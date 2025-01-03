In a Squeaker of a Vote, Mike Johnson Re-elected Speaker of the House

There were questions up until the last moment, but Mike Johnson has been re-elected Speaker of the House.

Thank you, President Trump!



Today is a new day in America.



Congressional Republicans must stay united to quickly deliver President Trump’s America First agenda.



Let’s get it done. pic.twitter.com/I0tjr7nMhE — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 3, 2025

Advertisement

President Trump was in full support of Johnson, and this sets the stage for Donald Trump to hit the ground running with his agenda in January.

SPEAKER: @SpeakerJohnson will return as speaker. It is over. Pray he will support Trump’s mandate. pic.twitter.com/cY2ZfKG4b4 — @amuse (@amuse) January 3, 2025

BREAKING: Mike Johnson was just reelected as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives 🚨



The vote was 218 to 215.



He supports the Educational Choice for Children Act, a nationwide school choice bill. pic.twitter.com/ksTjsozfMQ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 3, 2025

It's time for Republicans to unite behind President Trump's agenda and get to work for the American people.

"The honorable Mike Johnson of the state of Louisiana, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 119th Congress." pic.twitter.com/p5o3zPcCvQ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 3, 2025

It's best for the GOP and America to not have a long battle for House leadership. There is too much to do.

Good for Mike Johnson! https://t.co/lulaYFrLBY — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) January 3, 2025

Well, there it is. MAGA Republicans kick off the 119th Congress with no actual speakership battle, with Mike Johnson - Trump's endorsed candidate - winning on the first ballot.



The coalition managed to convince Chip Roy to vote for Johnson, and convinced two congressmen - Norman… pic.twitter.com/CjWGtl0gkH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2025

BIG W for President Trump and the Republicans — Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) January 3, 2025

President Trump won the election in November with a huge mandate. He selected Mike Johnson as his choice and the GOP owed it to him to deliver who he felt could best manage his agenda. He earned that respect.

I have more respect for Rep Chip Roy for putting party ahead of personal principles, much as he may disagree with the course at the end, we have a country to secure. Big thank you for that! @chiproytx — Rorbie (@DRorbie) January 3, 2025

Mike Johnson is speaker again!



Trump wins again!



🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Guardian Eagle (@root2omkar) January 3, 2025

Advertisement

Thank God. The last thing we deeded was a pointless fight that would have given the libtards on X to meme about for the next week — Dustin Capers (@mmaddinaz27) January 3, 2025

That is the truth! Conservatives need to stand fast against Communist progressives, not against one another.

Thank God, now we can just focus on more important things. I have my issues with Johnson, but I believe everyone deserves a second chance to prove themselves, and with a Republican President and Senate I think he'll be a much better Speaker.



And hey, if he isn't they can always… — Cory Corson (@Cory_Corson) January 3, 2025

It's time to put the interests of voters first and move forward.