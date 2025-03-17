Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Barrel

Why are these people so bad at this?
She wants to destroy assault weapons and ends up committing a felony pic.twitter.com/l59VNvjRTM— Firearm Videos (@firearmvideos) March 16, 2025
She thought she was doing something impressive by destroying this gun. Then, she ended up committing a felony ... and she took a video of it.
Virginia congressional candidate destroys an AR-15. pic.twitter.com/eA3DAKA8st— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 17, 2025
She made an illegal SBR https://t.co/kYPrxkLtqQ— Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) March 17, 2025
This video is evidence of a felony.— Chertok (@coolerkdawg) March 17, 2025
The gun should have been destroyed according to the ATF guidelines (image below), but what we see in the video is a creation of a short-barreled rifle (SBR), punished by up to ten years in federal prison. pic.twitter.com/X4GBIrNdaO
So, by sawing it into pieces, she created a short barreled rifle and she could go to jail for it. Sigh.
Isn't she converting that to a SBR? Is she committing a felony right before our eyes? This is what you get when you have someone who has no idea of gun laws. Someone alert the @ATFHQ— griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 17, 2025
Seems to me like a felony was committed… pic.twitter.com/yen5uAN4am— ReducedToRubble (@RubbleRemnants) March 17, 2025
She created a short barrel rifle without an @FBI STAMP. @Kash_Patel this is a felony.— Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) March 17, 2025
Well, that's a problem.
That's potentially up-to 10 years in prison, just for the federal laws. 🤔https://t.co/cVUzcIlUnQ— Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) March 17, 2025
There it is in black and white.
She didn’t receive any education in how to handle firearms, nor tools. This could have turned into a self-snuff video. pic.twitter.com/qHHTOT5Oww— John Young (@RawToastUSA) March 17, 2025
That seems pretty prophetic.
March 17, 2025
She just violated the NFA.— Eric Rocketman 🚀🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Keck553) March 17, 2025
And AR barrels are only a few bucks these days, LOL
I truly am unable to understand the left at all. If she didn't want the gun, why purchase it? Did she purchase it (like that dude with his brand new Tesla) just to destroy it? What point does that make? Just unserious performative BS.— Metal Nana (@Inadvertantview) March 17, 2025
It's very hard to understand the Left, indeed.
Bruh! Did she just do what I think she just did!? 😂 pic.twitter.com/bbg9vl0c2K— The Tyrants Foe (@TheTyrantsFoe) March 17, 2025
Hello @ATFHQ seems this congressional candidate just created an illegal short barrel rifle, the same type of firearm crime Randy Weaver's wife & son were killed over. Please show there does not exist 2-teir justice & enforce that law against this person.— Gabby Johnson (@SOBartholomew) March 17, 2025
Thank you. A Citizen.
Always the liberal, white, females.🙄 pic.twitter.com/F3HM1jokir— Professor Pissybich (@pissybich) March 17, 2025
Every single time.
The ATF needs to go to her residence and find if she possesses an illegally modified weapon with too short of a barrel. Liberals don't know the law...— William S47 (@WilliamQ45A) March 17, 2025
The Left doesn't believe the law applies to them.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member