Come With Me and You'll Be in a World of Media Projection! Chris Matthews Blames Dem Approval on GOP Lies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Yesterday, we told you how the Democratic Party made history.

Historically low approval ratings, that is. The Dems are now polling at 29% approval, which is the lowest on record in the poll's 33 year run.

It's driven by the fact the Democratic Party has consistently chosen the 20% side of every major issue -- illegal immigration, transgender 'rights', parental rights, public education -- and has failed to moderate or even temper the radical Leftists infecting the party. They don't have a real leader, although Jasmine Crockett is doing a bang-up job as the de facto face of the party.

What Democrats need to do is hit the pause button, engage in some introspection, and shift to a more center-left party.

They won't do that, though.

They'll just continue blaming Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and here's Chris Matthews leading that charge:

This defies all logic.

The Left owns most media outlets and media is nothing more than the propaganda arm of the DNC. Even with the deck stacked in their favor, their approval rating is 29%.

During every interview and every debate, so-called 'journalists' actually fact-check Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in real-time. No one in media fact-checks media, however. 

This writer won't lie: that was her first thought.

She honestly believed he'd passed away.

Whoops.

Instead of lighting a fire under Dems, they're doubling, tripling down on screaming about Trump.

It sure is.

Truly.

It's pure projection.

And because Democrats take the minority side on every single issue.

They live in the Upside Down.

Absolute whiplash.

