Democrat Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Back Trump’s Deportation of Violent Illegal Alien Gangs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on March 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

De facto Democrat Party leader Jasmine Crockett cannot even get behind President Donald Trump when he lawfully deports terrorist gangs of illegal aliens. It’s just the latest insane Dem Party position that’s at odds with common sense and what the American people want. She was on CNN Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

Tapper: Tren de Aragua is a murderous gang that operates in your state of Texas. Do you support the Trump admin using any tool available to remove them?

Crockett: "We can’t trust this administration to actually use a scalpel, but instead they love to use a butcher knife on things."

"And so giving them this wide latitude to just kind of go across and just claim that anybody is anything is wrong."

Democrats won’t support using the Alien Enemies Act to remove foreign terrorists.

Here’s the full exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party already elevates criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. It makes sense the party’s love would also extend to the terrorist illegal alien gang of Tren de Aragua.

President Donald Trump’s arrests and mass deportations of illegal aliens along with bringing border crossings essentially to a standstill only highlights how much of a liar former President Joe Biden was. Commenters have questions.

Crockett should be celebrating that her constituents are now safer because of Trump’s swift action but her party always comes first.

Posters are amused that ‘journalists’ like Jake Tapper and his fellow Democrats still refuse to label invaders of our country as ‘illegal aliens.’

Trump voters are thrilled that the Democrat Party has allowed Crockett to seize the leadership reigns of the party. She is the perfect mouthpiece of a party that is utterly out of touch with reality and at odds with the America people. Never stop talking, Jasmine - you're doing great!

