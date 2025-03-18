Gravy Train to the Grave: NYSE Anti-DOGE Die-In is DOA as Tombstone Epitaphs...
Closing Time: White House Gives Terrorist Illegal Alien Gang Members a Fitting 90s...
Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
VIP
Luntz Confronts: Pollster Frankly Lays Out What Dem Party Must Do to...
Just Can't Win. Sen. Cory Booker Tries Being the Tough Guy Activist and...
VIP
ABC News Is Working Overtime to Push the Liberal Fearmongering
ABC News: USAID Staffer Evacuated From the Congo Returned to a Different Crisis:...
VIP
Another (Possible) Constitutional Crisis of the Democrats' Making
CRINGE: CBS Evening News Put a St. Patrick's Day Spin on Illegal Alien...
White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Trans Activist Calls Parents ‘Petty Women’ Who Follow Their White God and Cis...
Come and Take It! French EMP Wants the Statue of Liberty Back Because...
VIP
America’s Ironclad Right: Welcoming or Waving Off Would-Be Immigrants at Will
Conor McGregor Says Ireland's Government Has Long Since Abandoned the Voices of the...

Ceasefire Credit? Democrats Don’t Want War Between Russia and Ukraine to End on Trump’s Watch

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

No one should be surprised that the Democrat Party is in favor of thousands of young men dying needlessly in battle between Russia and Ukraine if it prevents President Donald Trump from getting positive press. Michael McFaul laid it all out on MSNBC on Monday.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Michael McFaul sees a big problem with a ceasefire in Ukraine — positive headlines for Trump:

"President Trump is going to say 'I ended the war' and that's going to be the headline. [Trump] ended the war that Biden couldn’t."

"That's not the right way to think about the ceasefire."

Here’s the full exchange with Nicolle Wallace. (WATCH)

It’s sickening the lengths Democrats will go not to give credit to Trump. Commenters say it’s evil. They’re right.

Recommended

Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s hard to imagine a party working against a president who is trying to facilitate an end to hostilities between two warring nations. But, that’s what we have here. One poster says that Democrats know they have no chance at the White House in 2028 if Trump is successful.

Advertisement

One poster wonders if McFaul will give Trump credit for anything.

Truth be told, the Democrats' entire driving purpose at the moment is to make sure Trump doesn’t do or get credit for any positive thing that benefits Americans or the world. That’s how far gone they are.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MSNBC NICOLLE WALLACE UKRAINE WAR PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Gravy Train to the Grave: NYSE Anti-DOGE Die-In is DOA as Tombstone Epitaphs Provide Laughs
Warren Squire
Just Can't Win. Sen. Cory Booker Tries Being the Tough Guy Activist and Gets BLASTED by Activists
Chad Felix Greene
Closing Time: White House Gives Terrorist Illegal Alien Gang Members a Fitting 90s Musical Sendoff
Warren Squire
White House Protesters Say Remove Trump or There Will Be Violence
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act Warren Squire
Advertisement