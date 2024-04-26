This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article Under Ben Collins

As Twitchy readers know, The Onion's first attempt at humor, which was really just begging for money, fell flat in cringe-tastic fashion.

'So that's how it's gonna be, huh?' we thought to ourselves, but then they posted their first article on Twitter/X since the new management took over, and WOW.

If the train wreck was any bigger, Pete Buttigieg would go into hiding for months.

Mom Pretty Jealous Of All The Dick Teenage Daughter Going To Pull With Those Highlights https://t.co/TlA4u4osBl — The Onion (@TheOnion) April 26, 2024

YOWZA.

We're not sure we want to peel back the layers on this onion, but luckily you all did it for us.

This seems off even for The Onion. — 𝓙𝓸𝓷 𝓑𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻 🇺🇦 (@oblivious_dude) April 26, 2024

Yes, The Onion has been lacking in the funny department for some time, and not many people had high hopes for its return under Ben Collins, but this was BAD.

Not funny is fine. Expected, even, but the messages underlying this attempt at 'humor' were not well thought out … at least we hope.

Amy Schumer called. She wants her "jokes" back. — 𝚆𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@DissidentWillie) April 26, 2024

We can't believe it, but we think this might be unfair to Amy Schumer.

You really should be over on Mastodon, don't you think, groomers? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 26, 2024

Now, on to those layers …

Jokes about adults wanting to have sex with minors are always a hit in your demographic. Keep it up. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 26, 2024

The mom wants to… bang teenage boys? 😳 https://t.co/z88gnJPYJh — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) April 26, 2024

What were they thinking?

The big 'joke' here is that the mom is super jealous she's not the one who will be getting busy with all those teenage boys. Statutory rape for the win, eh Onion?

It’s like a wood chipper, but for onions. pic.twitter.com/BTMFuYqf4l — leroys burner (@YirmumJ) April 26, 2024

Nice.

Guys. In case you missed it, this platform is under new management as well. They're not as big on promoting pedophilia as was the old management. — Francis White (@whit1736) April 26, 2024

We'll see how this one goes across the Twitter/X platform.

Sometimes humor falls flat, but clearly, the plan to 'let them do whatever they want' by the new management at The Onion may have been ill thought out.

That's the exact face we made when we read that headline, even after the fourth or fifth attempt to take it all in.

Cringe with a healthy side of WUT?

Even the Wish-dot-com Jeanine Garofalo in that stock image probably will want you to delete this — EnthusiasticallyBored (@Verbish75) April 26, 2024

Now that's a name I've not heard in a long time. — Obi-Wan Kenobi

If ever a post deserved a frogging, this is it.

I would be over the moon if @kattenbarge denounces this misogynistic humor. https://t.co/W0m5o27dsY — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 26, 2024

Yes, while not quite so bad as the main joke, believe it or not, the piece included the image of women … a teenage girl even … being passed around for the pleasure of boys.

Yay, feminism!

Seriously, who does The Onion think their core demographic is? Maybe we don't want to know …

When an onion sits in the bin too long, it gets a smell to it. This post is that smell. https://t.co/qpOEoYDTRr — Joel (@joelgaines) April 26, 2024

That about sums it up. Maybe it's time to put The Onion in the compost pile.

That NBC News hall monitor purchasing the Onion is going great so far https://t.co/gCAE6w7rxw — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) April 26, 2024

The competition certainly doesn't seem concerned. Why would they be?

Yesterday, I said Ben Collin's Onion would last a year. It appears that I was overly optimistic. — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) April 26, 2024

If they keep this up, we could be Onion-free within months.

Here's hoping it improves and they make the internet a funnier place.