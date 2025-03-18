Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller went on CNN Monday to explain President Donald Trump's authority to deport terrorist illegal alien gang members. This X user succinctly sets up what we are about to watch and how Miller prepared for this moment. (READ)

Stephen Miller has spent the last 4 years researching exactly how this would go down…He’s been sitting at his desk, reading 18th century laws and forgotten Supreme Court cases until 2am under the light of a lone burning candle.CNN anchors are not prepared for this.

— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 17, 2025

Here’s the full exchange with Kasie Hunt. It’s long but entirely worth every minute. (WATCH)

It’s always a hoot watching Miller spar with ‘journalists.’

Trump’s team members are never caught off guard by legacy media outlets. They’ve been taught they will be debating a Democrat and not being interviewed by a journalist. Interestingly, the Dem Party’s anti-Trump fervor has them now siding with criminal illegal aliens and terrorists. Commenters see it.

Posters say Democrats are purposely trying to use the judiciary to circumvent President Trump’s constitutional authority.

Posters correctly note that Hunt was not there to learn and share information with viewers but to score gotcha sound bites that could be used against the Trump White House.

Miller always outclasses his opposition on cable news programs. Hunt had already lost before she even opened her mouth. 

