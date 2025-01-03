In a Squeaker of a Vote, Mike Johnson Re-elected Speaker of the House

There were questions up until the last moment, but Mike Johnson has been re-elected Speaker of the House.
Thank you, President Trump!— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 3, 2025
Today is a new day in America.
Congressional Republicans must stay united to quickly deliver President Trump’s America First agenda.
Let’s get it done. pic.twitter.com/I0tjr7nMhE
President Trump was in full support of Johnson, and this sets the stage for Donald Trump to hit the ground running with his agenda in January.
SPEAKER: @SpeakerJohnson will return as speaker. It is over. Pray he will support Trump’s mandate. pic.twitter.com/cY2ZfKG4b4— @amuse (@amuse) January 3, 2025
BREAKING: Mike Johnson was just reelected as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives 🚨— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 3, 2025
The vote was 218 to 215.
He supports the Educational Choice for Children Act, a nationwide school choice bill. pic.twitter.com/ksTjsozfMQ
It's time for Republicans to unite behind President Trump's agenda and get to work for the American people.
"The honorable Mike Johnson of the state of Louisiana, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 119th Congress." pic.twitter.com/p5o3zPcCvQ— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 3, 2025
Thank goodness!! https://t.co/qLCp3tojd5— Txn2020 (@txn2020) January 3, 2025
It's best for the GOP and America to not have a long battle for House leadership. There is too much to do.
Recommended
Good for Mike Johnson! https://t.co/lulaYFrLBY— Liz Peek (@lizpeek) January 3, 2025
Mike Johnson right now: https://t.co/9chZWijZa3 pic.twitter.com/DN1Gim11Ro— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 3, 2025
Well, there it is. MAGA Republicans kick off the 119th Congress with no actual speakership battle, with Mike Johnson - Trump's endorsed candidate - winning on the first ballot.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2025
The coalition managed to convince Chip Roy to vote for Johnson, and convinced two congressmen - Norman… pic.twitter.com/CjWGtl0gkH
BIG W for President Trump and the Republicans— Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) January 3, 2025
President Trump won the election in November with a huge mandate. He selected Mike Johnson as his choice and the GOP owed it to him to deliver who he felt could best manage his agenda. He earned that respect.
I have more respect for Rep Chip Roy for putting party ahead of personal principles, much as he may disagree with the course at the end, we have a country to secure. Big thank you for that! @chiproytx— Rorbie (@DRorbie) January 3, 2025
Mike Johnson is speaker again!— Guardian Eagle (@root2omkar) January 3, 2025
Trump wins again!
🔥🔥🔥🔥
Thank God. The last thing we deeded was a pointless fight that would have given the libtards on X to meme about for the next week— Dustin Capers (@mmaddinaz27) January 3, 2025
That is the truth! Conservatives need to stand fast against Communist progressives, not against one another.
Thank God, now we can just focus on more important things. I have my issues with Johnson, but I believe everyone deserves a second chance to prove themselves, and with a Republican President and Senate I think he'll be a much better Speaker.— Cory Corson (@Cory_Corson) January 3, 2025
And hey, if he isn't they can always…
It's time to put the interests of voters first and move forward.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member