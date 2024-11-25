Hypocrite in Chief, Sunny Hostin, Finds Out Her Ancestors Are Everything She Despises

Oh, Sunny. This revelation is really something.

Sunny Hostin was shocked to discover that her ancestors owned slaves. pic.twitter.com/yzo543jf5h — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) November 25, 2024

Stop feeling guilty about your ancestors. You're not them 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/pZNbz9P4Ul — Carlos L. (@Heavenlyreign32) November 25, 2024

This. This is it in a nutshell. Your ancestors may have made some terrible decisions. Maybe your ancestors were terrible people. That is not YOUR problem. All that is expected of you is to be a good person in your life. It's also why no one is entitled to reparations. You did not suffer. It's very sad and wrong if your ancestors did, but no one owes you money for that.

I love this genre https://t.co/x4UF6eTTts — MischiefAnglo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇴🇫🇰🇬🇮 (@MischiefAnglo) November 25, 2024

Seeing her be humiliated is worth it.

Many Latinos have Spanish blood going back to colonization. Why is this shocking? Many of them are mixed on some level (mestizo, “mulatta” for example) if not having full Spanish ancestry. And what is “just Puerto Rican”? That is the racial makeup of many Puerto Ricans. https://t.co/vsIe8vSsQU — “we know who you are” the truth teller bot (@skrawberrycandy) November 25, 2024

How will people react when they learn some Africans sold other Africans into slavery?

Oh she cant act oppressed no more https://t.co/2IiuVPG7G3 pic.twitter.com/FaAAgLxTG7 — Naike Minaya (@Naikeminaya) November 25, 2024

She won't know how to act.

Everyone is descended from both slaves and slave-owners.



It was an extremely common practice from the dawn of civilization. https://t.co/L0VEsoJegr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

It's almost like human beings have been forcing other human beings they viewed as weaker or less than to do their labor for as long as recorded history.

Wow, usually so judgy very hostile. But here, very demure. https://t.co/ExzfGapvj6 — Milty’s World (@MiltysWorldX) November 25, 2024

Isn't that interesting?

I been told people.



Puerto Ricans have African ancestors. https://t.co/ZReGFXOpJe — Ladies Luh' Coo' J (@JvleZRvleZ) November 25, 2024

For someone who spent the whole election calling others stupid, she sure isn't smart if she's surprised her ancestry is Spanish https://t.co/fdxJJhzwnX — As a Father I (@15Swiss) November 25, 2024

Hey Sunny, lets talk about them reperation payments now. https://t.co/ziN8BmohcA — Arthur Hatfield 🇺🇸 (@arhatfield66) November 25, 2024

Sunny better be ready to pay up.

So it's a fact of life when her family did it, but I'm still to blame when mine didn't. 🤔 https://t.co/x4gI8K8FuZ — Max Gravy (@Lomunculus) November 25, 2024

Again, that's (D) different.

Reparations much Sunny? https://t.co/QUCs2XW2bw — Jim Geeting - Author of 🚔 Stuff (@jimgeeting) November 25, 2024

Think she'll still be screaming for "reperations"? https://t.co/O6csazXqeX — K. Dall (@KimberleyJo7) November 25, 2024

Oh, she will likely stop talking about that now.

literally every single person reading this is a descendant of slave owners, slaves, rapists, murderers, and election deniers. Get over it and live your best life. https://t.co/U044gfgcMe — Swan (@AndySwan) November 25, 2024

Yes, go out and live your life, be successful, make friends, be normal and don't worry about the mistakes of your ancestors. If you happen to know your ancestors did bad things, be sure you stop the cycle. That's the best thing you can do and all you are responsible for pursuing.