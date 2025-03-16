Democrat Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Back Trump’s Deportation of Violent Illegal Alien Gangs

De facto Democrat Party leader Jasmine Crockett cannot even get behind President Donald Trump when he lawfully deports terrorist gangs of illegal aliens. It’s just the latest insane Dem Party position that’s at odds with common sense and what the American people want. She was on CNN Sunday morning.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Here’s the full exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper. (WATCH)

Tapper: Tren de Aragua is a murderous gang that operates in your state of Texas. Do you support the Trump admin using any tool available to remove them?



Crockett: "We can’t trust this administration to actually use a scalpel, but instead they love to use a butcher knife on… pic.twitter.com/Sr82l75Egt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Translation: We hate Trump more than we want to keep the American people safe. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 16, 2025

She loooooves Tren de Aragua — Farisa la Sabia (@FarisaLaSabia) March 16, 2025

The Democrat Party already elevates criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. It makes sense the party’s love would also extend to the terrorist illegal alien gang of Tren de Aragua.

President Donald Trump’s arrests and mass deportations of illegal aliens along with bringing border crossings essentially to a standstill only highlights how much of a liar former President Joe Biden was. Commenters have questions.

My question is if we did have the laws, why didn’t the Biden Administration enforce them then? — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) March 16, 2025

Biden claimed for four years he didn’t have the tools needed.



Now, the tools are all there already for Trump.



LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

We DO have the tools to remove these gangmembers and Trump is going to make sure he uses every last tool available.



The criminals were on a plane being deported when a judge ordered their return to our country. That is insanity! — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 16, 2025

Forget about scalpels, I’m happy to use a wrecking ball. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 16, 2025

Crockett should be celebrating that her constituents are now safer because of Trump’s swift action but her party always comes first.

Posters are amused that ‘journalists’ like Jake Tapper and his fellow Democrats still refuse to label invaders of our country as ‘illegal aliens.’

I still laugh when they refer to illegals as undocumented migrants 🥴 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) March 16, 2025

Lol drug dealers are unlicensed pharmacists 🥴🥴🥴 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 16, 2025

I’m so happy to see Dems parading her around on TV. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 16, 2025

The more, the better! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Trump voters are thrilled that the Democrat Party has allowed Crockett to seize the leadership reigns of the party. She is the perfect mouthpiece of a party that is utterly out of touch with reality and at odds with the America people. Never stop talking, Jasmine - you're doing great!