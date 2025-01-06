Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
Free Speech for Me, Not for Thee: Reverend Steps on ALL the Rakes With THIS Hot Take on First Amendment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 06, 2025
National Archives via AP

Free speech should be given a wide berth, in this writer's opinion. The First Amendment was designed not to protect 'polite' speech or socially acceptable speech, but critical and controversial speech.

The Left doesn't think that way, though, and they will argue the speech they don't like -- which they label as 'misinformation' and 'hate speech' -- is not protected by the First Amendment.

They would be wrong.

We are all the targets of their lust for censorship, but because Elon Musk is famous and vocal, they often train their sights on him.

The First Amendment does, in fact, protect the right to say 'untrue' things.

You know how this writer knows this? Because the Left will say men who 'identify' as women are really women, and that New York will be underwater by 2050 if we don't eat bugs.

Both of those things are untrue, but the Left would never say they're not protected by the First Amendment.

So take all the seats, Reverend.

We see what you did there.

Exactly.

And there are atheists who would say he, as a Christian minister, says untrue things. Does that mean he doesn't enjoy First Amendment rights?

No. Of course not.

All of this.

The irony of this may be lost on the good reverend, but it is not lost on us.

They sure would be.

YUGE trouble.

Excellent question.

It's all projection.

But because they can't honestly defend their positions, they lie about them.

While demanding their opponents don't enjoy the same freedom of speech.

Yes it does.

No, it's not.

Somehow we think the reverend would object to that.

