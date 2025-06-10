So MUCH for that 'Peaceful Protest' Talking Point: This ONE Pic Should Haunt EVERY Dem Defending LA Riots

Ever since the riots first started in LA, our pals on the Left, in the media, and in the Democratic Party have been insisting they are nothing more than peaceful protests. And then, when it became obvious to the world that there was nothing peaceful about what is happening in LA, they claimed it was Trump's fault for sending in the National Guard and cleaning up the mess Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass refused to.

Bass has also been claiming that it's all due to deportations, and that if we just leave the poor, illegal aliens alone, the violence will stop.

Yes, she is as backwards as every other ridiculous Democrat putting in their two cents on this topic.

All of that being said, this one picture Bill Melugin posted from downtown LA truly disproves the idea that what is happening there is peaceful. It also proves these riots have nothing to do with the poor illegals and everything to do with hating Trump.

Take a look:

This is not about the deportations, this is not about defending undocumented immigrants (their phrase, not ours), no no, this is about throwing a temper tantrum because Trump won in November, and it's not the 'people' rising up, it's the Leftists and NGOs getting your tax dollars organizing and pushing for these riots. Considering 70% of all Americans support Trump's deportation of illegal aliens, it's pretty ridiculous for them to think anyone OTHER than the people already supporting their agenda would buy into this narrative.

We know these events are well-funded.

We know these events are organized.

And none of them expected anything to be done about the riots because deep down, Newsom and Bass support their efforts. Heck,it may not even be THAT deep down.

