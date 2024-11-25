BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot...
Frank Luntz, CNBC Are Smoking More Than Turkey If They Really Think Thanksgiving...
Dear Sen. Duckworth: If We Have Bigger Issues Than Bathrooms, the Left Should...
The Hill Wants You to Know Bill Clinton Thinks It's a Bad Thing...
NO ONE CARES: Geico Is Teaching Employees to Share Their Pronouns to Avoid...
LET'S GOOOOO! Senator Mike Rounds Introduces Bill to ABOLISH the Department of Education
Is the U.K. Having ANOTHER Revolution? Petition Demanding New Election Tops Two MILLION...
Hopes DASHED! Tom Elliott Has a Video Reminder Dems Were Obsessed With Imprisoning...
LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith...
LAWFARE: Georgia Mom Speaks Out Following Her Arrest for Letting Son Walk to...
VIP
Sorry, Not Sorry, BUT Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Sucks - She's NO FRIEND...
Sure Seems Like the White House Is Trolling Kamala With Pic That's 'Building...
Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
Julie Kelly Says What MUST Come Next Now That the Left's Lawfare Against...

Hypocrite in Chief, Sunny Hostin, Finds Out Her Ancestors Are Everything She Despises

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on November 25, 2024
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

Oh, Sunny. This revelation is really something.

Advertisement

This. This is it in a nutshell. Your ancestors may have made some terrible decisions. Maybe your ancestors were terrible people. That is not YOUR problem. All that is expected of you is to be a good person in your life. It's also why no one is entitled to reparations. You did not suffer. It's very sad and wrong if your ancestors did, but no one owes you money for that. 

Seeing her be humiliated is worth it.

How will people react when they learn some Africans sold other Africans into slavery?

Recommended

BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot Americans to End Multiculturalism
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

She won't know how to act.

It's almost like human beings have been forcing other human beings they viewed as weaker or less than to do their labor for as long as recorded history.

Isn't that interesting?

Sunny better be ready to pay up. 

Advertisement

Again, that's (D) different. 

Oh, she will likely stop talking about that now.

Yes, go out and live your life, be successful, make friends, be normal and don't worry about the mistakes of your ancestors. If you happen to know your ancestors did bad things, be sure you stop the cycle. That's the best thing you can do and all you are responsible for pursuing.

Tags: REPARATIONS SLAVERY SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot Americans to End Multiculturalism
Amy Curtis
LOL - SHE'S GONNA BLOW! JoJoFromJerz Is NOT Dealing Well with Jack Smith Dismissing ALL Trump Charges
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Frank Luntz, CNBC Are Smoking More Than Turkey If They Really Think Thanksgiving Dinner Is THIS Cheap
Amy Curtis
Dear Sen. Duckworth: If We Have Bigger Issues Than Bathrooms, the Left Should Stop Trying to Invade Them
Amy Curtis
Sure Seems Like the White House Is Trolling Kamala With Pic That's 'Building a Brighter Future'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot Americans to End Multiculturalism Amy Curtis
Advertisement