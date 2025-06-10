Can Run But You CAN'T HIDE! Dan Bongino Spits FIRE In Post to LA Suspect Who Threw Rocks at Police Cars

They have identified the douche-canoe who was throwing rocks and bricks at police officers in moving vehicles.

X is a beautiful thing.

Check this out:

NEW: The Los Angeles rock thrower suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Elpidio Reyna.



Imagine being 40 years old and acting like this.



U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says they are searching for the Mr. Potato Head.



“Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at… pic.twitter.com/7Oikr6WtuU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

“Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths.” “Reyna, 40, is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted. The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his capture.”

Want to bet this guy has lots of frenemies who could use $ 50,000? Yeah.

Here's the FBI post on the dbag:

The FBI has identified the man #wanted for assaulting a federal officer this weekend as Elpidio Reyna, 40, of Compton, CA. He is considered a fugitive and we continue to seek his location. A #reward of up to $50K is being offered for information leading to his arrest/conviction. pic.twitter.com/WPEE6SIjZp — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) June 10, 2025

And then Dan Bongino jumped in and OH HELL YEAH.

Turn yourself in.

It’s only a matter of time.

I promise. https://t.co/I4zdFo2WQo — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 10, 2025

It's only a matter of time.

Let's gooooooo.

