'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick Off Women's History Month

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on March 01, 2024
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Don't get us wrong, there were plenty of men calling Letitia James out for her pathetic message, 'kicking off Women's History Month,' BUT we thought it would be even more meaningful to show women taking her apart. You know, to prove a point.

First, here is her message; hey, if we had to watch it, you do too. 

Luckily, i's pretty short:

Sure, someone once told her that.

We believe her.

Totally.

Ok FINE, we're skeptical but so is most of Twitter:

Those sammiches ain't gonna make themselves.

This. ^

We care enough to make fun of her - does that count?

See? Someone cares a little.

She's a Leftist, they can't.

Vindictive harpy weaponizing the justice system.

That's her message.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

======================================================================

======================================================================

