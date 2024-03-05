PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David French's SMUG Head

Dan Rather Steps On EVERY SINGLE Projection Rake 'Sharing' Lessons He's Learned About...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on March 05, 2024
NBC

Full transparency, David French is no fan of Twitchy. He has on more than one occasion said some not-so-nice things about us, complaining about us for writing things about him he doesn't like. Welp, the feeling is mutual, Dave. Before he lost his marbles because of Trump, we covered French in a very positive light as we do most bright, engaging, funny, smart conservatives. 

But once Trump broke him and he went to work for The New York Times ...

Meh. So much meh.

It's one thing to disagree with Trump, it's another to attack people you've agreed with for many years because of Trump. PoliMath put together a thoughtful thread not just on French, but on the smartest people losing their minds.

Take a look:

He continues:

We've been watching French write emotive hyperbolic bulls**t for quite a while now. 

Sadly.

What he said.

It makes you wish someone close to him who he trusts would talk to him, right? 

Heh.

This is true.

^^^

Mind. 

Blown.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

