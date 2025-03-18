Gravy Train to the Grave: NYSE Anti-DOGE Die-In is DOA as Tombstone Epitaphs Provide Laughs

Anti-DOGE protesters decided to play dead outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. We assume these are fired federal workers since they were lying down on the job.

If you want to make DOGE more popular, this is how you do it. pic.twitter.com/I9x8vEplw1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 17, 2025

omg this is going to make the best memes pic.twitter.com/NscGFvqheC — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) March 17, 2025

If you don’t want to become a meme never be photographed holding a sign.

Commenters assume these protesters are unemployed but others say they are getting paid.

Tell me you're unemployed without telling me that you're unemployed. — Mike1010011 (@mike1010011) March 17, 2025

It seems the one thing that could fix their woes is a job and none of them seem to be inclined to get one. Otherwise they wouldn't be out in the middle of the day — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) March 17, 2025

I have always wondered how these people were always able to protest if they had jobs. It turns out that this is their job! — scumbeanie (@parabola12358) March 17, 2025

Absolutely paid protesters. 😉 — KJ-isms (@KJisms) March 18, 2025

There’s a sameness to the signs, one poster says this public display is not organic but a staged event.

The signs were obviously made by one person and distributed. — Simon Manning (@_Simon_K) March 17, 2025

And I bet all of those signs cost something like $100,000 even though it looks like a fifth grader put them together — Vasiliki (@SilikiDeliganis) March 17, 2025

anytime you see such uniformity in signage is practically a guarantee that the whole thing is an orchestrated event paid for thru certain agencies whose whole business is hiring people to show up at public gatherings to deliver a specific message. — DS o’Brien (@DSBeefin) March 17, 2025

We’re always surprised at what brings protesters out in the streets. But, it’s what keeps them home that reveals who they are.

NYC during COVID: Lockdowns, nursing home disasters, and ruining small businesses—totally fine. But now, a fake protest? That’s where the real outrage is! — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) March 17, 2025

The broke woke. The lost souls. The unhinged and disturbed. 😞 — Brenda Fullner (@BrenF65) March 17, 2025

One of them should have held up a sign saying “the democrat party”. — Striver (@striver613) March 17, 2025

That looks like a distinct possibility more and more each day.