Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water Heaters on His Way Out of Office

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Joe Biden is doing his level best to leave a wake of destruction behind him in the last three weeks of his disastrous Presidency. Rather, the person running the Biden White House is making a huge mess. Biden has no idea what is happening. Let's be real.

Many more people need to leak to the Press what is going on. Who are we kidding? The Press isn't interested in exposing Democrats.

It's a true affront to the working class. It's clear the Democratic party now hates regular people.

Democrats are masters of projection.

The founder of Home Depot is a huge Trump supporter so maybe that explains that.

This several month time period has given Democrats way too much time to damage America.

That should be his first move.

Way too many!

Not a funny one!

China probably told him to do it. They hate things being made in America.

The only choice he is making is his ice cream flavor of the day.

Tags: BIDEN GAS GREEN ENERGY HEAT JOE BIDEN WATER

