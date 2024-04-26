Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check

This Ain't It … Readers Sound Off on the Onion's First (GROSS) Article...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on April 26, 2024
Townhall Media

Joe Biden, the person who is the President currently, can lie about how his son died, where his son died, how his Uncle was killed, how his wife and baby daughter died, and about the drug addictions of two of his children and the Mainstream Media will not make a peep, but if Donald Trump states his opinion, that is worthy of a big old fact check. It's really incredible.

Oh, no, let's not worry about inflation and interest rates pricing first time buyers out of homes. The bigger concern is every thought or utterance from Donald Trump.

Well, yes, but Trump said not all the lawyers in America agree and that can't be allowed to stand.

Oh, don't give him any ideas.

He really doesn't need any more help embarrassing himself. He is doing a great job on his own.

Don't ever agree to a Zoom meeting with that guy. That is just some friendly advice.

He is not smart enough to explain any of that. His specialty is throwing temper tantrums about Trump daily.

Typical Leftist behavior, honestly.

Literally, the textbook definition of the modern media scribes beholden to the Democrats.



