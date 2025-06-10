Oops! Masked ‘Protester’ Reveals Identity to Reporter - DataRepublican Shows NGO is Paying...
What a JAG Off! Meet the JAG Officer Who Said He'll Hunt DOWN ICE Agents and J6'rs, Then BRAVELY Ran Away

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on June 10, 2025
Meme

What is it with some people on X losing their minds and openly threatening people? Guess what? It's ok for everyone to agree or disagree on politics, and whether people like Benjamin France like it or not, we are allowed to enforce our immigration laws and remove people who 'broke into' our country.

It's as simple as that.

Unfortunately, this alleged JAG officer (RIGHT?!) was unable to figure this out and made all sorts of threats against ICE agents and J6'rs. 

Oh, and then he deleted his account.

Unfortunately for Benny, the internet is forever, and most Americans are done with ugly threats from cowards on X.

Yeah, this isn't good.

Keep going.

Ooh, SHE MAD! Pete Hegseth So OWNS Dem. Rep. Betty McCollum Talking About Riots She Shuts DOWN (Watch)
Sam J.
You're never really as anonymous online as you think you are.

Just putting that out there.

That's unfortunate.

For Benny.

So ... his boss.

Wow.

As we've said before, we are certainly not fans of doxxing anyone. That being said, we're also tired of a-holes threatening ICE agents just doing their jobs.

Wow.

We got nothin'.

He definitely was.

============================================================

Tags: BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JANUARY 6

