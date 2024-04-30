Cringe! Columbia 'Revolutionaries' Want Their Meals Catered or Else

Oh, you have to listen to this one. This reporter absolutely roasts this leader of the Pro Hamas protestors at Columbia. It's hilarious.

Reporter grills Columbia student after she demands the university help feed protestors occupying Hamilton Hall:



"It seems like you're saying, 'we want to be revolutionaries, we want to take over this building, now would you please bring us some food'." pic.twitter.com/vNczSAM4T1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 30, 2024

The big bad revolutionaries want food brought to them. What a bunch of wimps. Also, can someone give the guy behind her a shirt to cover his belly button? Goodness.

All of these people are the worst combination of nutcase, imbecile and weirdo. No normal, well adjusted human being lives in a tent because their school has a couple mil invested in a country working to eliminate a terrorist organization. https://t.co/v27aAAKfQ5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 30, 2024

All of these terribly socially awkward people have come together to support the worst causes.

El. Oh. El. At least by taking over the bldg, they're not also demanding bathroom breaks.



Seriously, though, these "protestors" took a Facilities staff member hostage. They let him go, but they should all have been arrested. https://t.co/vP5suduCFu — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) April 30, 2024

You’re welcome to go get a glass of water or anything else you’d like, anytime you want. You choose to stay.



Nobody has to cater to the whims of terrorist apologists. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/Pgwtvoc7Zr — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) April 30, 2024

They are occupying a building illegally. No one is required to provide them food and water.

Dummy!

You should have took over an Arby's!! https://t.co/U2SHyVz50y — TexasAF🇺🇸 (@DillowTalk2) April 30, 2024

Those 5 for $5 sandwiches just hit different.

Miss Pampered Chef there when asked if food has been stopped from being brought in, Oh I don't really know if that's happened I just want to stand here pretending I'm oppressed please spoon feed me. https://t.co/G8qWA2AO92 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 30, 2024

Exactly! She makes it clear they have not been denied food, but she is already worried about her next meal.

"We hate America, we hate Jews, we love terrorist scarves, and we are taking over the school, now give us free stuff”



Losers. https://t.co/c0sLDuM68y — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) April 30, 2024

These kids are a joke. Literally a joke. https://t.co/zbKPFZE4tk — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) April 30, 2024

They are pampered babies.

If you're negotiating with them over their "demands" you've already lost. https://t.co/ALR3MO0uSP — G (@stevensongs) April 30, 2024

Students who want Jews to die should be taken care of with food and water. GTFO. End this insanity now. #Nazis #DemocratsBuiltThis #Hamazis https://t.co/LKd0Ll76sp — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) April 30, 2024

Your Ivy League Students and future leaders of tomorrow, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/xvO21vtZJS — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) April 30, 2024

That's terrifying.

I’m thrilled to be paying her student loans. https://t.co/0dmmjLsdQI — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) April 30, 2024

It's sickening.

With a straight face, this "revolutionary" tells reporters that the students occupying @columbia's Hamilton Hall deserve "humanitarian aid," i.e., cafeteria food in accordance with their campus meal plans. https://t.co/X8oJaw9elN — Ben Appel (@benappel) April 30, 2024

"Intifada revolution! But please don’t block my Ubereats delivery…"



This must be the "privilege" that progressives and the left keep whining about.



But given the record of Columbia’s administrators so far, standby for the university to offer these idiots catering. https://t.co/NtU0UErqWT — Duncan Dee 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@duncandee) April 30, 2024

If history is any indicator, this administration will likely have Door Dash on speed dial for these dorks.