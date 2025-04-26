The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire

Is there any event the Left won't try to politicize? Just one?
You know, like a funeral?
Today, world leaders and hundreds of thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican to pay final respects to Pope Francis. It was a solemn, moving Requiem Mass.
But, for some Lefties permanently inflicted with TDS, it was another chance to dunk on President Trump, who lives rent-free in their heads.
The big scandal this time? President Trump wore a navy blue suit and tie to the funeral:
One guy shows up in a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral. You will never guess who. pic.twitter.com/3zBJlc792l— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2025
A quick glance at pretty much any other photo shows other world leaders and attendees also wore navy blue suits.
April 26, 2025
Yep.
False.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 26, 2025
But I guess Democrats already claim to not see color, so this makes sense. pic.twitter.com/tx5x3dJV2t
It makes perfect sense.
April 26, 2025
Oh, look at that.
Prince William wore a navy suit, as did the pallbearers.
Literally watching it now and numerous men are in navy or blue as well as some women .. even some white..— ✌🏼🌻 (@honeyybomb) April 26, 2025
What’s your point?
Vatican funeral apparel guidelines are dark suits- while black is preferred and often dominates funeral attire , it is not mandatory.
Hope this…
His 'point' is ORANGE MAN BAD.
This is all you have? A blue suit isn't "dark?" It must be painful. By now, you should be on your 8th story of the new Comedian Concentration Camp and noting the latests journalists arrested by Orange Dread.— Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) April 26, 2025
And all you got is a suit.
Pathetic, really.
Poor Ron, math may not be his strong point as there were a few “guys” in blue suits at the Pope’s funeral. #TDS https://t.co/dFujAskQYv pic.twitter.com/pfpncnLH2K— TheCavalry (@SkirmishScout) April 26, 2025
The TDS is strong with Ron.
I'm sure you can guess who didn't even wear a suit to the Popes funeral https://t.co/Mw8OHBD17a— 🇺🇸 I'm With Him 🇺🇸 (@ImWithHim041020) April 26, 2025
Oh! Oh! We know this one!
Zelenskyy.
And here's another one.
A blue suit?— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025
Donald Trump couldn’t even be respectful and wear a black suit to Pope Francis’ funeral like the rest of world leaders.
He always has to stick out and try and be the center of attention.
🙄 pic.twitter.com/SxiYiV9W7s
These people.
Oh FFS, a number of people wore blue suits. So Prince William is s**t too? And the others? You are a special kind of stupid.— unapecora (@Major_Irritant_) April 26, 2025
Truly special.
I see a lot of blue on many people. He doesn’t stand out at all in his suit 😂 you’re going to have to do better than this losers— The Blainiac (@CrazyIvan407) April 26, 2025
They cannot do better than this.
Imagine being so obsessed with criticizing Trump that you embarrass yourself like this.— RBe (@RBPundit) April 26, 2025
I see at least four other blue suits in the photo. But this nutjob only sees Trump.
It’s a mental illness at this point. https://t.co/GvQa8jYqll
The guy in the blue shirt stands out.
But that's also appropriate for a funeral.
Do better, Lefties.
