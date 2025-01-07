AP Explains How Global Warming Could Be Causing More Cold Blasts

When this editor was in middle school, global cooling was the big topic in Scholastic Magazine. Global cooling gave way to global warming, and once scientists realized they couldn't figure out which way the planet's temperature was changing, they settled on "climate change" as a cover-all term. Winter is cold? Climate change. Summer is hot? Climate change.

Now it seems as though global warming is back in style. The Associated Press explains how global warming could create more cold blasts nationwide.

Why more frequent cold blasts could be coming from global warming https://t.co/BuHMOBV38S — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2025

The Associated Press reports:

Frigid air that normally stays trapped in the Arctic has escaped, plunging deep into the United States for an extended visit that is expected to provoke teeth-chattering but not be record-shattering. It’s a cold air outbreak that some experts say is happening more frequently, and paradoxically, because of a warming world. Such cold air blasts have become known as the polar vortex. It’s a long-established weather term that’s become mainstream as its technical meaning changed a bit on the way. What it really means to average Americans in areas where the cold air comes: brrrrr.

Thank you, AP, for explaining the science behind the phenomenon in such detail. But how did a long-established weather term's technical meaning change … wasn't there a scientific consensus?

I thought we switched to “climate change” after all the “global warming” disasters failed to materialize.



You’re not very good at this, which is weird considering how much money you’re getting from authoritarian climate grifters. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) January 7, 2025

As we reported last January, a Danish nonprofit that seeks the "rapid phase-out of fossil fuels" gave $300,000 to the Associated Press to help train journalists to become climate change activists.

What can global warming not explain? — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) January 7, 2025

It's wild how it went from global cooling in the 70s to global warming in the 90s. Then it was climate change in 2010s, and now we're back to global warming. It's almost like it's natural weather shifts, not caused by humans. 🤔 — Culture Clash Media (@cultural_clash) January 7, 2025

Is this a joke? Seriously. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) January 7, 2025

You guys never disappoint. Just when I think you can’t clown yourself any more than you already have, you unleash another banger like this. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) January 7, 2025

Wait, last year this time, you guys were literally saying…. pic.twitter.com/OAfFT3Z9zG — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) January 7, 2025

It's the weather. The midwest is having a cold snap, so the AP blames global warming. Is this winter were milder than usual, they'd also blame global warming.

