Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive First Marriage

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

This writer will confess she had to look up who Azealia Banks is, because she had no idea. Twitchy has written about her before, but it's been years -- the last time we did, Banks had wished former Alaska governor and Vice Presidential candidate would be sexually assaulted.

So, in short, banks is a real peach.

Now she's back and attacking J.K. Rowling in one of the most vile ways imaginable:

This writer would like to ask Banks why, if the trans community is less than 1% of the global population, do we have to upend our language, our culture, and women's rights to accommodate them?

But she digresses.

Of course J.K. Rowling responded to this preposterous and insulting claim:

All Banks cares about are the likes.

Women who are victims of domestic abuse? Not so much, if they happen to stand up for their rights and the rights of other women.

Tell us more about how the Left has cornered the market on tolerance and compassion.

Incredibly low-class.

Ah. There's the rub.

Most accurate bio ever.

It's also a desperate attempt to reclaim relevance.

WTF?!

She does not.

But she makes the Left expose who they really are.

These same women will tell us that if they ran the world, there'd be world peace.

This writer, also a woman, knows that's a lie.

They'd start a nuclear war over a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

Because they are always the victims, and any abuse they hurl at someone is deserved because the target of their anger made them mad.

You know, like every abuser ever.

Some day, the Left will learn not to mess with the queen.

Today is not that day.

Tags: J.K. ROWLING RAPPER TOLERANCE TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMEN

