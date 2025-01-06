YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE Meltdown

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 06, 2025
ImgFlip

It's January 6, so we expected the Left to be uniquely insufferable today. Weather in D.C. seems to have dampered the in-person activities, but that hasn't stopped the Left from being worse than normal on X and in other media outlets.

Sunny Hostin, fresh off reading multiple legal corrections on 'The View' so ABC didn't get sued into oblivion by Pete Hegseth, wants us to know January 6 is a really, really dark day in American history.

You know, like slavery, World War II, the Holocaust.

Watch:

Some producer should really slip her a Xanax or something off-air.

January 6 was not a great day, but it was nowhere near the atrocities of the Holocaust.

Get a grip.

Everything the Left has done since 2021 undermines their assertion January 6 was some evil insurrection.

This writer would like to invest in this business, please.

It sure is. Yikes.

That's an insult to idiots, really.

Oh, she does.

Yeah, you caught that too.

Sunny isn't too bright.

One in the same. Her ancestors owned slaves.

Nailed it.

Because she's sufficiently Left-wing.

They've certainly cornered the market on that.

