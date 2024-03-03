Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Bragging About Getting Others to Mask on a Plane (Yeah Right)

Jerome Adams was quite proud of himself for masking on an airplane and guilting or scaring others into doing the same.

Sure he did.

Totally.

And he wonders why none of us like him all that much. The selfie of him masking was an annoying touch as well:

Advertisement

Fascinating how wearing masks (or not) can be contagious.



When boarding my plane, I had on my mask. Several people upon noticing me, also retrieved theirs and put them on. Seems seeing others wearing masks provides a social cue or reassurance to do the same. 😷👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ywEGgGGfZB — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) March 1, 2024

Social cue.

Dude.

No.

He continued like the gnarly little scold he is:

What truly stood out was this wasn't about believing in masks or not (so troll elsewhere if you want to have that debate- I’d rather do all I can not to get sick).



These individuals already had their masks. It seems they simply didn't want to be the only ones to be masked up. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) March 1, 2024

Keep tellin' yourself that, Sparky.

The only thing it would cue me in to is that you are stuck on the bad advice from 2020. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) March 1, 2024

Change the record and stuff.

Why are you wearing a mask inside a giant HEPA filter in 2024? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 1, 2024

Because he's a virtue-signaling toad.

But that's all it is - false reassurance.

Did you wear masks all the time pre-2020?



What are you doing to 'protect' from infection through your eyes>



Covid has a similar fatality rate to flu. It's amazing what intense propaganda can achieve.



Have a good flight. — Lange (@djlange) March 1, 2024

On the long list of things that didn't happen, this didn't happen the most. — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) March 1, 2024

And considering the crap these doorknobs make up, that's really sayin' something.

They probably thought you were sick. Since they’ve pretty much been proven ineffective. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 3, 2024

Good point. They probably thought he had serious cooties if he was still masking.

LOL. You're lying and you know it. We know it too.



Quack. pic.twitter.com/lePclN1jQY — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 2, 2024

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck ... yadda yadda yadda.

Delete your account. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 1, 2024

No no no, he can't do that. We have such fun mocking him here on Twitchy. In fact, he should really post more.

Job security, y'all.

So idiocy is contagious. @JeromeAdamsMD https://t.co/dJTEGsB8Fo — Nick Searcy, iNSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 3, 2024

That would explain so much.

And for the majority of us, we stopped carrying them years ago because we're not virtue signaling clownshows. https://t.co/mOJfzdQMke — Ordnance Jay Packard, Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) March 2, 2024

Winner winner, spaghetti dinner.

======================================================================

Related:

You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming Biden is Best Dem for 24

Advertisement

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL

Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans

We Did NOT Have John Fetterman Hilariously MOCKING Rashida Tlaib on Our Bingo Cards BUT Here We Are

From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE in Thread and Wow

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.