CNN Talking Head Doesn't Know HOW to Respond when LA County Supervisor Is HONEST About the Riots (Watch)

You can tell it's rare for a CNN anchor to hear an honest answer during any interview because this journo was not expecting this LA County Supervisor to be HONEST about what happened with the LA riots. Especially after she set her up to blame the ICE raids for the violence, which is what she likely expected this supervisor to do.

But she didn't do that.

She did the opposite and was shockingly honest about the ICE raids not being the issue.

No, really.

Watch this:

CNN: Are the 'protests' or the ICE raids having a bigger impact on the city of Los Angeles?



LA County Supervisor: The 'protests.' This is not peaceful. These are anarchists.



CNN: 😳 pic.twitter.com/XGM8w7ywPm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

This is about completely dismantling law enforcement.

Yup.

Well, that and they're throwing a massive temper tantrum over Trump's win last year, but we don't expect this supervisor to be THAT honest. Hey, we'll take the little bit of honesty we can get here.

And just like that, this woman will never be asked back on CNN. 😂 — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) June 10, 2025

HA! Exactly.

FINALLY THE TRUTH!!

FINALLY AN ACCURATE RESPONSE!! — Karen C🎉🇺🇸🇺🇸🎉 (@Karen261977) June 10, 2025

When even local officials admit it’s not peaceful, it’s time to stop calling it a protest. Lawlessness is not a form of free speech — SloaneReign (@SloaneReign) June 10, 2025

Let's not pretend CNN cares even a little bit if the riots shouldn't be called 'peaceful protests.' This is who they are and sadly who they will always be.

