Here's Some Feel-Good Footage of Encampments Being Cleared in Texas

After reading about student encampments being attacked by bananas and mice that have been injected with some IDF chemical, we thought it might be a good idea to head south and see how the pro-Hamas protests are going at the University of Texas at Austin. It doesn't look like they're fooling around.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Law enforcement moving in at the University of Texas campus in Austin to clear an impromptu encampment. pic.twitter.com/znQtYqDwoG — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 29, 2024

𝐃𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬:



Texas police DRAG masked female protester by her FEET at UT Austin.



pic.twitter.com/ZT4LFKvG9t — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 29, 2024

“Get out of here.”



Students at UT Austin scream at police as Texas State Troopers in full riot gear move in to clear the protesters from the campus.



Just days ago, Texas police showed zero tolerance to defiant activists, making 57 arrests.



pic.twitter.com/DCzIESkGPR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 29, 2024

Police have started pepper spraying protesters pic.twitter.com/Pr5vBfVFES — Audrey McGlinchy (@AKMcGlinchy) April 29, 2024

Well, the protesters were blocking a police car that had arrested students in it from leaving campus.

Texas police fire pepper spray at crowd with one student activist having to drench himself in water to try stop the sprays effects.



Students refused multiple dispersal orders, leading police to fire pepper spray and flashbangs to clear the crowd.



pic.twitter.com/7uyhAfnXKZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 29, 2024

Here's some equally satisfying footage from Washington University in St. Louis:

Don’t bring you commie shit to Missouri. We don’t play that nonsense… pic.twitter.com/pG1IoquGSW — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 28, 2024

Last word from Sen. John Fetterman:

Sen. Fetterman on campus protests:



“Of course, it's a great American value to protest. But I don't believe living in a pup tent for Hamas is really helpful…



“I can't end that war, Joe Biden can’t end that war, Netanyahu can’t end that war. But Hamas could end it right now.” pic.twitter.com/oxjp7kJ6mZ — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) April 28, 2024

***