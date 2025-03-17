Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Barrel

Green with Jealousy? Vanity Fair Race Obsessive Mad White House Dyed Fountain Green...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Why are these people so bad at this?

She thought she was doing something impressive by destroying this gun. Then, she ended up committing a felony ... and she took a video of it.

So, by sawing it into pieces, she created a short barreled rifle and she could go to jail for it. Sigh.

Well, that's a problem.

There it is in black and white.

That seems pretty prophetic.

It's very hard to understand the Left, indeed.

Every single time.

The Left doesn't believe the law applies to them.

