s base income, averaging $3,327 in bonuses per individual. Between 2022 and 2024, the department’s budget increased by 59%, from $7.9 million to $12.6 million in 2024. A large portion of that came from increases to salaries over that timespan, including a near tripling of student wages. Charleston himself made $364,207 in the role, receiving a more than $50,000 raise from the year prior.

Surely, the parents and students going into debt to pay tuition at that institution can't be happy to hear about all this waste.

Not surprised since this is one of the most woke colleges in the Midwest. https://t.co/65f27YJ4Kg — NScottS (@NScottS44) March 17, 2025

Wonder if DOGE will be looking at the bonus payments made to civil servants. https://t.co/uJw32L5ENv — C truck (@CCtruck5) March 17, 2025

Probably not, but maybe these universities need to look into what was going on with DEI funds themselves.

College DEI Administrators are particularly susceptible to fraud and misuse of their authority. What is it about DEI that attracts such charlatans? https://t.co/M6VTLSbsED — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) March 17, 2025

Like attracts like?

That's what DEI was all about. https://t.co/0w2dduYgpm — Dake Williams (@DakeWilliams1) March 17, 2025

It's a way to launder money to Leftists.

DEI was created for the grift. Don't hate the player, hate the game. https://t.co/Y6XQzC7oyw — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 17, 2025

He was just taking advantage of what was set before him.

The UW is a disgrace to Wisconsin. https://t.co/Vm3zb1hSIQ — Lurker (@T_Lurker_o_S_F) March 17, 2025

My parents both went there.

I’m glad they didn’t live to see this. https://t.co/zInJBjp5Z9 — Mary Gardner (@MaryGardne51031) March 17, 2025

It should upset all of the alumnus.

Ask me why Im not surprised!!!!! @uwchancellor thank you for correcting this injustice and abuse of power! https://t.co/UhOF3kO4cq — Jim Wall (@JWall0813) March 17, 2025

THESE ARE THE SAME PEOPLE THAT WILL CRY ELON MUSK IS ROBBING AMERICANS BY MAKING THE GOVERNMENT MORE EFFICIENT AND ACCOUNTABLE:https://t.co/PNVhXCZeKS — PO𝕏 🇺🇸 (@PoliticsOnX) March 17, 2025

DEI was never about ‘equity’—it was about grifting.



How many more of these frauds are out there siphoning taxpayer money? — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 17, 2025

The number is probably endless.