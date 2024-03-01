'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick Off Women's History Month

Don't get us wrong, there were plenty of men calling Letitia James out for her pathetic message, 'kicking off Women's History Month,' BUT we thought it would be even more meaningful to show women taking her apart. You know, to prove a point.

First, here is her message; hey, if we had to watch it, you do too.

Luckily, i's pretty short:

My message to kick off #WomensHistoryMonth: pic.twitter.com/9Ks19qduMc — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 1, 2024

Sure, someone once told her that.

We believe her.

Totally.

Ok FINE, we're skeptical but so is most of Twitter:

Those sammiches ain't gonna make themselves.

Where you let men compete against women because science means nothing to liberals — JSParker (@jsparker31) March 1, 2024

This. ^

No one cares — Samantha the Bronx Bogata Cat 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@undrbedMonster) March 1, 2024

We care enough to make fun of her - does that count?

See? Someone cares a little.

This is who you are. A money and power hungry desperate woman in a leftist state where the win was easy.



You used the TDS of others to get elected. Prosecute victimless crimes. A racist & liar, not even a good one either.



You’re not an exemplary woman. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/rMAXudSwCg — G (@G__Tweets__) March 1, 2024

Did you mean you need weight watchers? I’ll call and get you started! — Jasmine 🇺🇸❤️ (@JazzyLynnRose) March 1, 2024

She's a Leftist, they can't.

"Specious law suits are the bomb" that's my message https://t.co/tza0XxEFVU — Sᴀɴᴅʀᴀʀᴏsᴇsɪɴɢs (@Sandrarosesings) March 1, 2024

Vindictive harpy weaponizing the justice system.

That's her message.

You are a disgrace to women of this world! — Unapologetically GEN X (@Caligirlinvegas) March 1, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

