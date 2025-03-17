Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Barrel

Why are these people so bad at this?

She wants to destroy assault weapons and ends up committing a felony pic.twitter.com/l59VNvjRTM — Firearm Videos (@firearmvideos) March 16, 2025

She thought she was doing something impressive by destroying this gun. Then, she ended up committing a felony ... and she took a video of it.

Virginia congressional candidate destroys an AR-15. pic.twitter.com/eA3DAKA8st — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 17, 2025

She made an illegal SBR https://t.co/kYPrxkLtqQ — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) March 17, 2025

This video is evidence of a felony.



The gun should have been destroyed according to the ATF guidelines (image below), but what we see in the video is a creation of a short-barreled rifle (SBR), punished by up to ten years in federal prison. pic.twitter.com/X4GBIrNdaO — Chertok (@coolerkdawg) March 17, 2025

So, by sawing it into pieces, she created a short barreled rifle and she could go to jail for it. Sigh.

Isn't she converting that to a SBR? Is she committing a felony right before our eyes? This is what you get when you have someone who has no idea of gun laws. Someone alert the @ATFHQ — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 17, 2025

Seems to me like a felony was committed… pic.twitter.com/yen5uAN4am — ReducedToRubble (@RubbleRemnants) March 17, 2025

She created a short barrel rifle without an @FBI STAMP. @Kash_Patel this is a felony. — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) March 17, 2025

Well, that's a problem.

That's potentially up-to 10 years in prison, just for the federal laws. 🤔https://t.co/cVUzcIlUnQ — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) March 17, 2025

There it is in black and white.

She didn’t receive any education in how to handle firearms, nor tools. This could have turned into a self-snuff video. pic.twitter.com/qHHTOT5Oww — John Young (@RawToastUSA) March 17, 2025

That seems pretty prophetic.

She just violated the NFA.



And AR barrels are only a few bucks these days, LOL — Eric Rocketman 🚀🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Keck553) March 17, 2025

I truly am unable to understand the left at all. If she didn't want the gun, why purchase it? Did she purchase it (like that dude with his brand new Tesla) just to destroy it? What point does that make? Just unserious performative BS. — Metal Nana (@Inadvertantview) March 17, 2025

It's very hard to understand the Left, indeed.

Bruh! Did she just do what I think she just did!? 😂 pic.twitter.com/bbg9vl0c2K — The Tyrants Foe (@TheTyrantsFoe) March 17, 2025

Hello @ATFHQ seems this congressional candidate just created an illegal short barrel rifle, the same type of firearm crime Randy Weaver's wife & son were killed over. Please show there does not exist 2-teir justice & enforce that law against this person.

Thank you. A Citizen. — Gabby Johnson (@SOBartholomew) March 17, 2025

Every single time.

The ATF needs to go to her residence and find if she possesses an illegally modified weapon with too short of a barrel. Liberals don't know the law... — William S47 (@WilliamQ45A) March 17, 2025

The Left doesn't believe the law applies to them.