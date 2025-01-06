President Biden Releases 11 Yemeni Terrorists From Gitmo

A lot of people have surmised that President Joe Biden is just trying to burn it all down on his way out the door, what with all the pardons and commutations, and then awarding the Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

The media is preoccupied with the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's victory, so we may not hear much about this story in the mainstream media.

NPR reports that the Biden-Harris administration has transferred 11 Guantanamo Bay prisoners to … Oman.

In the most dramatic step in years to reduce the population at the U.S. military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, the Biden administration has transferred 11 Yemeni detainees to Oman, which has agreed to help resettle them and provide security monitoring. All of the men, who were captured in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, had been held for more than two decades without being charged or put on trial. All of them were approved for transfer by national security officials more than two years ago and sometimes long before that -- one had been cleared for transfer since 2010 -- yet had remained behind bars due to political and diplomatic factors.

That the plan was resurrected during President Biden's final two weeks in office signals a last-ditch effort by his administration to shrink Guantánamo's prisoner population and get closer to his goal of trying to close the facility. In recent weeks, the U.S. has transferred four other Guantánamo inmates -- a Kenyan, a Tunisian and two Malaysians -- and is preparing for the transfer of at least one more, an Iraqi.

He's trying to continue the goal of his old boss, Barack Obama, in shrinking the Guantanamo Bay prison population to zero.

