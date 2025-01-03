After Terror Attack, Wife of Whistleblower Harassed by DOJ/FBI Asks What Government Priori...
In a Squeaker of a Vote, Mike Johnson Re-elected Speaker of the House

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

There were questions up until the last moment, but Mike Johnson has been re-elected Speaker of the House.

President Trump was in full support of Johnson, and this sets the stage for Donald Trump to hit the ground running with his agenda in January.

It's time for Republicans to unite behind President Trump's agenda and get to work for the American people.

It's best for the GOP and America to not have a long battle for House leadership. There is too much to do.

President Trump won the election in November with a huge mandate. He selected Mike Johnson as his choice and the GOP owed it to him to deliver who he felt could best manage his agenda. He earned that respect.

That is the truth! Conservatives need to stand fast against Communist progressives, not against one another.

It's time to put the interests of voters first and move forward.

Tags: GOP SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE MAGA MIKE JOHNSON CHIP ROY

