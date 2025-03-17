Stephen Miller Calls Andrew Weissman a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Degenerate’

The Left has taken a break Monday from crying over Hamas lover Mahmoud Kahlil being deported to cry about the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador without due process … yes, suddenly they care about due process, but only when it applies to non-citizens.

Former FBI counsel Andrew Weismann went on TV to cry about it, and Fox News asked Stephen Miller for his reaction. And it was quite a reaction.

JUST IN: Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller absolutely unleashes on Andrew Weissmann for defending members of Tren de Aragua who were deported from the U.S.



"Andrew Weissman is an absolute moron. He is a moron and he is a fool and he's a degenerate."



"Andrew Weissman has… pic.twitter.com/kMGxqKC1UJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 17, 2025

His post continues:

… "Andrew Weissman has devoted his career to putting innocent Americans in jail, taking away their civil liberties." "He was involved in the Mueller coup against a democratically elected president Donald Trump. Weissman should never be on TV anywhere." "He should hang his head in eternal shame for what he's done to this country. And now he's up there shilling for people who r*pe and m*rder Americans. That's who Andrew Weissman is."

Yep, just to spite Donald Trump, the Democrats are taking the side of illegal alien gang members. A judge even ordered the planes in flight already to turn around and return these gang members to the U.S.

Good on Stephen.



Why do Democrats and the left care more about criminals and illegals than they do their fellow American citizens?



If they hate America so much, maybe they should leave to a country that aligns more with their ideology… — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) March 17, 2025

God bless Stephen Miller; we could use more like him, that's for sure. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) March 17, 2025

Stephen Miller tells it like it is, no holds barred



Love how he's not afraid to call out the likes of Andrew Weissmann for their absurd defenses



We need more people like Stephen Miller in DC, speaking truth to power and defending America's interests — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) March 17, 2025

The Democrats are on the wrong side of all the 80/20 issues, yet they are doubling down. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) March 17, 2025

Stephen Miller speaks for all of us sane Americans. — Mrs.Mac (@roaminggnomes32) March 17, 2025

Earlier in the day, President Trump had made it clear we are at war with gangs like Tren de Aragua and we're not going to host them on our soil:

REPORTER: The Alien Enemies Act has only been invoked during times of war. Do you feel you're using it appropriately right now? @POTUS: "This is a time of war — because Biden allowed millions of people, many of them criminals... that's an invasion." https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1901607983827550249 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) Mar 16, 2025

Ever notice how the trash always ends up with an analyst gig on cable news? It's a direct pipeline.

***