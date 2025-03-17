DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with...
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown U. Prof and Hezbollah Superfan

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on March 17, 2025

As we told you earlier, a professor from Brown University in the U.S. on a visa is being deported to Lebanon.

The Department of Homeland Security made the announcement today:

The full post from DHS:

Last month, Rasha Alawieh traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, to attend the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah— a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah, responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade terror spree. Alawieh openly admitted to this to CBP officers, as well as her support of Nasrallah.  

A visa is a privilege not a right—glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is commonsense security.

"Commonsense security" is something the Biden administration was firmly against, hence their "America Last" policies.

What was predictable is that some in the media and elsewhere have been spotted omitting certain details, as Christina Pushaw noted in posts included in our previous story:

Being in the U.S. is a privilege and she blew it, all while finding out the hard way that the people who coddle that kind of thing are no longer in charge.

The White House account didn't even need to use any words to respond to the latest deportation:

McHilarious! The Trump White House means business.

We're not sure how much more winning we can handle.

