Michigan Deacon Who Stopped CrossePointe Church Shooter With His Truck Gifted New Ford F150

Back at the end of June, a shooter opened fire outside a church in Michigan.

He was quickly subdued by church employees, including a deacon who hit the gunman with his truck.

Now the deacon is getting a new truck, courtesy a local dealership:

A Michigan deacon who used his pickup truck to stop an armed gunman outside a church last month received a new Ford F-150 from a local dealership on Thursday. https://t.co/aPxSUBoFZN — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2025

A Michigan deacon who used his pickup truck to stop an armed gunman outside a church last month received a new Ford F-150 from a local dealership on Thursday. Deacon Richard Pryor was presented with the vehicle at a Ford dealership in Wayne, Michigan, replacing the truck he used to help prevent what police called a potential 'large-scale mass shooting' at CrossPointe Community Church on June 22. 'I'm nervous but excited,' Pryor said during a press conference at the dealership. 'I'm just so thankful for everybody's support, for everyone who reached out after the events that Sunday. Everything that transpired afterwards was unexpected, but I'm very grateful.'

We're surprised Rep. Shri Thanedar didn't call for common-sense truck control, too.

Great brand awareness — and well deserved for the hero. — Marvio (@Donalddarts007) July 10, 2025

This is how you do it, companies.

Now this is a good story. — ElizaTino (@elizatino) July 10, 2025

Yes, it is.

Why are the leftists attacking churches? — Richard Reeves 🇺🇸 (@rreeves5) July 10, 2025

Because Democrats have called us white supremacist domestic terrorists for years.

Oh thank god. I thought you were going to say he was arrested for doing that. — Wendy G (@WLCGator) July 10, 2025

Would any of us be surprised if he had been?

No.

Thankfully, the good guys won this round.

King. This is what real manhood looks like. https://t.co/urO7wPwFid — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) July 10, 2025

He saved lives that day.

