Aaron Rupar Clutching Pearls Over Judge Arrests, But Popped Champagne for Trump's

The party of 'No one is above the law' apparently does not think that applies to judges.

They’re arresting judges now pic.twitter.com/IxUnG6Bil3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2025

Yes, those judges harbored illegals and kept illegals from being arrested by hiding them in their court rooms. That is against the law. They aren't above the law. They are being held to the same standard as every other American. Also, the people they protected were known gang members, so yes, it was a problem.

Aaron conveniently does not want to talk about that. So weird.

Nobody is above the law. https://t.co/bAJqFasvGU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) April 25, 2025

See, the Democrats don't like this policy when it works against them.

Through the years of tweeting A Aron here quotes a multitude of leftist politicians saying "no one is above the law".



I guess he thinks some folks are actually above the law. https://t.co/HHLwiw0E9z pic.twitter.com/6hf4LdN63W — blue (@blue_prop) April 25, 2025

What he actually means is Republicans aren't above the law and it's fine to arrest them. His side, however, are special, good and right, so they are above the law.

What part or NO ONE is above the law confuses you?



If a (or Senator or regular guy) drinks & drives, he gets a ticket. If a Judge assaults someone, they get arrested & if a Judge obstruction Fed law enforcement, they get arrested. https://t.co/z5pGRuJiis pic.twitter.com/wgN3iD5Gvv — A.B. Samson (@ABSamson1) April 25, 2025

Are we not doing "Nobody is above the law" anymore? Did we miss the memo or something? https://t.co/TtX2M4uE7j pic.twitter.com/AE5XPrEPr2 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 25, 2025

Again, that only applies to conservatives.

It's pretty satisfying.

I hope you guys defend her helping the criminal evade arrest for at least another week. https://t.co/GmBuXixscI — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 25, 2025

It's pretty hysterical, actually.

Aaron thinks judges are above the law https://t.co/fWwPun33h0 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 25, 2025

To Aaron, the purpose of judges is to thwart the will of Donald Trump and charge Republicans with nonsense crimes.

That didn't bother Aaron, at all. In fact, he celebrated that.

You all arrested Trump for stuff you made up.



Sit down and shut up. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 25, 2025

I voted for this!! — aka (@akafaceUS) April 25, 2025

Yeah well when judges commit crimes, they should be arrested. — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) April 25, 2025

What a concept!

Today Aaron learned that even judges are capable of committing crimes. — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) April 25, 2025

After you guys arrested the president and the republican nominee who was the leading candidate !



By the way, no one is above the law is still true, right🤔 — Desert_Hunter (@TDesertHunter) April 25, 2025

Don't use that logic with Aaron.