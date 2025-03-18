Ceasefire Credit? Democrats Don’t Want War Between Russia and Ukraine to End on...
Gravy Train to the Grave: NYSE Anti-DOGE Die-In is DOA as Tombstone Epitaphs Provide Laughs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on March 18, 2025
Twitter

Anti-DOGE protesters decided to play dead outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. We assume these are fired federal workers since they were lying down on the job.

You’ll see what we mean. (WATCH)

If you don’t want to become a meme never be photographed holding a sign.

Commenters assume these protesters are unemployed but others say they are getting paid.

There’s a sameness to the signs, one poster says this public display is not organic but a staged event.

We’re always surprised at what brings protesters out in the streets. But, it’s what keeps them home that reveals who they are. 

That looks like a distinct possibility more and more each day.

