New Poll Shows DISMAL Approval for Dems As New Party Leader Rises (GREAT News for the GOP)

Doug P. | 1:40 PM on March 16, 2025
ImgFlip

It was a long week for the congressional Democrats, and the party's frustrations continue to grow.

Those frustrations might only grow after seeing the latest approval poll for their party, and it might only get worse in the days to come:

Compounding the problem for Dems, that poll was taken before the Dems got even more fractured over the last several days:

The Democratic Party’s favorability rating among Americans stands at a record low, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, fueled in part by dimming views from its own frustrated supporters. 

With many in the party saying publicly that their leaders should do more to stand up to President Donald Trump, Democrats and Democratic-aligned independents say, 57% to 42%, that Democrats should mainly work to stop the Republican agenda, rather than working with the GOP majority to get some Democratic ideas into legislation. 

The survey was taken March 6-9, days before 10 Democratic senators — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — voted with Republicans in the chamber to advance a GOP-authored spending bill to avert a government shutdown, much to the chagrin of many other Democratic lawmakers and progressive critics.

Amazingly the Dems' "solution" to all this is to double down on the same insanity that put them into the position they're in.

Scott Jennings spotted another "definition of insanity" taking place in the Democratic Party.

The rising profile of a certain Democrat is sure to make the party's struggles to resonate even worse: 

Yep, it's going great for the Dems!

Maybe Tim Walz's tour will help save the Dems (cue massive eye roll).

