Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like Never Before

Fox News is reporting what many of us have already heard predicted about President Trump’s first day in office - it’s going to be ‘Shock and Awe.’ Don’t be surprised if there is a flurry of executive orders signed shortly after Trump is sworn in.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 REPORT: "SHOCK AND AWE" expected on Day One of the Trump presidency - Foxpic.twitter.com/sshfpZ2zFc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2025

If what we’re hearing is believed, you might want to buy a neck brace - Trump will be entering the Oval Office at breakneck speed.

Hitting the ground running, no time for the losers to catch up to reality that their daddy is finally home. — Sweetie (@Karen67470875) January 3, 2025

The number of orders going out on Jan 20th from President Trump will make all the leftists head spin. And good. — Mike (@PartayCaptain) January 3, 2025

"Shock and awe" on Day One? Sounds like Trump’s ready to hit the ground running. 🇺🇸🔥 — Ethan Townsend (@TheEthanCode) January 3, 2025

Yes, please. As Dan Bongino says, hit them hard right away and as soon as they realize they've been hit hard, hit them again. Don't give the media time to get their bearings on anything they'd like to attack us on. — Tech Hub (@TechHubbb) January 3, 2025

Commenters say there’s a lot of work to be done to undo the mess President Joe Biden (and his handlers) are leaving behind for Trump and his administration.

If I were in that transition team they'd already be a pile of executive orders waiting for the pen — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) January 3, 2025

Trump has a lot of work to do to undo all the damage Biden has done. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 3, 2025

the country has been destroyed by biden. trump must be chomping at the bit to fix things and make them official. im glad to hear this. — Common Terry (@_CommonTerry) January 3, 2025

Trump’s ’border czar,’ Tom Homan, has said when it comes to deporting illegal aliens that ‘Day One’ means Day One. Many posters expect to see action on this front immediately.

I hope to see illegals getting arrested and deported immediately as I’m trying to leave the inauguration — Joey Balls (@FJBLGB76) January 3, 2025

Unless he deports 100K illegals on his first day, I don’t want to hear it — 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕦𝕤𝕏 (@AndreusLX) January 3, 2025

Expectations are high, to say the least.

Day One is going to be the busiest day in the next four years.



Shock and Awe is an understatement for whats coming. — Michael Anthony Lee (@ProudCanadaDad) January 3, 2025

Dang, I can’t wait. January 20th is going to be on a Monday, I will be taking off that day. I want to be focused on everything that happens from the Oval Office that day! It is so exciting! — Becie (@RadianceBrown) January 3, 2025

Many won’t be able to take a day off work, but we have to admit anytime Democrats get ushered out of office it should be celebrated as a holiday. We’re wishing everyone a very happy and joyous Inauguration Day!