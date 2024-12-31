Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Pushing Man in Front of NYC Subway Train (VIDEO)

A man has been charged for attempted murder for allegedly shoving another man into the path of a speeding subway train in New York City. Kamel Hawkins, 23, was also charge with assault. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon and was captured on security camera.

Advertisement

Here’s the startling video. (WATCH)

BREAKING🚨: A man was just SHOVED in front of a NYC Subway train in an apparent “random attack”



The man is currently in critical condition, and witnesses can be heard shouting “he’s alive!” as the victim is pulled from underneath the train



According to @GovKathyHochul, subway… pic.twitter.com/jbC7DnsJs2 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) December 31, 2024

UPDATE🚨: Suspect apprehended by NYPD after pushing a man into the subway tracks at 18th Street Station Tuesday afternoon. https://t.co/txGpTaEcax pic.twitter.com/fc9TUPYMQ5 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) December 31, 2024

Here's more. (READ)

Better look at suspect

🧐 Place your bets now pic.twitter.com/MZV0caNKuh — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) December 31, 2024

Lunatic accused of shoving commuter into path of NYC subway charged with attempted murder https://t.co/1xv0VO2PQn pic.twitter.com/dBTTqceGDL — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2025

Several posters don’t understand what would drive someone to do such a heinous act towards another person.

I don’t understand why someone would do something like that. Attempted murder for sure. — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) December 31, 2024

More like "how" could someone do this... not human — Sobo (@rjssob) December 31, 2024

Anything short of attempted murder is a disservice and slap to the face of the victim. — Drew_Pebawls (@d_nom4) January 1, 2025

As we just found out, Hawkins is being charged with attempted murder.

Many have justified fears of riding the subway in New York City. They say you have to constantly be on your guard.

You have to be in a constant defensive position and stay aware. Have your back to a wall if possible to keep people from attacking reom behind. Ridiculous this all has to even be considered. 😞 — Anti-Social Butterfly (@TheLostSoulof73) December 31, 2024

I can't imagine why you would ride the subway! Or ANY public transportation,for that matter!!! — Chris Yansky (@ChrisYansky) December 31, 2024

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been touting the safety of the city’s subway system despite recent horrifying events.

Have we heard from Kathy Hochul's PR department about how subways in New York are safest they've ever been? — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) December 31, 2024

The only reason Kathy says that is because she has security and doesn't ride the subway. — Susan Bunts Wachtel (@susanwalkergirl) December 31, 2024

Early this week a person was stabbed in the neck on the subway. Before that, a woman was burned alive, the man suspected of lighting her on fire has been arrested and charged with murder. Tuesday, saw a random man shoved into the path of an oncoming subway train. Authorities say the man was hit by the train and sustained a head injury, they say it’s a miracle he wasn’t injured further or killed.