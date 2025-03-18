Ceasefire Credit? Democrats Don’t Want War Between Russia and Ukraine to End on Trump’s Watch

No one should be surprised that the Democrat Party is in favor of thousands of young men dying needlessly in battle between Russia and Ukraine if it prevents President Donald Trump from getting positive press. Michael McFaul laid it all out on MSNBC on Monday.

Michael McFaul sees a big problem with a ceasefire in Ukraine — positive headlines for Trump: "President Trump is going to say 'I ended the war' and that's going to be the headline. [Trump] ended the war that Biden couldn’t." "That's not the right way to think about the ceasefire."

Here’s the full exchange with Nicolle Wallace. (WATCH)

It’s sickening the lengths Democrats will go not to give credit to Trump. Commenters say it’s evil. They’re right.

“Trump is stopping WW3, here is why that’s actually a bad thing!”



-Deep State mouthpiece — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 17, 2025

So he wants to send millions more to their death over the next 4 years to avoid giving Trump “a win.”



These people truly are deranged and blinded by hate. — Shanna ❤️🇺🇸🏊‍♀️ (@Emily_lvs1) March 17, 2025

Yep. They’d truly rather young men keep dying than Trump get the credit he’d deserve for ending the war.



That’s the level of evil on display here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 17, 2025

🎯 Yes. 100% fact.

The Left, specifically the Democrat Party, hates Donald Trump so much they would gladly let thousands more die if it led to his downfall. It’s sickening, unAmerican and sinful. — Mike Shea (@Shea1Mike) March 17, 2025

It’s hard to imagine a party working against a president who is trying to facilitate an end to hostilities between two warring nations. But, that’s what we have here. One poster says that Democrats know they have no chance at the White House in 2028 if Trump is successful.

These people would have no problem seeing these conflicts continue endlessly if it meant bad press for Trump, it's wild. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 17, 2025

They would rather people keep dying than Trump getting credit.



That’s not only how evil they are, but it tells you how big of a deal this would be for Trump.



End the war in Ukraine, get the economy on track, balance the budget — Vance is a lock. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 17, 2025

One poster wonders if McFaul will give Trump credit for anything.

I wonder what this guys’ take is on the border essentially being closed.



Does he not attribute that to Trump either? — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 17, 2025

There is not a single thing any of these people would credit Trump for. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 17, 2025

Truth be told, the Democrats' entire driving purpose at the moment is to make sure Trump doesn’t do or get credit for any positive thing that benefits Americans or the world. That’s how far gone they are.