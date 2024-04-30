Mayor Pete? Elon? Kent Police Department's TERRIBLE Police Sketch Sparks Hilarious Speculation

It's 2024, and you'd think technology would have advanced to the point where police departments could issue accurate computer-generated images of suspects.
But, apparently not.
And we guess that's okay, because it makes for hilarious Twitchy content.
The Kent Police Department in the U.K. posted this image of a suspect, wanted for burglary in Tunbridge Wells.
Take a look:
Investigators have released a computer generated image of a man they would like to identify in connection with a burglary in Tunbridge Wells. https://t.co/hPrbjaLeyU pic.twitter.com/D35VA8TfQd— Kent Police TWells (@KentPoliceTWell) April 29, 2024
Hahahahahahahaha.
That's so bad. So incredibly bad.
Utterly terrified at the prospect that there’s someone out there who actually looks like that— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 30, 2024
So are we.
April 29, 2024
Nailed it.
Hey that's @PeteButtigieg— Perpetuities (@perpetuities) April 29, 2024
Sure looks like him.
Max Headroom, last seen grabbing a Coke.— CenTex Lake Rat (@CenTexLakeRat) April 29, 2024
We understood that reference.
The resemblance is uncanny. pic.twitter.com/3CQvezaQql— Freely Ashley (@TheFreelyAshley) April 30, 2024
Totally uncanny.
Photo of his coworkers pic.twitter.com/DzStXvGG7O— Havoc (@ProjektHavoc) April 29, 2024
Hahahahaha.
Post accomplices. pic.twitter.com/VHmFRsGxeR— 🦅 (@MattOfMyth) April 29, 2024
Perfection.
Give the person who does these for you a big raise. The work on the bangs alone is just brilliant.— Bored Vet (@BoredVet) April 29, 2024
The bangs are the best part.
That’s the guy from the kids in the hall.— meme bastard (@mask_bastard) April 30, 2024
It could be!
April 29, 2024
Nailed it.
Looking like he belongs on an early 2000s jib jab sketch— ⚫️🟢 The Goose of Walden Pond ⛰️🪕🔫🦆 (@GooseAndItsOwn) April 30, 2024
Remember Jib Jab? Good times.
did he burglarize the Wii bowling alley https://t.co/cgzY8QSxTR— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) April 29, 2024
Aaaaaand we're dead.
Suspect was last seen guarding a Soviet base in GoldenEye 64. https://t.co/bklf0o9GIh— Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) April 30, 2024
+1000 for the GoldenEye reference.
Great video game.
Concerning. https://t.co/8TwSXTq3OY pic.twitter.com/QgLIsOiCRS— Jenn Takahashi (@jenntakahashi) April 30, 2024
Heh.
Apparently the redcoats are leveraging the original PlayStation for their forensics department. https://t.co/vt6UzLTJ9G— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 29, 2024
Apparently.
POV: you just started a dialogue with an NPC from Oblivion https://t.co/jMBgbLU0ko— Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) April 29, 2024
Never change, X.
Computer generated by Microsoft Paint? https://t.co/zKvLEVmo9U— Natalie Bannon (@nataliebannon) April 30, 2024
Paint could've done a better job.
He played bass in every British Indie band formed between 2000 and 2005 https://t.co/XkhSolyBaF— Gina (@BrokenBiros) April 30, 2024
No lies detected.
British cops not be a massive joke challenge: Impossible https://t.co/5VhYlkqXdc— Grayson Quay (@hemingquay) April 29, 2024
This is the US Secretary of Transportation, unfortunately. https://t.co/1zmyRkRPgH— Shannon (@smilum77) April 30, 2024
That was a popular guess.
Ladies and gentlemen, we got him. https://t.co/lHmRCe5DSo pic.twitter.com/WfwKYQSbPo— TacticalBrit (@TheTacticalBrit) April 30, 2024
Perfection.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member