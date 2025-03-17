Come With Me and You'll Be in a World of Media Projection! Chris Matthews Blames Dem Approval on GOP Lies

Yesterday, we told you how the Democratic Party made history.

Historically low approval ratings, that is. The Dems are now polling at 29% approval, which is the lowest on record in the poll's 33 year run.

Advertisement

It's driven by the fact the Democratic Party has consistently chosen the 20% side of every major issue -- illegal immigration, transgender 'rights', parental rights, public education -- and has failed to moderate or even temper the radical Leftists infecting the party. They don't have a real leader, although Jasmine Crockett is doing a bang-up job as the de facto face of the party.

What Democrats need to do is hit the pause button, engage in some introspection, and shift to a more center-left party.

They won't do that, though.

They'll just continue blaming Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and here's Chris Matthews leading that charge:

🚨Chris Matthews: Democrats are at record low approval ratings because Trump and Elon tell “lie after lie after lie” —



“And nobody checks the facts anymore."



They are completely lost. pic.twitter.com/lovVGGPN7n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 17, 2025

This defies all logic.

The Left owns most media outlets and media is nothing more than the propaganda arm of the DNC. Even with the deck stacked in their favor, their approval rating is 29%.

During every interview and every debate, so-called 'journalists' actually fact-check Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in real-time. No one in media fact-checks media, however.

Chris Matthews is still alive? — Gambare (@gambare21) March 17, 2025

This writer won't lie: that was her first thought.

She honestly believed he'd passed away.

Whoops.

They are disastrous numbers that should light a fire under the Dems feet.



How can Democrats check the facts when they are the ones constantly lying? — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 17, 2025

Instead of lighting a fire under Dems, they're doubling, tripling down on screaming about Trump.

That's what we call "classic projection," Chris. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) March 17, 2025

It sure is.

I really can't see how they'll ever regain power. They are the party of mental illness and lack self-awareness. They are so out of touch with American values and concerns that it feels like they exist in another universe. — GodParticles (@G0DParticles) March 17, 2025

Truly.

The projection by Democrats in legacy media just keeps getting worse.



They’ve learned nothing.



The only true thing Matthews said was about Democrats using Social Security to lure illegals into the US. pic.twitter.com/V2socs3DDW — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 17, 2025

Advertisement

It's pure projection.

OR

Democrats are at record lows because the "fact checkers" were exposed as blatant liars who were hiding the truth

And the truth has set the American people free to be disgusted by the Dems https://t.co/mvdqel0UBZ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 17, 2025

And because Democrats take the minority side on every single issue.

The leftist worldview is an inversion of reality. https://t.co/XrT9w0u7Lk — Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost (@Ne_pas_couvrir) March 17, 2025

They live in the Upside Down.

I am always impressed when people lie about who is lying. Whiplash https://t.co/GITTHsfkGt — Merryweather (@Oldreserve) March 17, 2025

Absolute whiplash.