Memo Status: SENT! Media Spin on ICE Raid at CA Weed Farm Seems Designed to Protect the BS Dem Narrative

After a federal law enforcement raid at a California cannabis farm yesterday revealed the presence of eight unaccompanied minors who were working there along with many other illegal aliens, the Democrats immediately lied about what happened. The Left's preferred narrative about the raid during which officers were executing a warrant that had been signed by a federal judge is summed up by this post from a Dem congressman:

How many MS-13 gang members are waking up at 3 a.m. to pick strawberries? O’yeah, zero!



Trump said he’d go after “bad hombres,” but he’s targeting the immigrant farm workers who feed America. Either he lied — or he can’t tell the difference. https://t.co/QupQ1dkuCe — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) July 11, 2025

Um, unless Americans eat a lot of weed, the "immigrant farm workers" (illegal aliens and child laborers) were not "feeding America."

But the usual suspects in the media work hand-in-hand with the Democrats, and you can tell by all these headlines @libsoftiktok gathered up. Notice a word missing so as to not wreck the Dems efforts to convince everybody this was a strawberry farm or that they used child labor?

NEW MEDIA SPIN JUST DROPPED



“ICE forcefully raided a California farm and arrested farmers.”



REALITY: It was a WEED farm exploiting child labor, and ICE agents had rocks thrown and a gun fired at them



You don’t hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/QwJIXjNQNB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

Just a "farm," eh? Somebody doesn't want to ruin the Dems' lies about the farm producing food.

As usual, evidence of media bias is just as easily spotted in what they don't spotlight as much as in what they do choose to put in a headline.

The media will not change unless we force it on them! https://t.co/whUAAeKhfC — Migs_Sr (@migs_sr) July 11, 2025

The media's doing a decent job of destroying themselves at this point.

