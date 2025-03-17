Green with Jealousy? Vanity Fair Race Obsessive Mad White House Dyed Fountain Green...
Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings
Dan Bongino Officially Sworn in as Deputy Director of the FBI
Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Bar...
Come With Me and You'll Be in a World of Media Projection! Chris...
DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with...
CNN Poll Shows That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Leader of the Democrat Party
ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ......
Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive...
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Blasts Daily Beast for Salacious Headline
Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian...
Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due...
Pathetic 'The Bulwark' and 'CNN' Concoct a Desperate Trump Fatigue Fairy Tale to...

Stephen Miller Calls Andrew Weissman a ‘Moron’ and a ‘Degenerate’

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on March 17, 2025
MEME Artist Angie

The Left has taken a break Monday from crying over Hamas lover Mahmoud Kahlil being deported to cry about the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador without due process … yes, suddenly they care about due process, but only when it applies to non-citizens.

Advertisement

Former FBI counsel Andrew Weismann went on TV to cry about it, and Fox News asked Stephen Miller for his reaction. And it was quite a reaction.

His post continues:

… "Andrew Weissman has devoted his career to putting innocent Americans in jail, taking away their civil liberties."

"He was involved in the Mueller coup against a democratically elected president Donald Trump. Weissman should never be on TV anywhere."

"He should hang his head in eternal shame for what he's done to this country. And now he's up there shilling for people who r*pe and m*rder Americans. That's who Andrew Weissman is."

Yep, just to spite Donald Trump, the Democrats are taking the side of illegal alien gang members. A judge even ordered the planes in flight already to turn around and return these gang members to the U.S.

Recommended

Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Earlier in the day, President Trump had made it clear we are at war with gangs like Tren de Aragua and we're not going to host them on our soil:

Ever notice how the trash always ends up with an analyst gig on cable news? It's a direct pipeline.

***

Tags: DEPORTATION FOX NEWS CHANNEL STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings
Amy Curtis
Green with Jealousy? Vanity Fair Race Obsessive Mad White House Dyed Fountain Green for St. Patty's Day
Chad Felix Greene
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Democrat Candidate’s AR-15 Smashing Stunt Backfires, Accidentally Crafts Bootleg Short Barrel
justmindy
DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs
justmindy
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown U. Prof and Hezbollah Superfan
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Well Looky Here! Guess Which Judge Attended President Trump's 2023 Criminal Proceedings Amy Curtis
Advertisement