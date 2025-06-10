LOL! Trump Wins AGAIN Making Both Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom MAGICALLY Care...
Authorities Have Identified Man Captured on Video Hurling Rocks at Oncoming ICE Vehicles

Lefty Professor’s Lazy 'Slavery' Analogy Unintentionally Reveals How Democrats View Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 PM on June 10, 2025
Townhall Media

‘How can I make this about slavery?’

It’s so tiring, isn’t it? It’s either this or ‘How can I conpare this person or policy to Hitler and the Nazis?’ Race-baiting Eddie Glaude went with the former in his emotional, incoherent rant about ICE lawfully enforcing our nation’s immigration policies. The analogy falls apart unless he meant to imply that his Democrat Party’s precious illegal aliens are slaves. That explains so much.

Here’s Glaude on MSNBC. (WATCH)

In his analogy attempt, Trump is freeing the Democrat Party’s slaves and returning them to their home countries. He makes no sense, but you can tell he ignorantly fell back on the slavery argument out of habit.

It’s such a lazy, ham-fisted analogy that it can be interpreted several ways, but none that supports the Democrat Party’s position.

We think any sane person in 2025 is tired of slavery being brought up in almost every discussion and debate by Democrats.

You can tell how some Democrats have crafted their whole brand around it. Commenters see it.

Even a Lowe’s, he’d be adding black paint to mixtures in the name of diversity and social justice.

Commenters say injecting ‘racism’ into the topic of immigration enforcement doesn’t work anymore as an argument.

It barely got off the ground. The Democrat Party refuses to let go of its illegal aliens, and it never will. There’s simply no room left in the party for America’s middle class or male voters.

