Kidney Doc’s Hezbollah Fan Club Membership Finally Pays Off With a One-Way Ticket BACK to Lebanon

The Left really wants Americans to believe the Trump Administration is skulking around and snatching various people out of their homes or off their airplanes and deporting them. The latest example is a Professor from Brown University.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh is a Lebanese-born H-1B visa holder, kidney transplant specialist, and professor at Brown University’s medical school.



Customs detained her when she flew back from a trip, held her for 36 hours, and sent back to Lebanon in likely defiance of a court order. pic.twitter.com/3nKc7FH8Ib — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) March 17, 2025

Wow! This seems crazy! This Doctor seems just like the kind of immigrant we would want in our country. Why in the world are we deporting such a learned professional?

Typical case of the media leaving out key information to spin a narrative. She didn't just go to Lebanon to "visit relatives." She also told CBP agents that while visiting Lebanon, she attended the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, because she supported him. https://t.co/776aWIXUeA — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 17, 2025

Leave it to Christina to clarify and bring us all back to reality.

She's a Lebanese citizen and can support whoever she wants in her home country.... But there's no reason the USA should be obligated to accept foreign nationals who tell our immigration officials all about their support for Hezbollah. Being a doctor is irrelevant to this. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 17, 2025

So, yes, if one would like to stay within the United States of America, do not support terrorist groups.

This isn't about one individual immigration case. It's about whether the USA is allowed to be a sovereign nation and enforce any standards or rules whatsoever regarding the control of our borders and whom we allow into our country. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 17, 2025

Newsflash: Americans have the right to control our borders.

She can do kidney transplants in Lebanon. Plenty of work to do there! — The Shredneck Militia (@Shredneckistani) March 17, 2025

How lovely for Lebanon.

Great news - Brown professor and kidney transplant doctor Rasha Alawieh has been deported back to Lebanon over her Hezbollah affiliation.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection found photos of support for Ayatollah Khamenei & Hassan Nasrallah on her phone at Boston’s Logan Airport.… pic.twitter.com/hE8yxEaaJN — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 17, 2025

Good riddance! Cant trust her with any Patients. https://t.co/NHy7r4Dv1T — Democrat✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DeniseBruc82524) March 17, 2025

She can't be trusted just in general, honestly.

@npr reported today on @UpFirst on this case and left out the reasons why she was deported. Very misleading without all the facts. @toviasmithnpr why did u give an incomplete report?https://t.co/JarfMa37BG https://t.co/0gk0xGG2Lz — Chaim Poupko (@cpoupko) March 17, 2025

NPR hid part of the story? That's so shocking! Not!

“Innocent” Brown University nephrologist turns out to be Hezbollah member who went to Nasrallah’s funeral. Should never have been admitted to the US in the first place. https://t.co/CKCEtyzlym — Kenneth Weinstein (@KenWeinstein) March 17, 2025

This is another deportation to celebrate.