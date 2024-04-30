Mayor Pete? Elon? Kent Police Department's TERRIBLE Police Sketch Sparks Hilarious Speculation

UNC Student's Beautiful Thread About Protecting Our Flag From Pro-Hamas 'Protesters' Will...
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on April 30, 2024

It's 2024, and you'd think technology would have advanced to the point where police departments could issue accurate computer-generated images of suspects.

But, apparently not.

And we guess that's okay, because it makes for hilarious Twitchy content.

The Kent Police Department in the U.K. posted this image of a suspect, wanted for burglary in Tunbridge Wells.

Take a look:

Hahahahahahahaha.

That's so bad. So incredibly bad.

So are we.

Nailed it.

Sure looks like him.

We understood that reference.

Totally uncanny.

Hahahahaha.

Perfection.

The bangs are the best part.

It could be!

Nailed it.

Remember Jib Jab? Good times.

Aaaaaand we're dead.

+1000 for the GoldenEye reference.

Great video game.

Heh.

Apparently.

Never change, X.

Paint could've done a better job.

No lies detected.

Impossible, indeed.

That was a popular guess.

Perfection.

CRIME CRIMINAL FUNNY LAW LAW ENFORCEMENT POLICE

