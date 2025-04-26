VIP
The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 26, 2025
ImgFlip

Is there any event the Left won't try to politicize? Just one?

You know, like a funeral?

Today, world leaders and hundreds of thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican to pay final respects to Pope Francis. It was a solemn, moving Requiem Mass.

But, for some Lefties permanently inflicted with TDS, it was another chance to dunk on President Trump, who lives rent-free in their heads.

The big scandal this time? President Trump wore a navy blue suit and tie to the funeral:

A quick glance at pretty much any other photo shows other world leaders and attendees also wore navy blue suits.

Yep.

It makes perfect sense.

Oh, look at that.

Prince William wore a navy suit, as did the pallbearers.

His 'point' is ORANGE MAN BAD.

Pathetic, really.

The TDS is strong with Ron.

Oh! Oh! We know this one!

Zelenskyy.

And here's another one.

These people.

Truly special.

They cannot do better than this.

The guy in the blue shirt stands out.

But that's also appropriate for a funeral.

Do better, Lefties.

