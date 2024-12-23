VIP
Joe Biden Just Made Trump's Deportation Case for Him
Video Shows Illegal Immigrant Fanning the Flames of Burning Woman

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 23, 2024
Warning: Graphic image.

As Twitchy reported, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted a message to X on Sunday saying that crime was dropping on the New York City subway system. This post came after a Guatemalan illegal immigrant who the Trump administration had previously deported set a woman on fire and let her burn to death on a subway car.

A newer video appears to show the arson suspect stepping up and fanning the flames as the woman burned to death. No, he certainly wasn't trying to suffocate the fire. X isn't allowing us to embed the video, perhaps because of its graphic nature, but you may be able to link to it directly. What's almost as disturbing is seeing men standing there shooting videos on their phones of the woman on fire and doing nothing to help. Heck, the reason we have video of the men on their phones is because other men were shooting video of them doing nothing to help.

What also disturbing is at the 30-second mark, we see a police officer walk past as if nothing were happening. Worse yet, it's not this police officer:

We'll embed the photo just in case that post disappears:


To be honest, we can't tell if the officer is doing nothing or if he's at least trying to call for assistance.

Absolutely.

This editor is no Daniel Penny, but his first instinct would have been to try to smother the flames with his coat, not take out his phone and start shooting.

***

