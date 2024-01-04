Is She Running as a Democrat? Nikki Haley Flubs Yet Another Easy Topic...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Quietly Reveals Taking Donations From Climate Change Org

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 04, 2024
Kudos to the Washington Free Beacon for reporting on this.

When the Left tells you the media are necessary defenders of democracy, speaking truth to power and all that, it's all a farce.

They report:

The Associated Press’s latest foreign donor wants to transform journalists into "community activists on climate change." The AP doesn’t seem interested in publicizing that.

The KR Foundation, a Danish nonprofit that seeks the "rapid phase-out of fossil fuels," gave the equivalent of $300,000, to the Associated Press in December 2022, according to the charity’s annual report. Though the AP says it is committed to the "highest practicable degree of transparency" regarding its backers, the news outlet added the KR Foundation to its list of current philanthropic supporters only this month, according to a Washington Free Beacon review of the AP website.

It’s the latest left-wing charity to fund the Associated Press, which says it is read by four billion people each day. Philanthropies that support packing the Supreme Court, defunding the police, and other left-wing initiatives have contributed millions of dollars to the AP in recent years, the Free Beacon reported.

Why should we trust the media at all, on anything?

Just insane, self-defeating stuff.

Yeah, same here.

It's very easy to see where the bias comes through and make the connections.

Pathetic doesn't begin to cover it.

'Journalists.'

And that would be bad.

The rot goes all the way to the core.

That's what we're here for.

Everywhere.

None whatsoever.

This is pure propaganda.

Journalists should not be 'community activists'. We can't believe we have to explain that.

An excellent question. Probably because they are struggling, and they are struggling because no one trusts them.

They should. But they won't.

Yes, it did.

It is a religious-like fervor.

It's all part of the agenda.

No one is shocked. No one.

The biggest issue is -- looking at other media outlets -- many of them, from local news up to national outletsuse AP stories. Look at a story, and many times it comes from the AP. So this is infiltrating media everywhere. Corrupting journalism everywhere.

You don't despise the media enough.

***

Tags: AP CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM MEDIA BIAS

