YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE Meltdown

It's January 6, so we expected the Left to be uniquely insufferable today. Weather in D.C. seems to have dampered the in-person activities, but that hasn't stopped the Left from being worse than normal on X and in other media outlets.

Sunny Hostin, fresh off reading multiple legal corrections on 'The View' so ABC didn't get sued into oblivion by Pete Hegseth, wants us to know January 6 is a really, really dark day in American history.

You know, like slavery, World War II, the Holocaust.

Watch:

The View's Sunny Hostin is melting down: "You don't move on because January 6th was one of the worst moments in American history, like World War Two, the Holocaust, slavery." pic.twitter.com/zO6krRRgDB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 6, 2025

Some producer should really slip her a Xanax or something off-air.

January 6 was not a great day, but it was nowhere near the atrocities of the Holocaust.

Get a grip.

I never pay attention to the bimbo's on the view because the truth doesn't exist to them. They dare slap WW2 Vets and Holocaust survivors in the face by lying about a protest by American citizens at THEIR Nation's Capital. The lies will be exposed soon... — Ron Hubbard (@ronhubbard1606) January 6, 2025

Everything the Left has done since 2021 undermines their assertion January 6 was some evil insurrection.

I’m seriously considering starting TDS treatment centers. Seems like there’s a huge need and would be a booming business. — Kerri Houston (@DaisyGirlViking) January 6, 2025

This writer would like to invest in this business, please.

Even this woman's shirt is divisive... — denonccs (@denonccs) January 6, 2025

It sure is. Yikes.

Yeah I was just like the Holocaust.......

What an idiot. — cmg1973 (@Apologetics941) January 6, 2025

That's an insult to idiots, really.

She can't possibly believe what she is saying. — Aric Rindfleisch (@aricrindfleisch) January 6, 2025

Oh, she does.

The holocaust was American history? https://t.co/4VYIvFqFpF — Eric (@EB21122) January 6, 2025

Yeah, you caught that too.

Sunny isn't too bright.

One in the same. Her ancestors owned slaves.

Totally divorced from reality, and historically ignorant. https://t.co/8Cl2EsgPaz — Hodges🐊 (@HodgesReb) January 6, 2025

Nailed it.

A affront to Blacks, Jews, and veterans and their families, but she clearly has no grasp of the significance of any of it, so perhaps she’s excused. But why is she on television? https://t.co/Py7FuAG0UK — Roy Abrams (@RQA) January 6, 2025

Because she's sufficiently Left-wing.

The View: Your #1 source for room temperature IQ women with zero intellectual curiosity screeching around a table https://t.co/4daiGuczXE — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) January 6, 2025

They've certainly cornered the market on that.