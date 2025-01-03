Gavin Newsom Basically Admits He's Not Bothered About Running Fair Elections in California

It is now officially against the law for local entities to make laws ensuring votes are fair in California.

Last year, Gavin Newsom signed a law banning local governments from passing laws requiring ID to vote. The law went into effect this week. California cannot require ID to vote.



Democrats do not want secure elections.



Wonder why... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5qiyOxtwAa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2025

It's very clear Democrats are not interested in fair elections. Voters and Americans should ask themselves why.

It is now illegal to show your ID even in local elections in California. The reason they’re doing this is to make voting fraud unprovable.



🤡🌎 https://t.co/jPTvrRWmmz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

People can't even show their ID if they want to. It is illegal.

Gavin Newsom is the dictionary photo of the scumbag corrupt villain in any modern TV series https://t.co/TUrKmmn4Hx — John Morris (@jmorris_) January 3, 2025

States who refuse to hold fair elections should not be included in final national voting tallies. When they want to act like grown ups, then their votes can be counted again.

It’s sad all the libs have left to blue lib la la land. I miss reading their insane defenses of this kind of stuff. https://t.co/c0k0iX3Dus — LOLPups (@PleasantPups) January 3, 2025

Generally, the reasons are very racist and bigoted. Mostly, they claim minorities and poor people can't be expected to get basic identification.

You need an ID to buy cold medicine, board a plane, or rent a car but not to vote in California. https://t.co/8d1268gbBX — Carlos M. Gutierrez (@_cmgc_) January 3, 2025

You need ID to buy Sudafed, but apparently that's more important than voting.

Wonder if @DanielLurie would have prevailed if we had voter ID in San Francisco https://t.co/lgHTNuBDpQ — Roman Savi (@SaviRoman) January 3, 2025

Voters can never know the true legitimacy of any election under this kind of process.

Gavin destroying California is essentially what Beto would've done to Texas.



We dodged a bullet. https://t.co/0WmKGKm8F2 — 🇺🇲 Calvillo𝕋𝕏 🎆 (@CalvilloTX98) January 3, 2025

Anytime a Democrat loses, a bullet is dodged.

people get it by now... right? https://t.co/Red4h14Baf — Be Kind (@JustBeKind001) January 3, 2025

If they don't get it by now, they'll never get it.

You’re about to see a huge increase illegal immigrates and socalists in California.



California cannot rule by its self anymore and needs some sort of intervention. https://t.co/Nh2EdbPOup — ChaoticNerd (@nerds4nerds) January 3, 2025

California is leading the country in tyranny and corruption



And Californians seem to love it https://t.co/jivwjzvwMi — SanDiegoSpaces (@SanDiegoSpacez) January 3, 2025

Many Californians are awake to it, but the majority are overruling them. Pray for those people.

Someone in California needs to sue Newsom and the State of California for disenfranchisement. This directly harms speech of the citizens of the state so there’s standing. https://t.co/FO6Ao2n0hE — Double J 🇺🇸 🦎 (@DoubleJ40916727) January 3, 2025

So, @GavinNewsom 🤡 thinks it’s best 4 illegal aliens 2 vote on laws that govern US citizens? He’s also the guy that shut down businesses in CA during COVID & forced citizens to mask up while he partied with friends. @realDonaldTrump needs to put this little fella in his place. https://t.co/JsPylUDbMG — Jason Plunkett (@jay4nashvegas) January 3, 2025

Hopefully, Trump can do something about Newsom and his little Communist kingdom.