Mayor Pete? Elon? Kent Police Department's TERRIBLE Police Sketch Sparks Hilarious Speculation

It's 2024, and you'd think technology would have advanced to the point where police departments could issue accurate computer-generated images of suspects.

But, apparently not.

Advertisement

And we guess that's okay, because it makes for hilarious Twitchy content.

The Kent Police Department in the U.K. posted this image of a suspect, wanted for burglary in Tunbridge Wells.

Take a look:

Investigators have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells. https://t.co/hPrbjaLeyU pic.twitter.com/D35VA8TfQd — Kent Police TWells (@KentPoliceTWell) April 29, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha.

That's so bad. So incredibly bad.

Utterly terrified at the prospect that there’s someone out there who actually looks like that — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 30, 2024

So are we.

Nailed it.

Sure looks like him.

Max Headroom, last seen grabbing a Coke. — CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) April 29, 2024

We understood that reference.

The resemblance is uncanny. pic.twitter.com/3CQvezaQql — Freely Ashley (@TheFreelyAshley) April 30, 2024

Totally uncanny.

Photo of his coworkers pic.twitter.com/DzStXvGG7O — Havoc (@ProjektHavoc) April 29, 2024

Hahahahaha.

Perfection.

Give the person who does these for you a big raise. The work on the bangs alone is just brilliant. — Bored Vet (@BoredVet) April 29, 2024

The bangs are the best part.

That’s the guy from the kids in the hall. — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) April 30, 2024

It could be!

Nailed it.

Looking like he belongs on an early 2000s jib jab sketch — ⚫️🟢 The Goose of Walden Pond ⛰️🪕🔫🦆 (@GooseAndItsOwn) April 30, 2024

Remember Jib Jab? Good times.

did he burglarize the Wii bowling alley https://t.co/cgzY8QSxTR — Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) April 29, 2024

Aaaaaand we're dead.

Suspect was last seen guarding a Soviet base in GoldenEye 64. https://t.co/bklf0o9GIh — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) April 30, 2024

+1000 for the GoldenEye reference.

Great video game.

Heh.

Apparently the redcoats are leveraging the original PlayStation for their forensics department. https://t.co/vt6UzLTJ9G — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

Apparently.

POV: you just started a dialogue with an NPC from Oblivion https://t.co/jMBgbLU0ko — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) April 29, 2024

Never change, X.

Computer generated by Microsoft Paint? https://t.co/zKvLEVmo9U — Natalie Bannon (@nataliebannon) April 30, 2024

Paint could've done a better job.

He played bass in every British Indie band formed between 2000 and 2005 https://t.co/XkhSolyBaF — Gina (@BrokenBiros) April 30, 2024

No lies detected.

British cops not be a massive joke challenge: Impossible https://t.co/5VhYlkqXdc — Grayson Quay (@hemingquay) April 29, 2024

Impossible, indeed.

This is the US Secretary of Transportation, unfortunately. https://t.co/1zmyRkRPgH — Shannon (@smilum77) April 30, 2024

That was a popular guess.

Perfection.