Projection Overload! Ilhan Omar Accuses GOP of Putting Hamas Protesters in Danger and...
Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else
WATCH: El Salvador Pres Has AG Investigate Executive Branch for Bribery
Blinding Ignorance: University of Chicago Surgeon and Professor 'Proud' of Pro-Hamas Prote...
Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital...
Native Council Approves Student Demonstrators Occupying Their Land for Protest
SO WHAT? BBC Gets Community Note Treatment for Pointing Out Train Drivers Are...
Pelosi Gets Pissed, Morning Joe Meltdown, Minorities Turn on Kamala!
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia P...
Down the Drain: After Billions in U.S. Aid, Ukraine Army Chief Says Tactical...
Massive Corporations Are Using Government to Eliminate Credit Card Rewards (Sponsored)
Northwestern Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Palestinian Students
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech

Here's Some Feel-Good Footage of Encampments Being Cleared in Texas

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

After reading about student encampments being attacked by bananas and mice that have been injected with some IDF chemical, we thought it might be a good idea to head south and see how the pro-Hamas protests are going at the University of Texas at Austin. It doesn't look like they're fooling around.

Advertisement

Well, the protesters were blocking a police car that had arrested students in it from leaving campus.

Recommended

Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else
justmindy
Advertisement

Here's some equally satisfying footage from Washington University in St. Louis:

Last word from Sen. John Fetterman:

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else
justmindy
Projection Overload! Ilhan Omar Accuses GOP of Putting Hamas Protesters in Danger and it is TOO MUCH
Chad Felix Greene
Blinding Ignorance: University of Chicago Surgeon and Professor 'Proud' of Pro-Hamas Protests
Grateful Calvin
Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital Wards
Amy Curtis
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
justmindy
WATCH: El Salvador Pres Has AG Investigate Executive Branch for Bribery
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else justmindy
Advertisement