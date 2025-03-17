Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
VIP
Luntz Confronts: Pollster Frankly Lays Out What Dem Party Must Do to...
VIP
ABC News Is Working Overtime to Push the Liberal Fearmongering
ABC News: USAID Staffer Evacuated From the Congo Returned to a Different Crisis:...
VIP
Another (Possible) Constitutional Crisis of the Democrats' Making
CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien...
White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis...
Come and Take It! French EMP Wants the Statue of Liberty Back Because...
VIP
America’s Ironclad Right: Welcoming or Waving Off Would-Be Immigrants at Will
Conor McGregor Says Ireland's Government Has Long Since Abandoned the Voices of the...
Green with Jealousy? Vanity Fair Race Obsessive Mad White House Dyed Fountain Green...
Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings
Stephen Miller Calls Andrew Weissman a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Degenerate’

Just Can't Win. Sen. Cory Booker Tries Being the Tough Guy Activist and Gets BLASTED by Activists

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene | 11:30 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Remember Sen. Cory Booker?

It's ok, no one else does either. Since the election he's come out of hiding and he's trying out his tough guy persona again, (SPARTICUS), but this time with much less success.

Advertisement

Angela Davis, huh. So edgy. So controversial. This is how you prove you're a real activist leader! A revolutionary! A man of The People!

Davis, of course, is a beloved radical leftwing Communist activist because she was accused of a series of terroristic acts in the 1970's and they just cannot get enough of that.

Sadly, she's a bit too popular with the leftwing activist crowd and they apparently don't like it when posers appropriate her message.

Wait!

But he's walking and recording himself, and he's in regular clothes, and being so cool and series! You gotta take him seriously! He's one of you guys, bro!

Recommended

Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Angela Davis is just so mainstream now.

You can never prove you hate Jews enough to people who hate Jews.

Advertisement

Is Cory the reason they've all been walking down hallways talking with little mics in their hands?

Sorry, Spartacus, you just can't be progressive enough for the progressive radicals.

The activists are merciless, and communists always eat their own. Yet Democrats never learn, always believing they can fake it til' they make it ... to the next election.

Too bad the radicals are in charge now.

Tags: COMMUNISTS CORY BOOKER DEMOCRATS FAKE FUNNY ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Brett T.
ABC News: USAID Staffer Evacuated From the Congo Returned to a Different Crisis: DOGE
Brett T.
Stephen Miller Calls Andrew Weissman a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Degenerate’
Brett T.
Luntz Confronts: Pollster Frankly Lays Out What Dem Party Must Do to Stay Relevant - They Won’t Listen
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act Warren Squire
Advertisement