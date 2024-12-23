Video Shows Illegal Immigrant Fanning the Flames of Burning Woman

Warning: Graphic image.

As Twitchy reported, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted a message to X on Sunday saying that crime was dropping on the New York City subway system. This post came after a Guatemalan illegal immigrant who the Trump administration had previously deported set a woman on fire and let her burn to death on a subway car.

A newer video appears to show the arson suspect stepping up and fanning the flames as the woman burned to death. No, he certainly wasn't trying to suffocate the fire. X isn't allowing us to embed the video, perhaps because of its graphic nature, but you may be able to link to it directly. What's almost as disturbing is seeing men standing there shooting videos on their phones of the woman on fire and doing nothing to help. Heck, the reason we have video of the men on their phones is because other men were shooting video of them doing nothing to help.

At least 2 bystanders at the scene... and they just stood there and watched, doing nothing?



I'm not sure which one depresses me more, the horrendous act itself or the indifference of bystanders... how can we move on from this? — Bébé Maitreya (@bebe_maitreya) December 23, 2024

That no one helped her is vile. Every bystander there is just as guilty in my book. — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) December 23, 2024

This is horrific. The suspect allegedly fanned the flames, and no one helped; they just recorded. What happened to humanity? — Yvette Hebert (@AAliatra0) December 23, 2024

I just don’t understand why EVERYONE just becomes a spectator, hiding behind their phones.



THAT’S A PERSON ON FIRE! 🔥 — Tabitha (@tabigibson) December 23, 2024

What also disturbing is at the 30-second mark, we see a police officer walk past as if nothing were happening. Worse yet, it's not this police officer:

When the left inevitably start running their propaganda campaign on the evils of mass deportation this image should be the only response pic.twitter.com/IZv9UCuEm2 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 23, 2024

We'll embed the photo just in case that post disappears:





To be honest, we can't tell if the officer is doing nothing or if he's at least trying to call for assistance.

Was the cop waiting for a social worker to arrive? — kush (@ankushnarula) December 23, 2024

Even worse, law enforcement will do nothing while the crime or emergency is still happening — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) December 23, 2024

This is one of the single most radicalising things I've ever seen.



He burned a young woman alive, on video.



You're watching it, someone dying in the most horrific way imaginable.



They are responsible, all of them. — 🎄 𝙲𝙰𝙳𝚁𝙴 🎄 (@therealcadre) December 23, 2024

What the hell was that law enforcement/security personnel doing? — Former Indian American (@EighthIndian) December 23, 2024

Sadly, I think these images demonstrate how desensitized the public is to these displays of horror. — Calabrio (@Calabrio76) December 23, 2024

Absolutely.

No stop, drop and roll and why didn’t the cop take his jacket off and try to put out the fire on her? To forever be pictured casually walking by and doing nothing. Smh. — palm paradise 77 (@ccparadise77) December 23, 2024

This editor is no Daniel Penny, but his first instinct would have been to try to smother the flames with his coat, not take out his phone and start shooting.

