This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article Under Ben Collins

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  9:00 PM on April 26, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy readers know, The Onion's first attempt at humor, which was really just begging for money, fell flat in cringe-tastic fashion.

'So that's how it's gonna be, huh?' we thought to ourselves, but then they posted their first article on Twitter/X since the new management took over, and WOW.

If the train wreck was any bigger, Pete Buttigieg would go into hiding for months.

YOWZA.

We're not sure we want to peel back the layers on this onion, but luckily you all did it for us.

Yes, The Onion has been lacking in the funny department for some time, and not many people had high hopes for its return under Ben Collins, but this was BAD.

Not funny is fine. Expected, even, but the messages underlying this attempt at 'humor' were not well thought out … at least we hope.

We can't believe it, but we think this might be unfair to Amy Schumer.

Now, on to those layers …

What were they thinking?

The big 'joke' here is that the mom is super jealous she's not the one who will be getting busy with all those teenage boys. Statutory rape for the win, eh Onion?

School Is in Session: Guy Learns the HARD WAY After Asking X Users to Name a War Not Based on Religion
Amy Curtis
Nice.

We'll see how this one goes across the Twitter/X platform.

Sometimes humor falls flat, but clearly, the plan to 'let them do whatever they want' by the new management at The Onion may have been ill thought out.

That's the exact face we made when we read that headline, even after the fourth or fifth attempt to take it all in.

Cringe with a healthy side of WUT?

Now that's a name I've not heard in a long time. — Obi-Wan Kenobi

If ever a post deserved a frogging, this is it.

Yes, while not quite so bad as the main joke, believe it or not, the piece included the image of women … a teenage girl even … being passed around for the pleasure of boys.

Yay, feminism!

Seriously, who does The Onion think their core demographic is? Maybe we don't want to know …

That about sums it up. Maybe it's time to put The Onion in the compost pile.

The competition certainly doesn't seem concerned. Why would they be?

If they keep this up, we could be Onion-free within months.

Here's hoping it improves and they make the internet a funnier place.

