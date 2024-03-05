Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Br...
'This Article Seems Racist': AP in Hot Water Over Story About Diversity Being...
What Really Happened When Florida Became a Permitless Carry State?
Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About...
Here FOR It! The Atlantic Hilariously Called OUT for Pretending SCOTUS Trump/CO Ruling...
Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When...
Michael Moore Goes on MSNBC to Tell the Jewish People Who Their Real...
This Chick Is TOAST! Even MORE Damning Testimony Comes Out About Fani Willis...
Mom Tells Pride Parade-Goers Her Toddler Is 'Non-Binary'. Yes, Her Toddler.
Dan Rather Steps on EVERY SINGLE Projection Rake 'Sharing' Lessons He's Learned About...
C Is for CRACK! The White House Talks 'Shrinkflation' With Cookie Monster on...
BIG If True (LOL): Jake Tapper's Freudian Slip While Interviewing Nikki Haley Raises...
PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David...
Drew Holden SHREDS Media and 'Experts' Who Said CO Was Right to Kick...

Adam Kinzinger Tries White Knighting for Liz Cheney Against 'MAGA' And It Goes OHHH So Very Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on March 05, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Adam Kinzinger is probably the last person who should be talking about facts, especially about January 6, and especially since we all know the committee got rid of certain evidence. But no one has ever accused Kinzy of being all that bright or self-aware.

Advertisement

We do make fun of him for crying all of the time though.

Just putting that out there.

Anywho seems he doesn't want people picking on Liz Cheney ... 

Which facts are those, Adam? Please, we're begging you, show us Ginny Thomas' talk with the committee.

Show us the thousands of hours of footage from that day we have yet to see.

Prove us all wrong.

We're ready to be enlightened.

Seem like a fair question.

So we know he won't answer it.

Yeah.

Sparky.

And that's what was important - the narrative.

Not the truth and certainly not justice.

Recommended

Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About Trump Getting Cops Killed

Here FOR It! The Atlantic Hilariously Called OUT for Pretending SCOTUS Trump/CO Ruling Wasn't Unanimous

Oh honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Stupid Question

This Chick is TOAST! Even MORE Damning Testimony Comes Out About Fani Willis (Influencing a Witness?!)

PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David French's SMUG Head

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER LIZ CHENEY MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador
Amy Curtis
'This Article Seems Racist': AP in Hot Water Over Story About Diversity Being 'Under Attack'
Amy Curtis
Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Stupid Question
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Proves He's a Special Kind of Moron Repeating DEBUNKED Lie About Trump Getting Cops Killed
Sam J.
Here FOR It! The Atlantic Hilariously Called OUT for Pretending SCOTUS Trump/CO Ruling Wasn't Unanimous
Sam J.
This Chick Is TOAST! Even MORE Damning Testimony Comes Out About Fani Willis (Influencing a Witness?!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Doritos Faces Backlash for Hiring Controversial, Anti-Family 'Non-Binary Trans Girl' As Brand Ambassador Amy Curtis
Advertisement