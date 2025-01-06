VIP
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6...
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitte...
YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE...
Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok
ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than...
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser...
Free Speech for Me, Not for Thee: Reverend Steps on ALL the Rakes...
Eccentric Self-Appointed Musk Chronicler Seth Abramson Declares Tech Mogul Has Lost His Ma...
Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum...
GASLIGHT! Weeks After Woman Was Set on Fire in Subway, New York MTA...
Democrats Didn’t Object to GOP Certification for First Time Since 1989

President Biden Releases 11 Yemeni Terrorists From Gitmo

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A lot of people have surmised that President Joe Biden is just trying to burn it all down on his way out the door, what with all the pardons and commutations, and then awarding the Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

Advertisement

The media is preoccupied with the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's victory, so we may not hear much about this story in the mainstream media.

NPR reports that the Biden-Harris administration has transferred 11 Guantanamo Bay prisoners to … Oman.

In the most dramatic step in years to reduce the population at the U.S. military prison in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, the Biden administration has transferred 11 Yemeni detainees to Oman, which has agreed to help resettle them and provide security monitoring.

All of the men, who were captured in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, had been held for more than two decades without being charged or put on trial. All of them were approved for transfer by national security officials more than two years ago and sometimes long before that -- one had been cleared for transfer since 2010 -- yet had remained behind bars due to political and diplomatic factors.

"Provide security monitoring."

That the plan was resurrected during President Biden's final two weeks in office signals a last-ditch effort by his administration to shrink Guantánamo's prisoner population and get closer to his goal of trying to close the facility. In recent weeks, the U.S. has transferred four other Guantánamo inmates -- a Kenyan, a Tunisian and two Malaysians -- and is preparing for the transfer of at least one more, an Iraqi.

Recommended

Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And why do they hate America so much?

Good question.

He's trying to continue the goal of his old boss, Barack Obama, in shrinking the Guantanamo Bay prison population to zero.

***

Tags: GUANTANAMO BAY JOE BIDEN TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes
Amy Curtis
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'
Brett T.
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitter
justmindy
Free Speech for Me, Not for Thee: Reverend Steps on ALL the Rakes With THIS Hot Take on First Amendment
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement