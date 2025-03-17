Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive First Marriage

This writer will confess she had to look up who Azealia Banks is, because she had no idea. Twitchy has written about her before, but it's been years -- the last time we did, Banks had wished former Alaska governor and Vice Presidential candidate would be sexually assaulted.

So, in short, banks is a real peach.

Now she's back and attacking J.K. Rowling in one of the most vile ways imaginable:

Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Trannylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population https://t.co/EIzvI2pnZQ — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) March 16, 2025

This writer would like to ask Banks why, if the trans community is less than 1% of the global population, do we have to upend our language, our culture, and women's rights to accommodate them?

But she digresses.

Of course J.K. Rowling responded to this preposterous and insulting claim:

It's a matter of public record that my first husband beat me up, but you got the likes, Azealia, and I hope they were worth it. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 17, 2025

All Banks cares about are the likes.

Women who are victims of domestic abuse? Not so much, if they happen to stand up for their rights and the rights of other women.

Tell us more about how the Left has cornered the market on tolerance and compassion.

She's incredibly low class. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) March 17, 2025

Incredibly low-class.

She's too cowardly to tell her sister she's not a man so she has to attack you instead. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) March 17, 2025

Ah. There's the rub.

At least her bio is accurate - "rantings of a lunatic." — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 17, 2025

Most accurate bio ever.

She has no principles. She says whatever will get her the most attention because her music “career” is a bust and she hasn’t had a hit song in 13 years. pic.twitter.com/6umbCnu1Af — Shay 🌈🌸✨ (@ShayWoulahan) March 17, 2025

It's also a desperate attempt to reclaim relevance.

Azalea is as mentally deranged as she is currently irrelevant. pic.twitter.com/j18UyWfqvB — Let’s Theorize (@LetsTheorize) March 17, 2025

WTF?!

jk rowling doesn't deserve all the hate she get just for wanting to protect the rights of women and girls https://t.co/9FAKlG3QR0 — starfish ֶָ֢ (@ipeeinthebath) March 17, 2025

She does not.

But she makes the Left expose who they really are.

Liberal Women think dragging the most successful woman of 21st century is a win for them. But then they never cared for women's true success. They only care for the likes of Azealia banks, onlyfans, influencers and supporting transwomen aka men. https://t.co/fwEQuiSotL — Roryfan_GG| Gracias Rafa♥️ (@Roryfan_GG) March 17, 2025

These same women will tell us that if they ran the world, there'd be world peace.

This writer, also a woman, knows that's a lie.

They'd start a nuclear war over a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

The people who cry when you call them with the wrong set of pronouns are saying to an abused woman that her ex-husband should have punched her harder and they keep wondering why nobody likes them https://t.co/kdtlhb67PQ — Barker (@BColared) March 17, 2025

Because they are always the victims, and any abuse they hurl at someone is deserved because the target of their anger made them mad.

You know, like every abuser ever.

She always has the perfect comeback. Don't mess with the queen. https://t.co/e8w1yDfZ65 — La señoritinga (@LSenoritinga) March 17, 2025

Some day, the Left will learn not to mess with the queen.

Today is not that day.