Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade' Greenland

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 07, 2025
Twitchy

You got played, MAGA! You thought reelecting Donald Trump would bring another four years of no wars, but as Harry Sisson pointed out, Trump hasn't even been inaugurated yet and he's planning to invade Greenland and Panama.

The invasion of Greenland started today as Donald Trump Jr. landed in Trump Force One.

Here's Trump threatening war to take over the territory.

We've planted our flag already! We guess Donald Trump is just waiting for January 20 to send in combat troops to take over the territory. Fox News reports:

Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Greenland on Tuesday as his father, President-elect Trump, made remarks that sparked speculation that the U.S. may seek to acquire the Danish territory.

Trump Jr. landed in Nuuk, the Arctic territory's capital, to meet with locals, visit cultural sites and shoot video for a podcast. The president-elect posted a video showing a plane emblazoned with the word "TRUMP" landing in Nuuk.

"Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland," Trump wrote. "The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

And he conned you all into thinking that he was the anti-war candidate.

The DNC does not pay Sisson. It pays his agency which pays Sisson.

Our 51st state!

Fox News reported that Trump Jr. was "popping in for a quick day-long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting. He will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures."

So he's not laying down terms for surrender, then.

