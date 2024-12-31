Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Pushing Man in Front of NYC Subway Train (VIDEO)

VIP
Warren Squire  |  10:15 PM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

A man has been charged for attempted murder for allegedly shoving another man into the path of a speeding subway train in New York City. Kamel Hawkins, 23, was also charge with assault. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon and was captured on security camera.

Here’s the startling video. (WATCH)

Here's more. (READ)

Several posters don’t understand what would drive someone to do such a heinous act towards another person.

As we just found out, Hawkins is being charged with attempted murder.

Many have justified fears of riding the subway in New York City. They say you have to constantly be on your guard.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been touting the safety of the city’s subway system despite recent horrifying events.

Early this week a person was stabbed in the neck on the subway. Before that, a woman was burned alive, the man suspected of lighting her on fire has been arrested and charged with murder. Tuesday, saw a random man shoved into the path of an oncoming subway train. Authorities say the man was hit by the train and sustained a head injury, they say it’s a miracle he wasn’t injured further or killed.

