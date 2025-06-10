Listen UP, 'Amigo'! Joey Jones and Others DROP Newsom for Trying to Guilt...
Beyond Parody: WaPo Is Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About Illegals Being Forced Off of...
What Is He Even DOING? Gavin Newsom Continues to Tweet While LA Continues...
Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles
VIP
It’s a Riot! Funny Supercut Video Shows Legacy Media Lying About What’s Going...
Pro-Illegal Alien Riot Organizers Hand Out American Flags In Desperate Image Rebrand Attem...
Dem Nanette Barragán Says LA Riots Would End if ICE Left so Illegal...
Cynical Publius Says There Are Ten Concepts to Understanding the LA Riots
Sen. John Fetterman Urged to Take the Red Pill and Switch Parties After...
Masks for Mayhem: Pickup Truck Seen Delivering Pricey Bionic Face Shields to LA...
President of NEA Goes Unhinged Mobilizing Protesters Against ICE
Hakeem Jeffries Doubles Down on Unmasking Federal Agents so They Can Be Doxxed...
Trump Suggests 'Strange' Greta Thunberg Attend Anger Management Classes
Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over...

Can Run But You CAN'T HIDE! Dan Bongino Spits FIRE In Post to LA Suspect Who Threw Rocks at Police Cars

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on June 10, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

They have identified the douche-canoe who was throwing rocks and bricks at police officers in moving vehicles.

X is a beautiful thing.

Check this out:

Advertisement

Post continues:

“Elpidio Reyna can run, but he can’t hide. He threw rocks at federal officers leaving a command post in Paramount on Saturday, a brazen attack caught on film and that could have resulted in deaths.”

“Reyna, 40, is charged with assault on a federal officer, and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted. The FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his capture.”

Want to bet this guy has lots of frenemies who could use $ 50,000? Yeah.

Here's the FBI post on the dbag:

And then Dan Bongino jumped in and OH HELL YEAH.

It's only a matter of time.

Let's gooooooo.

============================================================

Recommended

Beyond Parody: WaPo Is Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About Illegals Being Forced Off of Martha's Vineyard
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Related:

Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on Peaceful Protests

Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying About Trump Deporting Citizens

Such a TOLERANT and Kind Liberal: Tool-Bag Says He'll Side with Shooter when ICE Agents Get Shot

Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old TWEETS to Post About the LA Riots

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD

============================================================

Tags: CRIME FBI LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beyond Parody: WaPo Is Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About Illegals Being Forced Off of Martha's Vineyard
Grateful Calvin
Listen UP, 'Amigo'! Joey Jones and Others DROP Newsom for Trying to Guilt Trump with Sleeping Troops Pic
Sam J.
What Is He Even DOING? Gavin Newsom Continues to Tweet While LA Continues to Burn
Grateful Calvin
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Masks for Mayhem: Pickup Truck Seen Delivering Pricey Bionic Face Shields to LA Rioters (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over Dems' 'Peaceful Protest' BS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Beyond Parody: WaPo Is Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About Illegals Being Forced Off of Martha's Vineyard Grateful Calvin
Advertisement