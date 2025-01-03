MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders

One of the biggest hurdles Kamala Harris faced in this election -- and there were a lot of them -- was her complete lack of personality. She never, ever had the ability to connect with voters on a human level. She either talked down to them, like they were kindergarteners, rambled on in nonsensical word salads, or scolded them for praising Jesus.

She always came off as inauthentic and downright phony.

Today, she had the job of swearing in the new and reelected senators, and she was maybe trying to be playful with Bernie Sanders.

But it came off as low-key kinda b**chy.

Watch:

.@VP Harris to @SenSanders: "Stand right here. Although that is not your nature to just stand where you're told to stand, but give it a try." pic.twitter.com/6YGx2WMspv — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

CRINGE.

I hate 98% of Bernie’s positions but respect the fact that he’s an unapologetic and perpetual pain in the ass. — Tomy Jones (@Omnibot2001) January 3, 2025

Grudgingly, yes.

Two people who haven't had a real job in decades — Vince P 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🏳️‍🌈 (but not braindead) (@VinceP1974Chi) January 3, 2025

Accurate.

Kamala looks like Bernie has the flu and she doesn't want to touch him. Very forced lol — My✒️name (@nomd3plum3) January 3, 2025

She just can't be human. It's so bad.

Kamala Harris is a venal, disgusting, worthless human being.



So glad this scumbag lost. And I hope this POS runs for Governor of CA so I can vote against her again. — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) January 3, 2025

It would be hilarious if she ran and lost that election, too.

Absolutely hilarious.

I'm going to miss Vice President Selena Myer. https://t.co/zbDL1ReWVL — Corey Uhden (@CACoreyU) January 3, 2025

Heh.

LOL She really is VEEP https://t.co/LnaNZowCe9 — Alec (@GriffinRoth) January 3, 2025

Truly.

What was that remark about? She was dressing him down. @SenSanders what was she talking about? https://t.co/jmr6paEBCw — Michael Woods (@Woodsy1069) January 3, 2025

She's just a bitter woman.

Kamala to Bernie Sanders: "Stand right here. Although that is not your nature to just stand where you're told to stand, but give it a try.



Why does Bernie continually put up with this from the DNC?



This is his last term, he should vote to confirm RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard and… pic.twitter.com/5KhZsqWJWc — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) January 3, 2025

They really do treat Bernie like garbage.

It would be time to pull out all the popcorn if Bernie did vote to confirm RFK Jr. and Gabbard.

ALL. THE. POPCORN.