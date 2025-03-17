Just Can't Win. Sen. Cory Booker Tries Being the Tough Guy Activist and Gets BLASTED by Activists

Remember Sen. Cory Booker?

It's ok, no one else does either. Since the election he's come out of hiding and he's trying out his tough guy persona again, (SPARTICUS), but this time with much less success.

I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change…I am changing the things I cannot accept. pic.twitter.com/ADSEyRsDcO — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 17, 2025

Angela Davis, huh. So edgy. So controversial. This is how you prove you're a real activist leader! A revolutionary! A man of The People!

Davis, of course, is a beloved radical leftwing Communist activist because she was accused of a series of terroristic acts in the 1970's and they just cannot get enough of that.

Sadly, she's a bit too popular with the leftwing activist crowd and they apparently don't like it when posers appropriate her message.

oh, brother. do you think angela davis would have accepted a million dollars in AIPAC money? i mean how stupid do you think we are, senator https://t.co/Ug8gpzhbDA — Angelo Guisado (@VoltaireLaFlare) March 17, 2025

All sizzle, no steak.



Speaking the words of revolutionary people...



*Zoom in*



Does not make you revolutionary. https://t.co/c0Bmc9lTex — He, him, HIMOTHY. 🐦 (@peacerussie) March 17, 2025

Wait!

But he's walking and recording himself, and he's in regular clothes, and being so cool and series! You gotta take him seriously! He's one of you guys, bro!

You’re not one of us lmaooooo don’t post Angela pic mane https://t.co/C1Te1BLKSa — twisty cat! 🇵🇸 (@jabronisith) March 17, 2025

Stop invoking Angela Davis u bald headed sellout https://t.co/xgtgpI8DdN — CJ (@IamCJ_27) March 17, 2025

At some point you all have to stop invoking the Black radicals that you are not. https://t.co/MHAaTKW7dR — Lisa Snowden (@LisaESnowden) March 17, 2025

You're not even 1/50th the person Angela Davis was, buddy. https://t.co/hHuxbEtoAX — Wellington (@wellingtonajo) March 17, 2025

Imagine thinking Angela Davis would like you 😂😂😂 https://t.co/EbsJeEIn1i — PB&J Sommelier 🍉 (@itsbeebytheway) March 17, 2025

Angela Davis is just so mainstream now.

One thing to remember about capitalist society is that the bourgeois system will turn the legacy of radicals into something tame and acceptable to the bourgeoisie https://t.co/228EaDmARc — Dani 🚩 (@Woeful_Dani) March 17, 2025

Corey unless you find yourself willing to risk life or as it’s stated by Huey P. Newton, “when reactionary forces crush us, we must move against these forces, even at the risk of death.”. Stop cosplaying revolutionary’s. https://t.co/xsf0xhpBD0 — Cam Hayden ™️ (@JustCamHayden) March 17, 2025

You can never prove you hate Jews enough to people who hate Jews.

Dude invoking Angela Davis and yet mans is a sellout for Israel. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/BeDiVwNTKt — Pablo ⚜️ (@ItsPabloBruh) March 17, 2025

you should change how much AIPAC money you accepted big bro https://t.co/TZy0FisCvV — josh ™️©️®️ 🇨🇩🇵🇸🇸🇩 (@imdarealsatoshi) March 17, 2025

$871,563 is how much he has gotten from AIPAC if anyone is wondering https://t.co/ChAC2YSVUC — Crake 🇵🇸 (@CrakeEx) March 17, 2025

Is Cory the reason they've all been walking down hallways talking with little mics in their hands?

Reminder that this guy was trying to help the Democrats figure out how to "go viral" https://t.co/kqAFlA2YaM — Natty 🇵🇸 (@nattyferg_) March 17, 2025

Sorry, Spartacus, you just can't be progressive enough for the progressive radicals.

The activists are merciless, and communists always eat their own. Yet Democrats never learn, always believing they can fake it til' they make it ... to the next election.

Too bad the radicals are in charge now.