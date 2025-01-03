Shock and Awe! MAGA Voters are Bracing for an Inauguration Day Blitz Like Never Before

Get a Grip: Egyptian Writer Demands We Stop Calling for Release of Israeli...
Warren Squire  |  6:30 PM on January 03, 2025
Twitter

Fox News is reporting what many of us have already heard predicted about President Trump’s first day in office - it’s going to be ‘Shock and Awe.’ Don’t be surprised if there is a flurry of executive orders signed shortly after Trump is sworn in.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

If what we’re hearing is believed, you might want to buy a neck brace - Trump will be entering the Oval Office at breakneck speed.

Commenters say there’s a lot of work to be done to undo the mess President Joe Biden (and his handlers) are leaving behind for Trump and his administration.

Trump’s ’border czar,’ Tom Homan, has said when it comes to deporting illegal aliens that ‘Day One’ means Day One. Many posters expect to see action on this front immediately.

Expectations are high, to say the least.

Many won’t be able to take a day off work, but we have to admit anytime Democrats get ushered out of office it should be celebrated as a holiday. We’re wishing everyone a very happy and joyous Inauguration Day!

