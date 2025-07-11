Michigan Deacon Who Stopped CrossePointe Church Shooter With His Truck Gifted New Ford...
Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California

Memo Status: SENT! Media Spin on ICE Raid at CA Weed Farm Seems Designed to Protect the BS Dem Narrative

Doug P. | 2:43 PM on July 11, 2025
Journalism meme

After a federal law enforcement raid at a California cannabis farm yesterday revealed the presence of eight unaccompanied minors who were working there along with many other illegal aliens, the Democrats immediately lied about what happened. The Left's preferred narrative about the raid during which officers were executing a warrant that had been signed by a federal judge is summed up by this post from a Dem congressman:

Um, unless Americans eat a lot of weed, the "immigrant farm workers" (illegal aliens and child laborers) were not "feeding America." 

But the usual suspects in the media work hand-in-hand with the Democrats, and you can tell by all these headlines @libsoftiktok gathered up. Notice a word missing so as to not wreck the Dems efforts to convince everybody this was a strawberry farm or that they used child labor?

Just a "farm," eh? Somebody doesn't want to ruin the Dems' lies about the farm producing food. 

As usual, evidence of media bias is just as easily spotted in what they don't spotlight as much as in what they do choose to put in a headline.

The media's doing a decent job of destroying themselves at this point. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives and must be called out and held accountable. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

