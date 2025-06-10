Lefty Professor’s Lazy 'Slavery' Analogy Unintentionally Reveals How Democrats View Illegal Aliens

‘How can I make this about slavery?’

It’s so tiring, isn’t it? It’s either this or ‘How can I conpare this person or policy to Hitler and the Nazis?’ Race-baiting Eddie Glaude went with the former in his emotional, incoherent rant about ICE lawfully enforcing our nation’s immigration policies. The analogy falls apart unless he meant to imply that his Democrat Party’s precious illegal aliens are slaves. That explains so much.

Here’s Glaude on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude attacks Trump supporters as racist — claims they love ICE acting like "Slave Catchers."



“Donald Trump gives Americans license to be who they really are. They don’t have to pretend. It’s dark." pic.twitter.com/5f6HvMBJa4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

The only people still talking about slavery that happened 200 years ago are the black race baiters on MSM. We all reject slavery and have moved on from those terrible days. — Tim in Texas (@TimInTexas51) June 10, 2025

Imagine being so dumb you compare people breaking the law to come to America to people that were forced to come to America. — Jargon The Destroyer (@ZenGhola_X) June 10, 2025

In his analogy attempt, Trump is freeing the Democrat Party’s slaves and returning them to their home countries. He makes no sense, but you can tell he ignorantly fell back on the slavery argument out of habit.

It’s such a lazy, ham-fisted analogy that it can be interpreted several ways, but none that supports the Democrat Party’s position.

I would say what we're doing is freeing them from slavery. We're freeing them from low wages, no benefits, poverty housing and sending them back home. Where they're free to get a job and fix their country. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 10, 2025

You make a good point. But has anyone else reached and surpassed the saturation point hearing ignorant, radicalized blacks relate everything to slavery? That Princeton dolt ranting on MSNBC enjoys a big salary and knows nothing of being a slave. His purpose is to make trouble. — Ted Dodson (@ted_dodson) June 10, 2025

We think any sane person in 2025 is tired of slavery being brought up in almost every discussion and debate by Democrats.

You can tell how some Democrats have crafted their whole brand around it. Commenters see it.

The black race baiters aren’t getting enough attention this week apparently. — DX (@DX73201556) June 10, 2025

Slave catcher? Slavery been out since 1860s…. Is there a slave market we don’t know about? — Lindsay Case (@CaseJ38675) June 10, 2025

This is the result of DEI in college admissions. Fake scholars with fake degrees, who are incapable of reason and politically untouchable.



In a meritocracy, he’d be an angry, troublesome employee at Lowe’s. — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) June 10, 2025

Even a Lowe’s, he’d be adding black paint to mixtures in the name of diversity and social justice.

Commenters say injecting ‘racism’ into the topic of immigration enforcement doesn’t work anymore as an argument.

Meaningless, especially coming from someone who hates white people. pic.twitter.com/PCCenSWTQh — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) June 10, 2025

What happened to the Democrat “we need to moderate and reconnect with the middle class” thing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

It won’t work with the new narrative. — 🦋✨Blueflower222✨🦋 (@BlueflowerNew22) June 10, 2025

It barely got off the ground. The Democrat Party refuses to let go of its illegal aliens, and it never will. There’s simply no room left in the party for America’s middle class or male voters.