Northwestern Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Palestinian Students

Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:30 PM on April 30, 2024
Meme

Oh, you have to listen to this one. This reporter absolutely roasts this leader of the Pro Hamas protestors at Columbia. It's hilarious.

The big bad revolutionaries want food brought to them. What a bunch of wimps. Also, can someone give the guy behind her a shirt to cover his belly button? Goodness.

All of these terribly socially awkward people have come together to support the worst causes.

They are occupying a building illegally. No one is required to provide them food and water.

Those 5 for $5 sandwiches just hit different.

Exactly! She makes it clear they have not been denied food, but she is already worried about her next meal. 

They are pampered babies.

That's terrifying.

It's sickening.

If history is any indicator, this administration will likely have Door Dash on speed dial for these dorks.

