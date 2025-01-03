Hakeem Jeffries' Gaffe Makes Us Wonder if He'd Been Talking to Eric Swalwell Just Before This Speech

The breaking news today ended up changing the discussion to breaking wind after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a speech after Mike Johnson was elected Speaker after the second round of voting.

During Jeffries' remarks he explained just how hard the Democrats will work to support the "freedom to vote," but they might be putting a little too much effort:

Hakeem Jeffries: “Will will fart hard…for the freedom to vote!” pic.twitter.com/TISjOuFMly — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 3, 2025

Jeffries and the House Dems stink and they sound determined to make it literal.

Jeffries: "We will fart hard for the freedom to vote." pic.twitter.com/KtWqEasvZr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2025

I'm dying 🤣



Temu Obama "We will fart hard, er fight hard for the freedom to vote." pic.twitter.com/gwe8daRxVG — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 3, 2025

Jeffries knew what he said and tried to quickly move past it, not unlike the time Chuck Schumer said Trump "incited the erection" at the Capitol.

The moment @RepJeffries knew he made a viral pic.twitter.com/uzPxbfewZP — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) January 3, 2025

Twitter/X immediately knew what to do:

Well @RepSwalwell will be stoked about this — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 3, 2025

Eric Swalwell approves this message. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 3, 2025

If anybody's forgotten, here's the video that provides the basis for the above snark:

An instant classic was born, and Jeffries helped inspire bringing it back for another look and listen.