We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal...
American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'
BBC Arabic’s Hateful and Anti-Semitic Rant, Brought to You by British Taxpayers’ Wallets
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for...
Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned
VIP
Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide Stings, But Prank Callers Add Insult to Injury with...
The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire
Adam Schiff Didn't Want Biden's Pardon but Watch His Weasel Spin About Not...
Requiescat In Pace: World Leaders and Faithful Gather at the Vatican to Pay...
Jamaal Bowman Pulls the Alarm: The NFL is 'Afraid' of Shedeur Sanders Because...
'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies...
VIP
Up Next for Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen: Margaritas With Judge Dugan?
Massive Explosion Rocks Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas Causing Widespread Damage, Injuries (...
'This Is a Crime'! CNN Legal Analyst Throws a Wrench In Dems' Narrative...

Stephen A. Smith Agrees Shedeur Sanders Is Victim of ‘Kaepernick-Level Collusion’

Brett T. | 3:45 PM on April 26, 2025
AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File

Everyone biting their nails over Shedeur Sanders being overlooked in the first four rounds of the NFL draft can relax now; the Cleveland Browns picked up Sanders in round five.

Advertisement

As we reported earlier, former Rep. Jamaal Bowman sounded the alarm on Sanders being passed over in the first rounds of the draft, saying it was because "America continues to fear strong black men who come from means and have a strong sense of themselves."

That was a bad take, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had one that was even worse. He'd received a text on Friday claiming that Sanders being passed over felt like "Colin Kaepernick-level collusion" on the part of the NFL. "They are absolutely correct," Smith posted.

… look like they’re colluding, messing up everything. What has been done to Shedeur will outshine everything else in this draft. We’ll never believe this is about just talent evaluation again.

So are the owners colluding, or does it just look like they're colluding, and was Kaepernick actually the victim of collusion, or is that just his conclusion?

Recommended

OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Journalist Tom Pelissero seems to agree with that conclusion:

… are accusing the NFL of being racist for not picking Sanders in the first 3 rounds.

"Throughout the pre-draft process, Shedeur Sanders very much proceeded as if he was dictating to clubs where he was going to go rather than how the draft works, which is the other way around."

"Some of his formal interviews did not go well. An assistant coach told me, in all his years, it was the worst formal interview he'd ever been through."

"People said that Shedeur was trying to dictate how he wanted things to go and made them feel small."

 Maybe, as with Kaepernick, teams just didn't want the extra baggage that came along with the player.

Advertisement

No one wanted the headache. Kaepernick compared the draft to a slave auction in his Netflix special, yet still wanted to be signed by the NFL. No team wants to deal with that.

***

Tags: COLIN KAEPERNICK COLLUSION ESPN FOOTBALL NFL RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'
Brett T.
We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal Illegal Arrests In Fla.
Doug P.
Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned
justmindy
'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies Right to Her Face
Doug P.
The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan Amy Curtis
Advertisement