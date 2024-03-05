Adam Kinzinger Tries White Knighting for Liz Cheney Against 'MAGA' And It Goes OHHH So Very Wrong

Adam Kinzinger is probably the last person who should be talking about facts, especially about January 6, and especially since we all know the committee got rid of certain evidence. But no one has ever accused Kinzy of being all that bright or self-aware.

We do make fun of him for crying all of the time though.

Just putting that out there.

Anywho seems he doesn't want people picking on Liz Cheney ...

Ok so to all the armchair investigators there wondering why “Liz Cheney blocked Ginny Thomas talking to the committee.” Ginny talked to the committee. Not blocked.



Don’t be MAGA. Stick to facts. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) March 4, 2024

Which facts are those, Adam? Please, we're begging you, show us Ginny Thomas' talk with the committee.

Show us the thousands of hours of footage from that day we have yet to see.

Prove us all wrong.

We're ready to be enlightened.

Stick to being a former flying gas station attendant. — Methyl Head 🤘🛠️ 🤘 (@tractordoctor79) March 5, 2024

Where is all their evidence? Did you delete it all? — steve (@usnjkpolk) March 5, 2024

Why did you delete/destroy all the J6 Committee evidence? — Sixstring Lately (@SixstringLately) March 5, 2024

Seem like a fair question.

So we know he won't answer it.

Don't be MAGA? It's a verb, not a noun, sparky. — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) March 5, 2024

Yeah.

Sparky.

Why didn’t you release the transcript? Oh, right, because it didn’t fit your narrative about her. — MAGA RegularAmerican Woman🍊 (@lebntb2016) March 5, 2024

And that's what was important - the narrative.

Not the truth and certainly not justice.

