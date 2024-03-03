You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming...
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Bragging About Getting Others to Mask on a Plane (Yeah Right)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on March 03, 2024
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Jerome Adams was quite proud of himself for masking on an airplane and guilting or scaring others into doing the same. 

Sure he did.

Totally.

And he wonders why none of us like him all that much. The selfie of him masking was an annoying touch as well:

Social cue.

Dude.

No.

He continued like the gnarly little scold he is:

Keep tellin' yourself that, Sparky.

Change the record and stuff.

Because he's a virtue-signaling toad.

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
And considering the crap these doorknobs make up, that's really sayin' something.

Good point. They probably thought he had serious cooties if he was still masking.

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck ... yadda yadda yadda.

No no no, he can't do that. We have such fun mocking him here on Twitchy. In fact, he should really post more.

Job security, y'all.

That would explain so much.

Winner winner, spaghetti dinner.

======================================================================

