WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown U. Prof and Hezbollah Superfan

As we told you earlier, a professor from Brown University in the U.S. on a visa is being deported to Lebanon.

The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement today:

Last month, Rasha Alawieh traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah— a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade terror spree. Alawieh openly admitted to this to CBP officers, as well as her… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2025

The full post from DHS:

Last month, Rasha Alawieh traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah— a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade terror spree. Alawieh openly admitted to this to CBP officers, as well as her support of Nasrallah. A visa is a privilege not a right—glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is commonsense security.

"Commonsense security" is something the Biden administration was firmly against, hence their "America Last" policies.

What was predictable is that some in the media and elsewhere have been spotted omitting certain details, as Christina Pushaw noted in posts included in our previous story:

Typical case of the media leaving out key information to spin a narrative. She didn't just go to Lebanon to "visit relatives." She also told CBP agents that while visiting Lebanon, she attended the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, because she supported him. https://t.co/776aWIXUeA — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 17, 2025

She's a Lebanese citizen and can support whoever she wants in her home country.... But there's no reason the USA should be obligated to accept foreign nationals who tell our immigration officials all about their support for Hezbollah. Being a doctor is irrelevant to this. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 17, 2025

Being in the U.S. is a privilege and she blew it, all while finding out the hard way that the people who coddle that kind of thing are no longer in charge.

The White House account didn't even need to use any words to respond to the latest deportation:

McHilarious! The Trump White House means business.

My God the social media team at the White House is just fantastic. https://t.co/qLW7geRnyg — AJ Thomas (@AJ__Thomas) March 17, 2025

We're not sure how much more winning we can handle.