Deportation Debate: Stephen Miller Schools CNN’s Kasie Hunt on the Alien Enemies Act

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller went on CNN Monday to explain President Donald Trump's authority to deport terrorist illegal alien gang members. This X user succinctly sets up what we are about to watch and how Miller prepared for this moment. (READ)

Stephen Miller has spent the last 4 years researching exactly how this would go down…He’s been sitting at his desk, reading 18th century laws and forgotten Supreme Court cases until 2am under the light of a lone burning candle.CNN anchors are not prepared for this. — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 17, 2025

Here’s the full exchange with Kasie Hunt. It’s long but entirely worth every minute. (WATCH)

Stephen Miller on CNN talking about the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.



Absolute must-see TV.pic.twitter.com/aDd2jPvkfq — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 17, 2025

“Just say ‘No’ and you’ll know that I’m right [about this law]” - Stephen Miller 🐐 — Limbaugh (@limballer) March 18, 2025

He is light years ahead of everybody and every minute of it is awesome — Gaius Trey (@Gaius_Trey) March 17, 2025

It’s always a hoot watching Miller spar with ‘journalists.’

Trump’s team members are never caught off guard by legacy media outlets. They’ve been taught they will be debating a Democrat and not being interviewed by a journalist. Interestingly, the Dem Party’s anti-Trump fervor has them now siding with criminal illegal aliens and terrorists. Commenters see it.

It's hard to listen to because she keeps trying to cut him off.



The Democrats hatred towards Trump and visceral need to oppose everything Trump does has them now defending illegal alien rapists.



Insane — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) March 18, 2025

and terrorists too, don't forget the terrorists — RWMACH (@RWMACH1718401) March 18, 2025

Their critical thinking abilities are totally blinded by hate. Unreal… — Zuzz Buzzman (@ZuzzBuzzman) March 18, 2025

Posters say Democrats are purposely trying to use the judiciary to circumvent President Trump’s constitutional authority.

It is so revealing that the media only sees everything through the lens of judicial review. The Trump administration is giving us a lesson on presidential powers as outlined in the Constitution. 🔥 — Americano ☕🇺🇲 (@TheDreamBigUSA) March 17, 2025

It’s because weaponizing the judiciary was the Dems plan all along. Trump is always 2 steps ahead. He knew that’s where it would go. — SusanLovesAmerica❤️🇺🇸 (@shangrimom) March 18, 2025

They're trying to normalize the judiciary as the Supreme rule of the country, that's the narrative now. — 🇺🇸NinjaSquirrel 🇺🇸 (@amberlee1776) March 18, 2025

Posters correctly note that Hunt was not there to learn and share information with viewers but to score gotcha sound bites that could be used against the Trump White House.

Paraphrasing here, but: "Can a judge order a President to change troop movements during war" is a perfect illustrative example of the separation of powers



She was not seeking answers, she was seeking a gotcha soundbite moment — Plastic Chair Disrespecter (@PlasticChairDis) March 17, 2025

She wanted Stephen Miller to flat out say that the Trump administration ignored the judge so CNN and the rest of the MSM could take that out of context and use it as their next headline. — Joseph Rizal 🇺🇸📟 (@jrizal1957) March 18, 2025

Stephen Miller was beyond impressive. The man knows his stuff! She, on the other hand was nothing more than an antagonistic dumb “journalist” trying to score a few points for herself & CNN. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸blondepedalpaws🦮🚴 (@bikergal1958) March 18, 2025

It's like the D student on the cheerleading squad debating the Valedictorian. I'm surprised her producer didn't throw in the towel. — LeeDonowitz (@LeeDonowitz68) March 18, 2025

Miller always outclasses his opposition on cable news programs. Hunt had already lost before she even opened her mouth.