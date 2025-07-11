Memo Status: SENT! Media Spin on ICE Raid at CA Weed Farm Seems...
Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California

Michigan Deacon Who Stopped CrossePointe Church Shooter With His Truck Gifted New Ford F150

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 11, 2025

Back at the end of June, a shooter opened fire outside a church in Michigan.

He was quickly subdued by church employees, including a deacon who hit the gunman with his truck.

Now the deacon is getting a new truck, courtesy a local dealership:

More from ABC News:

A Michigan deacon who used his pickup truck to stop an armed gunman outside a church last month received a new Ford F-150 from a local dealership on Thursday.

Deacon Richard Pryor was presented with the vehicle at a Ford dealership in Wayne, Michigan, replacing the truck he used to help prevent what police called a potential 'large-scale mass shooting' at CrossPointe Community Church on June 22.

'I'm nervous but excited,' Pryor said during a press conference at the dealership. 'I'm just so thankful for everybody's support, for everyone who reached out after the events that Sunday. Everything that transpired afterwards was unexpected, but I'm very grateful.'

We're surprised Rep. Shri Thanedar didn't call for common-sense truck control, too.

This is how you do it, companies.

Yes, it is.

Because Democrats have called us white supremacist domestic terrorists for years.

Would any of us be surprised if he had been?

No.

Thankfully, the good guys won this round.

He saved lives that day.

