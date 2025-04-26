The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire

Is there any event the Left won't try to politicize? Just one?

You know, like a funeral?

Today, world leaders and hundreds of thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican to pay final respects to Pope Francis. It was a solemn, moving Requiem Mass.

But, for some Lefties permanently inflicted with TDS, it was another chance to dunk on President Trump, who lives rent-free in their heads.

The big scandal this time? President Trump wore a navy blue suit and tie to the funeral:

One guy shows up in a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral. You will never guess who. pic.twitter.com/3zBJlc792l — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2025

A quick glance at pretty much any other photo shows other world leaders and attendees also wore navy blue suits.

Yep.

False.



But I guess Democrats already claim to not see color, so this makes sense. pic.twitter.com/tx5x3dJV2t — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 26, 2025

It makes perfect sense.

Oh, look at that.

Prince William wore a navy suit, as did the pallbearers.

Literally watching it now and numerous men are in navy or blue as well as some women .. even some white..



What’s your point?



Vatican funeral apparel guidelines are dark suits- while black is preferred and often dominates funeral attire , it is not mandatory.



Hope this… — ✌🏼🌻 (@honeyybomb) April 26, 2025

His 'point' is ORANGE MAN BAD.

This is all you have? A blue suit isn't "dark?" It must be painful. By now, you should be on your 8th story of the new Comedian Concentration Camp and noting the latests journalists arrested by Orange Dread.



And all you got is a suit. — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) April 26, 2025

Pathetic, really.

Poor Ron, math may not be his strong point as there were a few “guys” in blue suits at the Pope’s funeral. #TDS https://t.co/dFujAskQYv pic.twitter.com/pfpncnLH2K — TheCavalry (@SkirmishScout) April 26, 2025

The TDS is strong with Ron.

I'm sure you can guess who didn't even wear a suit to the Popes funeral https://t.co/Mw8OHBD17a — 🇺🇸 I'm With Him 🇺🇸 (@ImWithHim041020) April 26, 2025

Oh! Oh! We know this one!

Zelenskyy.

And here's another one.

A blue suit?



Donald Trump couldn’t even be respectful and wear a black suit to Pope Francis’ funeral like the rest of world leaders.



He always has to stick out and try and be the center of attention.



🙄 pic.twitter.com/SxiYiV9W7s — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025

These people.

Oh FFS, a number of people wore blue suits. So Prince William is s**t too? And the others? You are a special kind of stupid. — unapecora (@Major_Irritant_) April 26, 2025

Truly special.

I see a lot of blue on many people. He doesn’t stand out at all in his suit 😂 you’re going to have to do better than this losers — The Blainiac (@CrazyIvan407) April 26, 2025

They cannot do better than this.

Imagine being so obsessed with criticizing Trump that you embarrass yourself like this.



I see at least four other blue suits in the photo. But this nutjob only sees Trump.



It’s a mental illness at this point. https://t.co/GvQa8jYqll — RBe (@RBPundit) April 26, 2025

The guy in the blue shirt stands out.

But that's also appropriate for a funeral.

Do better, Lefties.

