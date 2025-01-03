Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli...
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like...
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM...
MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders
VIP
Netflix Blunders Big Time by Implying Meghan Markle's 'Lifestyle' is Aspirational
Gavin Newsom Basically Admits He's Not Bothered About Running Fair Elections in California
CHUTZPAH: Magazine Once Sued Into Oblivion for False Rape Story Says Elon Musk...
'Ms. Integrity': Glenn Greenwald Reminds Us Liz Cheney Has ALWAYS Been Awful and...
Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water...
After Terror Attack, Wife of Whistleblower Harassed by DOJ/FBI Asks What Government Priori...
'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for...
WHOOPS: Watch Kamala Harris Botch the Pledge of Allegiance
In a Squeaker of a Vote, Mike Johnson Re-elected Speaker of the House
SERIOUSLY?! Biden Brags Judicial Appointments Will 'Uphold the Constitution' Despite Evide...

Hakeem Jeffries' Gaffe Makes Us Wonder if He'd Been Talking to Eric Swalwell Just Before This Speech

Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The breaking news today ended up changing the discussion to breaking wind after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries delivered a speech after Mike Johnson was elected Speaker after the second round of voting

Advertisement

During Jeffries' remarks he explained just how hard the Democrats will work to support the "freedom to vote," but they might be putting a little too much effort: 

Jeffries and the House Dems stink and they sound determined to make it literal.

Jeffries knew what he said and tried to quickly move past it, not unlike the time Chuck Schumer said Trump "incited the erection" at the Capitol.

Recommended

Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like Never Before
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Twitter/X immediately knew what to do:

If anybody's forgotten, here's the video that provides the basis for the above snark:

 

An instant classic was born, and Jeffries helped inspire bringing it back for another look and listen. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like Never Before
Warren Squire
Guilty As Sin: Labour Blocks Inquiry Into Grooming Gang Scandal to Protect PM Keir Starmer
Amy Curtis
Biden Couldn't Care Less About Working People as He Bans Most Gas Water Heaters on His Way Out of Office
justmindy
MEOW: Watch As Kamala Harris Gets Downright Catty With Bernie Sanders
Amy Curtis
'After Every Movie...': Greg Gutfeld Perfectly Captures the Vibe of Biden's Medal for Liz Cheney
Doug P.
Gavin Newsom Basically Admits He's Not Bothered About Running Fair Elections in California
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like Never Before Warren Squire
Advertisement