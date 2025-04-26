Jamaal Bowman Pulls the Alarm: The NFL is 'Afraid' of Shedeur Sanders Because He's a Strong Black Man

The big story in the 2025 NFL draft thus far has been the fall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Most draft experts projected Sanders as a first-round talent, but Sanders is still available as the fourth round begins today in Green Bay. Draft guru Mel Kiper had Sanders projected as a top ten pick, along with his Heisman-winning teammate Travis Hunter.

Advertisement

.@MelKiperESPN has Travis Hunter going No. 3 to the Giants and Shedeur Sanders No. 7 to the Jets 👀



Where do you see the Colorado duo landing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rV1hoZtyHq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 25, 2025

It was easy to understand why Shedeur, son of NFL legend Dion Sanders, was expected to be selected so early in the draft. Coming into this year's draft, only a few quarterbacks who were considered to have true 'Franchise' potential were available. More teams (The Titans, Browns, Raiders, Giants, Jets, and Steelers) needed a quarterback than there were available. Leaving the experts believing that the few available prospects, including Sanders, would go early.

That's not how things have played out. Only two QBs would be drafted in the first round. The Titans drafted Miami's Cam Ward with the first overall pick, and the Giants chose Jaxon Dart out of Ole Miss with the 25th overall pick.

Only five QBs have been drafted through three rounds, and to the amazement of all the 'Experts', Sanders is still on the board.

Five quarterbacks were taken in the first three rounds of the NFL draft.



Shedeur Sanders is still available after Day 2. pic.twitter.com/35m7OFnV1W — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2025

"Frankly, I'm stunned. I don't have a good explanation for why Shedeur Sanders has not heard his name called."@FieldYates reacts to Shedeur Sanders not getting selected after round 3 of the draft. pic.twitter.com/QUgvN0Fnpo — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2025

There are plenty of reasons a player can fall in the draft. Skill sets, injuries, and needs of the team can affect where a player is selected. Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick; he did okay. Sanders will most likely be drafted today and will have an opportunity to be an NFL quarterback.

CBS Sports projects the Steelers will take Shedeur Sanders with their 4th round pick. The 123rd selection in the draft. I would be ALL for that. Would you? pic.twitter.com/NUwLZLqj4B — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 26, 2025

No one really knows where Sanders will be drafted or why he has been passed over thus far.

No one on the planet believes that the NFL has passed on Sanders because of his race.

No one, that is, except race-baiting, fire-alarm-pulling, ex-New York Congressman Jaamal Bowman.

The NFL doesn’t like Shaduer Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no o line and no running game.



He’s entitled but Eli Manning wasn’t entitled when he refused to… pic.twitter.com/EzIbDmyZRJ — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 25, 2025

His entire idiotic post:

The NFL doesn’t like Shaduer Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no o line and no running game. He’s entitled but Eli Manning wasn’t entitled when he refused to be drafted by San Diego?He’s not athletic, but that didn’t stop Joe Montana, Drew Brees or Tom Brady. America continues to fear strong black men who come from means and have a strong sense of themselves without submitting to the “dominant” culture.

Advertisement

He really believes the NFL, a league full of strong black men, fears a strong black man? He's aware that Cam Ward, a strong black man, was the first pick in the draft, right?

Oh wait! He does.

If you’re bringing up Cam Ward you don’t understand the post and definitely didn’t watch the video. You probably shouldn’t even be commenting. — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 25, 2025

We watched the video. We think we lost a few thousand brain cells trying to wrap our minds around Boman's warped logic, but we watched it.

Can you imagine Head Coach Mike Tomlin sitting in Pittsburgh's draft room telling his staff that Sanders is too strong and black for the Steelers to draft him?

Thank you for sounding the fire alarm on this important issue — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 25, 2025

You're a clown. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 25, 2025

Honestly, that's pretty offensive to clowns everywhere.

Just for clarity



Cam Ward

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson



These are *not* strong black men with strong senses of themselves?



Your logic — Dan-tom of the Opera (@Libertybibbledy) April 25, 2025

Bowman, who obviously knows nothing about football and hasn't changed much since the voters in New York tossed his political career onto the trash heap of history, is desperate for some attention.

He got exactly what he asked for.

NFL teams can’t draft people anymore without some political hack trying to make

it racial. You act like this hasn’t happened to QB’s, both black and white, every year. You are pathetic, Bowman. — Shane Evens 🇺🇸 (@BamaTorch1992) April 25, 2025

Advertisement

We refer you back to Tom Brady, who is probably the best QB to ever play the game.

We're not sure Bowman has the capacity to feel shame. This 'Look At Me' take on the NFL's perceived racism shows it. NFL teams care about winning. Bowman cares about attention, even negative attention, as long as it's about him.

This moronic post reminded us that New York did us all a huge favor when they bounced the race baiting Bowman.

As for Sanders, there is no need for alarm. The fourth round is underway, and someone will surely take a chance on the young quarterback, even if he is a strong black man.