Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water Heaters on His Way Out of Office

Joe Biden is doing his level best to leave a wake of destruction behind him in the last three weeks of his disastrous Presidency. Rather, the person running the Biden White House is making a huge mess. Biden has no idea what is happening. Let's be real.

Advertisement

Biden quietly issued a regulation a day after Christmas -- no press releases or anything -- that will force 40% of natural gas water heaters off the market by 2029, @ThomasCatenacci reports. https://t.co/JOW0Jv7cuQ — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 3, 2025

Biden did none of this.



We have an incapacitated President with hordes of unaccountable activist bureaucrats and aides running roughshod over our Constitution. https://t.co/VigrOVem3P — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 3, 2025

Many more people need to leak to the Press what is going on. Who are we kidding? The Press isn't interested in exposing Democrats.

Why does he hate us. And Trump needs to fix this. https://t.co/xqKpe0mmu0 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 3, 2025

It's a true affront to the working class. It's clear the Democratic party now hates regular people.

But I thought Trump was the threat to democracy? https://t.co/MTAJyBy5f8 — Rick N (@R_Whiskey) January 3, 2025

Democrats are masters of projection.

Gas stoves, leaf blowers, lawn mowers, water heaters... this dude has declared war on Home Depot. https://t.co/dguwx6b2eq — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) January 3, 2025

The founder of Home Depot is a huge Trump supporter so maybe that explains that.

It's time to move inauguration day to the day after election day, and tell California to get their votes counted on time if they want them to matter. https://t.co/PSQ5mBzXSZ — Area Man (@lheal) January 3, 2025

This several month time period has given Democrats way too much time to damage America.

Can we make climate alarmists the new election deniers? https://t.co/X0ErJRVf7Z — Pullincaseofvote (@jpksilver) January 3, 2025

Reverse all of it day one, President Trump. I hear it’s protocol now. https://t.co/VnRscvsvJc — X-BamBOOZled (@bambootamboo2) January 3, 2025

That should be his first move.

How many more days until Trump? https://t.co/S3RUflfF6C — Ron Moeller (@OGA_Ron) January 3, 2025

Way too many!

What a joke this admin has been… https://t.co/PTajKEXK9y — Neutron (@Neutron_19) January 3, 2025

Not a funny one!

Biden’s parting gifts keep coming: Rinnai America, which is the nation’s only major manufacturer of tankless water heaters, stands to suffer from the regulations—the company recently constructed a $70 million 360,000-square-foot factory in Georgia to manufacture non-condensing… https://t.co/OvzFRZujiy — Isinglass (@lezleecog) January 3, 2025

Advertisement

China probably told him to do it. They hate things being made in America.

Another thing for Trump to un-ban along with incandescent bulbs (again) https://t.co/waTRlg4Soh — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) January 3, 2025

Biden?



Biden cannot decide what pants to put on in the morning.



This is his progressive staff who have enabled this doddering excuse for four years putting whatever in front of him.



It is a shadow presidency and always was. — AD Tippet (@BelAves) January 3, 2025

The only choice he is making is his ice cream flavor of the day.