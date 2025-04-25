Aaron Rupar Clutching Pearls Over Judge Arrests, But Popped Champagne for Trump's

White House Rapid Response Releases Hilarious Video Encouraging Illegals to Get Out Now...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on April 25, 2025
Townhall Media

The party of 'No one is above the law' apparently does not think that applies to judges.

Yes, those judges harbored illegals and kept illegals from being arrested by hiding them in their court rooms. That is against the law. They aren't above the law. They are being held to the same standard as every other American. Also, the people they protected were known gang members, so yes, it was a problem. 

Aaron conveniently does not want to talk about that. So weird.

See, the Democrats don't like this policy when it works against them.

What he actually means is Republicans aren't above the law and it's fine to arrest them. His side, however, are special, good and right, so they are above the law.

Again, that only applies to conservatives. 

It's pretty satisfying. 

It's pretty hysterical, actually.

To Aaron, the purpose of judges is to thwart the will of Donald Trump and charge Republicans with nonsense crimes. 

That didn't bother Aaron, at all. In fact, he celebrated that.

What a concept!

Don't use that logic with Aaron.

