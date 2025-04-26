'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies...
VIP
Up Next for Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen: Margaritas With Judge Dugan?
Massive Explosion Rocks Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas Causing Widespread Damage, Injuries (...
'This Is a Crime'! CNN Legal Analyst Throws a Wrench In Dems' Narrative...
Milwaukee Democrat Rep Encourages People to Obstruct ICE from Arresting Criminal Illegal A...
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to...
FOIA Revelation: Biden White House Labeled Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers...
Ken Dilanian Loved Going After Trump but Thinks Arresting Judges Who Break the...
As More Activist Judges Get Arrested Let’s Remind Democrats that ‘No One Is...
Writer and Pop Culture Expert Says Draft Overlooking Shedeur Sanders is Like Whipping...
Epstein Accuser and Abuse Survivor Virginia Giuffre Found Dead by Suicide
Jamie Raskin is OUTRAGED that a Judge Could Face Justice for Allegedly Helping...
Kash Patel's 'No One Is Above the Law' Judicial Perp Walk Pic Is...
Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics

Jamaal Bowman Pulls the Alarm: The NFL is 'Afraid' of Shedeur Sanders Because He's a Strong Black Man

Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:00 PM on April 26, 2025
Twitter

The big story in the 2025 NFL draft thus far has been the fall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Most draft experts projected Sanders as a first-round talent, but Sanders is still available as the fourth round begins today in Green Bay. Draft guru Mel Kiper had Sanders projected as a top ten pick, along with his Heisman-winning teammate Travis Hunter.

Advertisement

It was easy to understand why Shedeur, son of NFL legend Dion Sanders, was expected to be selected so early in the draft. Coming into this year's draft, only a few quarterbacks who were considered to have true 'Franchise' potential were available. More teams (The Titans, Browns, Raiders, Giants, Jets, and Steelers) needed a quarterback than there were available. Leaving the experts believing that the few available prospects, including Sanders, would go early.

That's not how things have played out. Only two QBs would be drafted in the first round. The Titans drafted Miami's Cam Ward with the first overall pick, and the Giants chose Jaxon Dart out of Ole Miss with the 25th overall pick.

Only five QBs have been drafted through three rounds, and to the amazement of all the 'Experts', Sanders is still on the board.

Recommended

'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies Right to Her Face
Doug P.
Advertisement

There are plenty of reasons a player can fall in the draft. Skill sets, injuries, and needs of the team can affect where a player is selected. Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick; he did okay. Sanders will most likely be drafted today and will have an opportunity to be an NFL quarterback.

No one really knows where Sanders will be drafted or why he has been passed over thus far.

No one on the planet believes that the NFL has passed on Sanders because of his race.

No one, that is, except race-baiting, fire-alarm-pulling, ex-New York Congressman Jaamal Bowman.

His entire idiotic post:

The NFL doesn’t like Shaduer Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no o line and no running game. He’s entitled but Eli Manning wasn’t entitled when he refused to be drafted by San Diego?He’s not athletic, but that didn’t stop Joe Montana, Drew Brees or Tom Brady. America continues to fear strong black men who come from means and have a strong sense of themselves without submitting to the “dominant” culture.  

Advertisement

He really believes the NFL, a league full of strong black men, fears a strong black man? He's aware that Cam Ward, a strong black man, was the first pick in the draft, right?

Oh wait! He does.

We watched the video. We think we lost a few thousand brain cells trying to wrap our minds around Boman's warped logic, but we watched it.

Can you imagine Head Coach Mike Tomlin sitting in Pittsburgh's draft room telling his staff that Sanders is too strong and black for the Steelers to draft him?

Honestly, that's pretty offensive to clowns everywhere.

Bowman, who obviously knows nothing about football and hasn't changed much since the voters in New York tossed his political career onto the trash heap of history, is desperate for some attention.

He got exactly what he asked for.

Advertisement

We refer you back to Tom Brady, who is probably the best QB to ever play the game.

We're not sure Bowman has the capacity to feel shame. This 'Look At Me' take on the NFL's perceived racism shows it. NFL teams care about winning. Bowman cares about attention, even negative attention, as long as it's about him.

This moronic post reminded us that New York did us all a huge favor when they bounced the race baiting Bowman.

As for Sanders, there is no need for alarm. The fourth round is underway, and someone will surely take a chance on the young quarterback, even if he is a strong black man.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CLEVELAND ESPN FOOTBALL LAS VEGAS NCAA NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies Right to Her Face
Doug P.
Massive Explosion Rocks Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas Causing Widespread Damage, Injuries (VIDEO)
Amy Curtis
'This Is a Crime'! CNN Legal Analyst Throws a Wrench In Dems' Narrative About Judge Dugan
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on Why an Activist Judge’s Arrest Had to Be a ‘Spectacle’
Warren Squire
Guy Benson Questions 'Dill'-emma: Friend Ousted from Pickleball League Over Politics
justmindy
FOIA Revelation: Biden White House Labeled Libs of TikTok and Gays Against Groomers ‘Extremists’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Been Owed This for 5 Years'! Scott Jennings Calls Out Randi Weingarten's Lies Right to Her Face Doug P.
Advertisement