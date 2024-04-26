Donald Trump Dared to Speak Prompting a Pearl Clutching Daniel Dale Fact Check

Joe Biden, the person who is the President currently, can lie about how his son died, where his son died, how his Uncle was killed, how his wife and baby daughter died, and about the drug addictions of two of his children and the Mainstream Media will not make a peep, but if Donald Trump states his opinion, that is worthy of a big old fact check. It's really incredible.

CNN's Daniel Dale tries to fact-check opinions.

Dale decries Trump for citing legal scholars he doesn't like: "When [Trump] says, every legal expert thinks this case is a sham...those names are the regular - the usual suspects defending Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/2OGoj5FmGX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 26, 2024

Ignoring the terrible economic news, Dale tries to "fact-check" Trump's prediction that the automotive industry will suffer under a second Biden term. pic.twitter.com/l0UtQp6cg6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 26, 2024

Oh, no, let's not worry about inflation and interest rates pricing first time buyers out of homes. The bigger concern is every thought or utterance from Donald Trump.

.@ddale8 was the kid that was bullied and thrown in a locker in school.



He comes on to “fact-check” Trump when he only spoke for a few minutes before or after court yet Biden goes on a pod with Howard Stern and had at least 4-5 provable lies.



Good job, Dan. 🙄 https://t.co/VehRG5ssDE — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 26, 2024

Well, yes, but Trump said not all the lawyers in America agree and that can't be allowed to stand.

So his “fact check” is essentially taking issue with a defendant who disagrees with a prosecution.

The next step is @DDale8 will be addressing a “Not Guilty” plea and declaring he is in fact GUILTY! https://t.co/RITacxh6uL — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) April 26, 2024

Oh, don't give him any ideas.

This dude seriously needs someone to give him a serious wedgie — Just a Normal Dad (@JustaNormalDad_) April 26, 2024

He really doesn't need any more help embarrassing himself. He is doing a great job on his own.

He works at a place that pays JEFFERY TOOBIN for a legal opinion! — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) April 26, 2024

Don't ever agree to a Zoom meeting with that guy. That is just some friendly advice.

Maybe he can explain how a state crime misdemeanor that only applies to state elections, can bump an expired falsifying financial records misdemeanor up to 34 felony counts.

Judge is corrupt for allowing it, but with his nudge may survive this jury, but won’t survive appeal. — BeacH20 (@islandblues08) April 26, 2024

He is not smart enough to explain any of that. His specialty is throwing temper tantrums about Trump daily.

Yeah, isn't it interesting how his own standards for Trump, somehow don't apply to him? — Dronetek Media (@TheDronetek) April 26, 2024

Typical Leftist behavior, honestly.

Dale is not very bright. He has a list of talking points and nothing of substance. — mzpincali (@mzpincali) April 26, 2024

Literally, the textbook definition of the modern media scribes beholden to the Democrats.







