PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David French's SMUG Head

Full transparency, David French is no fan of Twitchy. He has on more than one occasion said some not-so-nice things about us, complaining about us for writing things about him he doesn't like. Welp, the feeling is mutual, Dave. Before he lost his marbles because of Trump, we covered French in a very positive light as we do most bright, engaging, funny, smart conservatives.

But once Trump broke him and he went to work for The New York Times ...

Meh. So much meh.

It's one thing to disagree with Trump, it's another to attack people you've agreed with for many years because of Trump. PoliMath put together a thoughtful thread not just on French, but on the smartest people losing their minds.

Take a look:

I have this weird obsession with how the smartest people can lose their minds and become obsessed with conspiracies while retaining their remarkable intellectual abilities, like how Bobby Fischer went insane while remaining a brilliant chess master



I bring this up for no reason pic.twitter.com/qxF1ETrErA — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 5, 2024

He continues:

I can't imagine how French could write such a thing except that he is now surrounded by idiots who have convinced him that sound legal reasoning is stupid and emotive hyperbolic bulls**t is how we should approach the world



which seems unlike him



Except that he wrote that column — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 5, 2024

We've been watching French write emotive hyperbolic bulls**t for quite a while now.

Sadly.

It is extremely weird to know people (in my case, I know a few of them personally) who are obviously smarter than you but who seem to have lost their minds into a spiral of conspiracy which makes perfect sense to them but looks like utter insanity from the outside — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 5, 2024

What he said.

It makes you wish someone close to him who he trusts would talk to him, right?

This happens as they start accusing everyone slightly on the outside of their delusion as conspiracy-afflicted rubes. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 5, 2024

French is very disappointed in Sotomayor for caving to Donald Trump — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 5, 2024

Heh.

Anger & pride are a dangerous combination.https://t.co/hkVK1MkBFA — Cheesed Hammer (@CheesedHammer) March 5, 2024

This is true.

Having a fast processor is only an advantage if you're working with accurate data. — VendettaJones (@VendettaJones) March 5, 2024

^^^

Because intelligence often means you rationalize, not be rational. — The Artist Formerly Known as Eric (@breakingbaht) March 5, 2024

Mind.

Blown.

