MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore

One of the biggest hurdles Kamala Harris faced in this election -- and there were a lot of them -- was her complete lack of personality. She never, ever had the ability to connect with voters on a human level. She either talked down to them, like they were kindergarteners, rambled on in nonsensical word salads, or scolded them for praising Jesus.

She always came off as inauthentic and downright phony.

Today, she had the job of swearing in the new and reelected senators, and she was maybe trying to be playful with Bernie Sanders.

But it came off as low-key kinda b**chy.

Watch:

CRINGE.

Grudgingly, yes.

Accurate.

She just can't be human. It's so bad.

It would be hilarious if she ran and lost that election, too.

Absolutely hilarious.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS KAMALA HARRIS

