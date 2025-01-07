Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion
VIP
Lost in Transition: NBC News Thinks We Aren't Harming Enough Kids in the...
VIP
MeidasTouch Observes 'The MAGA Media Takeover Is in Full Swing'
Presidential Promise: Trump Tells Press MAJOR January 6 Prisoner Pardons are Coming
Chiefs Bench Stars While Bengals Fans Cry for Revenge
Hook Em: Ted Cruz, J.D. Vance Make Good Natured Wager on Texas-Ohio State...
Biden Admits He Always Had Power to Secure the Border by Bragging About...
Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud...
Office of Refugee Resettlement Ignores Trafficking to Ask Migrant Children Their Pronouns...
PEAK CNN: Jim Acosta and Brian 'Tater' Stelter Hold Struggle Session Over Elon...
Taxation Is THEFT: NC County STILL Collecting Property Taxes on Homes Destroyed by...
New York Appeals Court Denies Trump’s Effort to Block Jan. 10 Sentencing
Words Mean Things! Piers Morgan Gets DRAGGED Over His Broad, Incorrect Definition of...
While Colorado Democrats Fight for Illegal Immigrants, Homelessness UP 30 PERCENT in the...

AP Explains How Global Warming Could Be Causing More Cold Blasts

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 07, 2025
ImgFlip

When this editor was in middle school, global cooling was the big topic in Scholastic Magazine. Global cooling gave way to global warming, and once scientists realized they couldn't figure out which way the planet's temperature was changing, they settled on "climate change" as a cover-all term. Winter is cold? Climate change. Summer is hot? Climate change.

Advertisement

Now it seems as though global warming is back in style. The Associated Press explains how global warming could create more cold blasts nationwide.

The Associated Press reports:

Frigid air that normally stays trapped in the Arctic has escaped, plunging deep into the United States for an extended visit that is expected to provoke teeth-chattering but not be record-shattering.

It’s a cold air outbreak that some experts say is happening more frequently, and paradoxically, because of a warming world. Such cold air blasts have become known as the polar vortex. It’s a long-established weather term that’s become mainstream as its technical meaning changed a bit on the way.

What it really means to average Americans in areas where the cold air comes: brrrrr.

Thank you, AP, for explaining the science behind the phenomenon in such detail. But how did a long-established weather term's technical meaning change … wasn't there a scientific consensus?

As we reported last January, a Danish nonprofit that seeks the "rapid phase-out of fossil fuels" gave $300,000 to the Associated Press to help train journalists to become climate change activists.

Recommended

Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud Allegations
justmindy
Advertisement

It's the weather. The midwest is having a cold snap, so the AP blames global warming. Is this winter were milder than usual, they'd also blame global warming.

***

Tags: AP CLIMATE CHANGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud Allegations
justmindy
Chiefs Bench Stars While Bengals Fans Cry for Revenge
justmindy
Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion
Brett T.
Presidential Promise: Trump Tells Press MAJOR January 6 Prisoner Pardons are Coming
Warren Squire
Oldie but a GOODIE: Just Stop Oil Toads SURROUNDED By Group of Activists and LOL You Will LOVE Their Name
Sam J.
Hook Em: Ted Cruz, J.D. Vance Make Good Natured Wager on Texas-Ohio State Cotton Bowl Match
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sunny Hostin's Hubby Caught in Massive NYC RICO Scandal: Doctor's Oath Meets Fraud Allegations justmindy
Advertisement