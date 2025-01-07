Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade' Greenland

You got played, MAGA! You thought reelecting Donald Trump would bring another four years of no wars, but as Harry Sisson pointed out, Trump hasn't even been inaugurated yet and he's planning to invade Greenland and Panama.

MAGA said Trump is “anti-war,” but now he’s threatening to invade Panama, Greenland, and more—and he’s not even president yet. Nice work, Trump supporters! You got PLAYED! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 7, 2025

The invasion of Greenland started today as Donald Trump Jr. landed in Trump Force One.

🚨 Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland on Trump Force One



pic.twitter.com/PeSMrjApQy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 7, 2025

Here's Trump threatening war to take over the territory.

Greenland loves America and Trump!!! Incredible people with an equally awesome reception. They just want to be able to utilize some of the incredible resources that they have and allow themselves, their country, and their kids to flourish. pic.twitter.com/7TPz0DACKX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 7, 2025

We've planted our flag already! We guess Donald Trump is just waiting for January 20 to send in combat troops to take over the territory. Fox News reports:

Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Greenland on Tuesday as his father, President-elect Trump, made remarks that sparked speculation that the U.S. may seek to acquire the Danish territory. Trump Jr. landed in Nuuk, the Arctic territory's capital, to meet with locals, visit cultural sites and shoot video for a podcast. The president-elect posted a video showing a plane emblazoned with the word "TRUMP" landing in Nuuk. "Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland," Trump wrote. "The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

And he conned you all into thinking that he was the anti-war candidate.

Harry Sisson, how much is the DNC paying you for this fake news? Did they have one of their fiction writers write it up for you? — TS Waters (@TSWatersWriting) January 7, 2025

The DNC does not pay Sisson. It pays his agency which pays Sisson.

It's not an invasion if 1) it's taken back and 2) it's bought.



Not a bullet will be fired. Usually that happens during a war. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) January 7, 2025

You are so dumb Harry. Trump never said he was “invading” anyone. Stop making stuff up.



Congrats. YOU PLAY WITH YOURSELF. — White Rabbit Jedi🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitJedi) January 7, 2025

This is so blatantly propaganda It’s not even funny. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) January 7, 2025

Define “invade” please. — Don (@decejaz) January 7, 2025

He did not threaten anything. — Steve Cramer (@enslaved1s) January 7, 2025

These are actions to prevent war. Peace through strength. — SpecialBoy (@realspecialboy1) January 7, 2025

Invade? That's as solid as your understanding of "insurrection," kid. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) January 7, 2025

Show us where he said he's going to invade — OGDaD (@OGDaD11) January 7, 2025

You forgot Canada 🇺🇸🇨🇦 — Oscar Hancock_15 (@OscarHancock15_) January 7, 2025

Our 51st state!

Fox News reported that Trump Jr. was "popping in for a quick day-long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting. He will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures."

So he's not laying down terms for surrender, then.

***