You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP Quietly Reveals Taking Donations From Climate Change Org

Kudos to the Washington Free Beacon for reporting on this.
When the Left tells you the media are necessary defenders of democracy, speaking truth to power and all that, it's all a farce.
AP Quietly Reveals Donation From Foreign Group That Trains Journalists as Climate Change ‘Activists’https://t.co/3dBDNSgKSb— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 2, 2024
The Associated Press’s latest foreign donor wants to transform journalists into "community activists on climate change." The AP doesn’t seem interested in publicizing that.
The KR Foundation, a Danish nonprofit that seeks the "rapid phase-out of fossil fuels," gave the equivalent of $300,000, to the Associated Press in December 2022, according to the charity’s annual report. Though the AP says it is committed to the "highest practicable degree of transparency" regarding its backers, the news outlet added the KR Foundation to its list of current philanthropic supporters only this month, according to a Washington Free Beacon review of the AP website.
It’s the latest left-wing charity to fund the Associated Press, which says it is read by four billion people each day. Philanthropies that support packing the Supreme Court, defunding the police, and other left-wing initiatives have contributed millions of dollars to the AP in recent years, the Free Beacon reported.
Why should we trust the media at all, on anything?
NEW:— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 3, 2024
Associated Press quietly reveals donation from foreign group that trains journalists as "climate activists."
AP's latest donor wants "rapid phase-out of fossil fuels" and bans on fossil fuel ads. https://t.co/OIqcNziXf7
Just insane, self-defeating stuff.
Recommended
didn't see that coming... pic.twitter.com/ElmqfrHTum— Algo Cowboy (@algo_factory777) January 3, 2024
Yeah, same here.
As soon as the subject of hard-hitting journalism is someone the press is inclined to like, the question is no longer about journalism, but about who benefits from the discourse.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024
Would be nice if more reporters considered such questions once in a while otherwise. https://t.co/MoTqYNXG4C
That's particularly true of someone like Roberts, who writes about clean energy and the environment. https://t.co/ssJeiBA7Cd— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2024
It's very easy to see where the bias comes through and make the connections.
@AP you're allowing foreign investors to tell you what you can and cannot talk about? why would you sell yourself out like that.— mr.stego (@mrstego1) January 3, 2024
its literally the chinese trying to destroy our economy while you go along with it for ad revenue. its pathetic https://t.co/yqTRoxAvg7
Pathetic doesn't begin to cover it.
'Journalists.'
And we all know what that leads to. In sir rection. pic.twitter.com/HkzfJn4rIy— Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) January 2, 2024
And that would be bad.
Indeed. But the rot goes deeper.— Colorado Charlie Lee (@ColoradoCharlee) January 2, 2024
The rot goes all the way to the core.
I hope everyone is aware of this fact https://t.co/nFBMrOtNrj— [email protected] (@Meggrey2024) January 3, 2024
That's what we're here for.
The infiltration is everywhere https://t.co/OoXtONlRT8— Free Person (@FreePersonUSA) January 2, 2024
Everywhere.
This will in no way affect their reporting:— Gumlegs (@Gumlegs) January 3, 2024
None whatsoever.
AP is now another propaganda machine— In the Name of Jesus (@Sheltieman3) January 3, 2024
This is pure propaganda.
Journalists should not be 'community activists'. We can't believe we have to explain that.
Why does a paid news org have ‘donors’?— 🌭 beastie wiener 🌭 (@GayLittleWiener) January 2, 2024
An excellent question. Probably because they are struggling, and they are struggling because no one trusts them.
Then AP should require all of it's employees to register as Foreign Agents.— atouk🇺🇸 (@atouk_zug) January 2, 2024
They should. But they won't.
The AP long ago stopped being a legitimate news source. https://t.co/fHxr7UxW1k— JWF (@JammieWF) January 2, 2024
Yes, it did.
So, basically Jesus Camp for journos. Hence the religious-like fervor in climate coverage. https://t.co/X8dM51zrWG— Seth (@dcseth) January 2, 2024
It is a religious-like fervor.
More Progressive Lifestyle Choices™ for everyone — this time brought to you by the press and paid for by the *same elites* currently trying to take away all the things you buy everyday: https://t.co/afDPMRHBVX— Alliance For Consumers (@for_consumers) January 2, 2024
It's all part of the agenda.
I mean, to the surprise of very few. https://t.co/bIMCTRUgXE— Edward McGrath (@edmcgrath) January 2, 2024
No one is shocked. No one.
The biggest issue is -- looking at other media outlets -- many of them, from local news up to national outletsuse AP stories. Look at a story, and many times it comes from the AP. So this is infiltrating media everywhere. Corrupting journalism everywhere.
You don't despise the media enough.
