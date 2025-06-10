LOL! Trump Wins AGAIN Making Both Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom MAGICALLY Care...
Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles

CNN Talking Head Doesn't Know HOW to Respond when LA County Supervisor Is HONEST About the Riots (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on June 10, 2025
Twitchy

You can tell it's rare for a CNN anchor to hear an honest answer during any interview because this journo was not expecting this LA County Supervisor to be HONEST about what happened with the LA riots. Especially after she set her up to blame the ICE raids for the violence, which is what she likely expected this supervisor to do.

But she didn't do that.

She did the opposite and was shockingly honest about the ICE raids not being the issue. 

No, really.

Watch this:

This is about completely dismantling law enforcement.

Yup.

Well, that and they're throwing a massive temper tantrum over Trump's win last year, but we don't expect this supervisor to be THAT honest. Hey, we'll take the little bit of honesty we can get here.

HA! Exactly.

Let's not pretend CNN cares even a little bit if the riots shouldn't be called 'peaceful protests.' This is who they are and sadly who they will always be.

