Gavin Newsom Basically Admits He's Not Bothered About Running Fair Elections in California

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on January 03, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It is now officially against the law for local entities to make laws ensuring votes are fair in California.

It's very clear Democrats are not interested in fair elections. Voters and Americans should ask themselves why.

People can't even show their ID if they want to. It is illegal. 

States who refuse to hold fair elections should not be included in final national voting tallies. When they want to act like grown ups, then their votes can be counted again. 

Generally, the reasons are very racist and bigoted. Mostly, they claim minorities and poor people can't be expected to get basic identification.

You need ID to buy Sudafed, but apparently that's more important than voting.

Voters can never know the true legitimacy of any election under this kind of process.

Anytime a Democrat loses, a bullet is dodged. 

If they don't get it by now, they'll never get it.

Many Californians are awake to it, but the majority are overruling them. Pray for those people.

Hopefully, Trump can do something about Newsom and his little Communist kingdom.

