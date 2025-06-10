What a JAG Off! Meet the JAG Officer Who Said He'll Hunt DOWN ICE Agents and J6'rs, Then BRAVELY Ran Away

What is it with some people on X losing their minds and openly threatening people? Guess what? It's ok for everyone to agree or disagree on politics, and whether people like Benjamin France like it or not, we are allowed to enforce our immigration laws and remove people who 'broke into' our country.

It's as simple as that.

Unfortunately, this alleged JAG officer (RIGHT?!) was unable to figure this out and made all sorts of threats against ICE agents and J6'rs.

If you are a JAG officer, for the love of god don’t threaten civilians & federal agents.



And don’t insult your boss. pic.twitter.com/PdxRGH6UEI — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 10, 2025

Oh, and then he deleted his account.

Unfortunately for Benny, the internet is forever, and most Americans are done with ugly threats from cowards on X.

🧵Meet Benjamin France, aka "Benny."



Benny made a comment threatening to "hunt down every J6 and ICE agent" three days ago on X.



Why should we care that Benny is threatening federal agents? Because Benny is an active duty Navy JAG Officer. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/0tqkv5hmf4 — Shoe (@samosaur) June 10, 2025

Yeah, this isn't good.

Keep going.

Benny proudly shared his taking of the oath to join the US Navy JAG Corps last year on his LinkedIn account. 2/6 pic.twitter.com/s82oLMZKaW — Shoe (@samosaur) June 10, 2025

Yesterday, Benny got into a scuffle with the wrong one, and he quickly found out he wasn't as anonymous as he thought. 3/6 pic.twitter.com/3ErlSEPKrn — Shoe (@samosaur) June 10, 2025

You're never really as anonymous online as you think you are.

Just putting that out there.

As soon as he was identified and called out in the comments, he nuked his account. 4/6 pic.twitter.com/91jrKvwYEJ — Shoe (@samosaur) June 10, 2025

That's unfortunate.

For Benny.

Normally I wouldn't care about comments like this, but since Benny decided to threaten federal agents, I'll post his comments directed at @SecDef as an added bonus. 5/6 pic.twitter.com/8UGUOQ5qKy — Shoe (@samosaur) June 10, 2025

So ... his boss.

Wow.

Benny's chain of command has been notified. However, in case you'd like to follow up, this should help.



This kind of threatening behavior towards agents, who are already under fire, simply cannot be allowed, especially from an officer whose job is to provide legal advice to his… pic.twitter.com/lMk37iCEba — Shoe (@samosaur) June 10, 2025

As we've said before, we are certainly not fans of doxxing anyone. That being said, we're also tired of a-holes threatening ICE agents just doing their jobs.

Wow.

We got nothin'.

.@SecDef maybe you were on to something by firing those JAGs… pic.twitter.com/0R1MKsvK2h — Shoe (@samosaur) June 10, 2025

He definitely was.

